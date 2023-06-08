Ausar Thompson on Top 3 Draft Talk: 'I feel like that's kind of doing the draft a disservice'

“Everybody says there’s a clear-cut top three,” Thompson said. “I feel like that’s kind of doing the draft a disservice. At the same time, I feel like it’s making a lot of underdogs because nobody feels like there are only three people in this draft class. I certainly don’t feel that way. I’m just trying to prove that it’s not only three. If there’s three, I’m one of them.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“Their defensive abilities are crazy… their on-ball defense is amazing.”
Overtime Elite’s Jazian Gortman on twins Amen and Ausar Thompson, who could both be top-5 picks on June 22. pic.twitter.com/voiOUFSqPD – 2:41 PM
“Their defensive abilities are crazy… their on-ball defense is amazing.”
Overtime Elite’s Jazian Gortman on twins Amen and Ausar Thompson, who could both be top-5 picks on June 22. pic.twitter.com/voiOUFSqPD – 2:41 PM
More on this storyline
Charlotte plans to host twins Amen and Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite on Friday, league sources told Yahoo Sports, before welcoming Henderson to its facility Sunday, followed by Brandon Miller next Tuesday. The Hornets typically land among the league’s annual leaders in terms of pre-draft workouts. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 6, 2023
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard was in attendance today for Scoot’s workout just as he was earlier this week for Amen and Ausar Thompson. -via Twitter @highkin / June 3, 2023
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard is here watching the Thompson twins work out along with the Blazers’ front office -via Twitter @highkin / May 30, 2023