Ausar Thompson on Top 3 Draft Talk: 'I feel like that's kind of doing the draft a disservice'

“Everybody says there’s a clear-cut top three,” Thompson said. “I feel like that’s kind of doing the draft a disservice. At the same time, I feel like it’s making a lot of underdogs because nobody feels like there are only three people in this draft class. I certainly don’t feel that way. I’m just trying to prove that it’s not only three. If there’s three, I’m one of them.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Happy Amen & Ausar Thompson workout day – 5:21 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“Their defensive abilities are crazy… their on-ball defense is amazing.”
Overtime Elite’s Jazian Gortman on twins Amen and Ausar Thompson, who could both be top-5 picks on June 22. pic.twitter.com/voiOUFSqPD2:41 PM

Charlotte plans to host twins Amen and Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite on Friday, league sources told Yahoo Sports, before welcoming Henderson to its facility Sunday, followed by Brandon Miller next Tuesday. The Hornets typically land among the league’s annual leaders in terms of pre-draft workouts. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 6, 2023

