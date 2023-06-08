Cam Whitmore compares game to Miles Bridges, Jaylen Brown and Anthony Edwards

Following a workout with the Pacers, Whitmore compared his game to Miles Bridges, Jaylen Brown and Anthony Edwards. Whitmore also worked out with the Jazz.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Subsequent possession where Lowry slips and gives a take foul.
The nba allowed this to happen in game 6 Bos at Phi too. Jaylen Brown slipped. And told officials the floor was wet. But nobody stopped to mop. pic.twitter.com/1ivYCfXMbN – 11:04 PM
Subsequent possession where Lowry slips and gives a take foul.
The nba allowed this to happen in game 6 Bos at Phi too. Jaylen Brown slipped. And told officials the floor was wet. But nobody stopped to mop. pic.twitter.com/1ivYCfXMbN – 11:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI – @TheGardenReport crew talked about the Chris Paul waiving & debated Jaylen Brown trades: youtube.com/watch?v=Aynk2c…
And coming up LIVE after Game 3, a #GroupChat edition of @DomeTheory w/ my guys @tdmcld @Noel__Sankara & @OldMilkMedia:
youtube.com/watch?v=o5IXhR… – 10:34 PM
ICYMI – @TheGardenReport crew talked about the Chris Paul waiving & debated Jaylen Brown trades: youtube.com/watch?v=Aynk2c…
And coming up LIVE after Game 3, a #GroupChat edition of @DomeTheory w/ my guys @tdmcld @Noel__Sankara & @OldMilkMedia:
youtube.com/watch?v=o5IXhR… – 10:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics Hire Sam Cassell, Jaylen Brown’s Future & CBA Impact | Presented by @FDSportsbook & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:38 PM
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics Hire Sam Cassell, Jaylen Brown’s Future & CBA Impact | Presented by @FDSportsbook & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:38 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI:
Check out the advice @DetroitPistons legend Isiah Thomas has prepared for Jaylen Brown… whose cause he’s been championing to the @Celtics since before @FCHWPO was drafted.
Interesting perspective on the player and franchise from a rival.
bit.ly/45S2iHN – 10:04 AM
ICYMI:
Check out the advice @DetroitPistons legend Isiah Thomas has prepared for Jaylen Brown… whose cause he’s been championing to the @Celtics since before @FCHWPO was drafted.
Interesting perspective on the player and franchise from a rival.
bit.ly/45S2iHN – 10:04 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Piston legend Isiah Thomas has prepared some advice for Jaylen Brown… whose cause he’s been championing to the Celtics since before @FCHWPO was drafted.
Interesting perspective on the player and franchise from a rival.
New from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/45S2iHN – 2:07 PM
Piston legend Isiah Thomas has prepared some advice for Jaylen Brown… whose cause he’s been championing to the Celtics since before @FCHWPO was drafted.
Interesting perspective on the player and franchise from a rival.
New from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/45S2iHN – 2:07 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Interesting advice from former @celtics nemesis Isiah Thomas for the guy he mentors, C’s star Jaylen Brown.
@SteveBHoop chatted with Zeke about JB’s situation– what he said about the supermax might surprise you.
Or not.
Check it out @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 1:57 PM
Interesting advice from former @celtics nemesis Isiah Thomas for the guy he mentors, C’s star Jaylen Brown.
@SteveBHoop chatted with Zeke about JB’s situation– what he said about the supermax might surprise you.
Or not.
Check it out @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 1:57 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets mailbag: You asked, we answered.
Diving into questions about Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Jaylen Brown, the coaching staff and more:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 11:42 AM
#Hornets mailbag: You asked, we answered.
Diving into questions about Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Jaylen Brown, the coaching staff and more:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 11:42 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges will be joining Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton and more on Team USA at the Fiba World Cup this summer.
Full story on the rising Nets star’s early return to the hardwood: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika… – 12:32 PM
Mikal Bridges will be joining Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton and more on Team USA at the Fiba World Cup this summer.
Full story on the rising Nets star’s early return to the hardwood: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika… – 12:32 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI this weekend…
The Celtics have some decisions to make with Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams.
Here’s an inside look at how others in the NBA see the situations.
From @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/43kC0w8 – 11:10 AM
ICYMI this weekend…
The Celtics have some decisions to make with Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams.
Here’s an inside look at how others in the NBA see the situations.
From @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/43kC0w8 – 11:10 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
▪️New #Rockets mailbag ▪️
• Updates on Ime Udoka’s new staff
•The complexities of trading for Jaylen Brown or moving up for Scoot Henderson
• Options with the No. 20 pick
• Is Harden a help/hindrance?
And more [$2 sub deal inside]
theathletic.com/4340781/2023/0… – 10:02 AM
▪️New #Rockets mailbag ▪️
• Updates on Ime Udoka’s new staff
•The complexities of trading for Jaylen Brown or moving up for Scoot Henderson
• Options with the No. 20 pick
• Is Harden a help/hindrance?
And more [$2 sub deal inside]
theathletic.com/4340781/2023/0… – 10:02 AM
More on this storyline
The Knicks have the most trade assets among teams that made the playoffs this past season. They had enough to acquire Donovan Mitchell last summer but ultimately chose not to top Cleveland’s offer for him. They can trade up to eight first-round picks this season as well as a combination of players like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Obi Toppin. While the Knicks will be on the hunt for an All-Star, Lillard doesn’t seem like an ideal target. They don’t need backcourt help anymore with Jalen Brunson playing at an All-Star level. Their biggest needs are at the frontcourt, so it’s possible we see them pursue players like Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, and Joel Embiid, should any of them become available. -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023
Isiah Thomas hasn’t spoken to Jaylen Brown since the Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs. But the Piston legend, a mentor to Brown from their ties to Cal, has prepared the advice he will give when next they chat. “Take the money,” Thomas told Heavy Sports through a laugh. Brown still has a year left on his Boston contract, but because of his second-team All-NBA selection, he is eligible to sign a supermax extension of five years and some $290 million this summer. -via Heavy.com / June 7, 2023
Isiah Thomas hasn’t spoken to Jaylen Brown since the Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs. But the Piston legend, a mentor to Brown from their ties to Cal, has prepared the advice he will give when next they chat. “Take the money,” Thomas told Heavy Sports through a laugh. Brown still has a year left on his Boston contract, but because of his second team All-NBA selection, he is eligible to sign a supermax extension of five years and some $290 million this summer. “Take the money,” Thomas repeated. -via Heavy.com / June 7, 2023
The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly hoping to bring back free-agent forward Miles Bridges for next season. Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN reported the Hornets front office “would like” Bridges back despite him pleading no contest to a domestic violence charge in November. The NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games, giving him credit for 20 during the 2022-23 season. He will be suspended for the first 10 games of next season. -via Bleacher Report / May 26, 2023
Coming out of the combine, my understanding was the Nets aren’t interested in trading Bridges to Portland and would want more than the No. 3 pick and Simons (or Shaedon Sharpe) than just those two assets, if they did. That makes sense, too. If the Blazers are that desperate to help Dame, why not push for more? I don’t think Simons is a good return because he’s an older player and already got paid. Sharpe is younger and on the better deal. -via The Athletic / May 25, 2023
Clutch Points: Former Hornets forward Miles Bridges FaceTiming with Michael Jordan (via MB/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/Nlp735bEyY -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 20, 2023
Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is among the 12 expected roster members for @usabasketball at the @FIBAWC, sources tell @TheSteinLine. @TheAthletic reports Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Bobby Portis & Austin Reaves also committed. More: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 4, 2023
Shams Charania: Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Nets rising star Mikal Bridges have committed to Team USA roster for 2023 FIBA World Cup, joining Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis so far, sources tell me and @joevardon. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 4, 2023
Team USA’s roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in the Philippines is beginning to take shape, and it will include at least two rising NBA stars making their American national team debut. Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards, Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis have committed to play for Team USA, league sources told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / June 4, 2023
Main Rumors, Cam Whitmore, Draft, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Miles Bridges, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz