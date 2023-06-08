Dirk Nowitzki on Nikola Jokic: He's amazing, one of the best players in the world

The “Sombor Sling” — the nickname Nuggets coach Michael Malone and some local media members coined to describe the unforgettable bucket against the Lakers — plays off of the “Sombor Shuffle,” Nikola Jokic’s signature move that is often compared to Nowitzki’s fade. Those types of shots, often delivered after the defense appears to have taken away all the decent options for Jokic, tend to deflate entire arenas while delivering staggering blows to even the best players in the league. “I’m happy for him. He’s amazing, one of the best players in the world,” Dirk Nowitzki said. “And he’s showing that right now on this stage.”
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Last night's Group Chat w/ @RobMahoney and Big Wos: Jokic and Murray's historic night, Miami's response, and going down the Chris Paul rabbit hole:
Politics, voter fatigue and Embiid’s strong push blocked Jokic from a 3rd straight regular season MVP.
Now, 2 wins from leading @nuggets to their first @NBA title, Joker is making a historically undeniable case for the one issued in the Finals.
The @YahooSports crew stays killing it in G3…
@JakeLFischer on the gamer: sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-nug…
@YourManDevine on Jokic-Murray: sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-nug…
@VinceGoodwill on DEN outworking MIA: sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-hea…
What's next for Chris Paul? Does Jokic even want to be a star? Will Lillard's loyalty cost him a ring? Messi to MLS & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @FANalyst1
The Nuggets won Game 3 because Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray transformed, almost by themselves, a tight contest into a blowout.
The 10 best playoff showings by BPM all-time (greater than 250 minutes played, so more than one great series).
Jamal Murray career scoring average
Reg season: 16.9
Playoffs: 25.4
Increase: +8.5
That’s the largest increase in NBA history.
The player with the 2nd-largest PPG jump, min. 50 games?
Nikola Jokic.
Jokic reminds me of Dirk in one specific way (not saying they are similar players at all, they aren’t): it’s very hard to understand how good they are from highlights or recap shows.
You have to watch full games to begin to properly appreciate them. – 10:09 AM
Some Jamal Murray stats from last night:
* 7 of his 10 assists last night went to Jokic
* All 34 points came in the halfcourt
* 109 touches (postseason-high 122 in Game 1, averaged 86.5 in playoffs before NBA Finals)
The radio show is live from Miami from 10-noon ET: Jokic & Murray make history, Heat not done, CP3 news explained, Ruh Roh Zion, Tua optimism, @Sedano, Buy/Sell, @DecelCBS brags, Taylor Swift, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
A new Heat Check podcast: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray shredded the Heat's defense in Game 3. A breakdown of the Heat's loss and what need to be cleaned up for Game 4
The @nuggets Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon became the first trio to each record at least 10p/10r/5a assists in the same Finals game since the @Lakers Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, and Darrall Imhoff on April 28, 1968.
The Heat clearly struggled to deal with that Murray-Jokic two man action in game 3
There were various reasons for that though
players to average more than 30 points per game vs. the Heat this postseason:
Nikola Jokic and Jalen Brunson
Nikola Jokic (32p/21r/10a) and Jamal Murray (34p/10r/10a) became the first teammates in NBA history — regular season or postseason — to each record a 30-point triple-double in the same game.
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 21 REB
✅ 10 AST
It’s the third time Jokic has recorded at least 30p/20r/10a in a playoff game, one more than all other players in NBA history combined (Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one apiece).
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 109-94 loss to Nuggets: sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/07/jok…
1. Denver dominates second half.
2. Murray good, Jokic better for Nuggets.
3. Butler does what he can for Heat.
4. Adebayo lone Heater to stand tall.
Assist combos in NBA Finals:
97 Stockton and Malone: 29 in 6 games
98 Stockton and Malone: 26 in 6 games
23 Murray and Jokic: 27 in 3 games
Jokic all-time Finals ranks:
— 5th in PPG
— 8th in RPG
— 4th in APG
Every superstar needs the right type of co-star. Jokic has a perfect fit in Jamal Murray.
Yes, Jamal Murray is a superstar.
Here are all of the players with career playoff averages of 25-5-5 and at least 50 games.
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Steph Curry
Jerry West
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
Jamal Murray
In the first 76 years, there were 439 NBA Finals games.
Only 27 times did anyone have 30 points and 10 assists.
Jokic and Murray both did it last night.
Players who never did it in the Finals:
Kobe Bryant
Kevin Durant
Magic Johnson
Larry Bird
Wilt Chamberlain
Nikola Jokic is dominating in the NBA Finals while the last five MVP trophies were won by international players.
Nikola Jokic was EXCITED to see his former teammate Monte Morris 🥰
New BS Podcast!!!
—Joker runs wild in Miami, guessing tomorrow’s NBA hot takes, CP3’s future and more Zion drama w/ @djacoby @kevinwildes
—More CNN turmoil, the Atlantic’s incredible Licht piece and streaming/TV network chaos w/ @MattBelloni
Nikola Jokic leads the 2023 NBA playoffs in points, rebounds & assists 😮
549 PTS (1st)
241 REB (1st)
In the crowded postgame locker room, Nikola Jokic fiddled with a motivational poster sporting a quote from Joker himself. Inside Jamal Murray’s locker? A quote from Bruce Lee. Together, Denver’s goofy, irreverent & hungry duo made history Wednesday night.
denverpost.com/2023/06/07/nug… – 2:10 AM
denverpost.com/2023/06/07/nug… – 2:10 AM
Nikola Jokic doesn’t care about his historic stats in the NBA Finals🗣️
Nikola Jokic is the first player in the NBA history to record:
30+ PTS
20+ REB
10+ AST
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to record 30+ PTS, 20+ REB, and 10+ AST in a Finals game 👏🇷🇸
Game 3 against the Heat:
32 PTS
21 REB
10 AST
11/19 2 PT
47 EFF
Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history with 🔟+ triple-doubles in a single playoff run 😲
Game 3 against the Heat:
32 PTS
21 REB
10 AST
11/19 2 PT
47 EFF
The Jokic & Murray Show dominates Game 3 as Denver takes a big step closer to a championship
by @sportsreiter
The Jokic & Murray Show dominates Game 3 as Denver takes a big step closer to a championship
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 12:48 AM
Jokic and Murray 1st teammates to record trip dubs in the same Finals game. First pair with 30-point triple doubles in the same game. Ever.
Why aren’t they bigger stars. NBA has to do a better job promoting them. pic.twitter.com/cdOlJKoIif – 12:37 AM
Why aren’t they bigger stars. NBA has to do a better job promoting them. pic.twitter.com/cdOlJKoIif – 12:37 AM
Nikola Jokic had a triple double for the ages, Jamal Murray had a triple double too and Denver got the road win for a 2-1 lead in the #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:35 AM
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:35 AM
Nikola Jokic in the NBA Finals
33.3 points
14 rebounds
9.3 assists
61.5 2PT%
44.4 3PT%
85.7 FT%
First player in Finals history with a 30/20/10 game tonight.
Jokic: “I don’t care. It’s just a stat.”
Nikola Jokic in the NBA Finals
33.3 points
14 rebounds
9.3 assists
61.5 2PT%
44.4 3PT%
85.7 FT%
First player in Finals history with a 30/20/10 game tonight.
Jokic: “I don’t care. It’s just a stat.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: It was a historic night for the Nuggets’ duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and the Heat just couldn’t keep up. Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s Game 3 loss miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “They just pummeled us in the paint.” – 12:23 AM
NEW: It was a historic night for the Nuggets’ duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and the Heat just couldn’t keep up. Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s Game 3 loss miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “They just pummeled us in the paint.” – 12:23 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Now diving into the Jamal Murray-Nikola Jokic two-man game, and how the Heat tried a lot of different answers defensively, and the Nuggets put a lot of sharp variations on it to allow it to dominate.
youtube.com/live/vPbrLG9q9… pic.twitter.com/lQgbulRgaS – 12:07 AM
Now diving into the Jamal Murray-Nikola Jokic two-man game, and how the Heat tried a lot of different answers defensively, and the Nuggets put a lot of sharp variations on it to allow it to dominate.
youtube.com/live/vPbrLG9q9… pic.twitter.com/lQgbulRgaS – 12:07 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Murray and Jokic are synced up 🤝
In their Finals debut:
▪️59.3 PPG
▪️20.7 RPG
▪️19 APG
pic.twitter.com/xqvzDlNRLY – 12:06 AM
Murray and Jokic are synced up 🤝
In their Finals debut:
▪️59.3 PPG
▪️20.7 RPG
▪️19 APG
pic.twitter.com/xqvzDlNRLY – 12:06 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
A historic night for Jokic and Murray, and the Nuggets are back in control of the NBA Finals:
apnews.com/article/nba-fi… – 12:05 AM
A historic night for Jokic and Murray, and the Nuggets are back in control of the NBA Finals:
apnews.com/article/nba-fi… – 12:05 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The smile on Nikola Jokic’s face when the question comes in Serbian is so genuine. No idea what he’s saying, but he seems to really appreciate the chance to address his fans at home in their language. – 12:02 AM
The smile on Nikola Jokic’s face when the question comes in Serbian is so genuine. No idea what he’s saying, but he seems to really appreciate the chance to address his fans at home in their language. – 12:02 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on Christian Braun: “I told him he won us the game, with energy, with focus, with mindset.” – 12:01 AM
Nikola Jokic on Christian Braun: “I told him he won us the game, with energy, with focus, with mindset.” – 12:01 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I told him ‘You won us the game,’” Nikola Jokic said of Christian Braun.
“He’s a winner, and he won us the game win energy. … Even when he makes a mistake, it’s an aggressive mistake. You cannot be mad at that.” – 12:00 AM
“I told him ‘You won us the game,’” Nikola Jokic said of Christian Braun.
“He’s a winner, and he won us the game win energy. … Even when he makes a mistake, it’s an aggressive mistake. You cannot be mad at that.” – 12:00 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic asked what he thinks about his historic Finals stat line: “To be honest, I just think it’s a win.” – 11:58 PM
Nikola Jokic asked what he thinks about his historic Finals stat line: “To be honest, I just think it’s a win.” – 11:58 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Nikola Jokic in the NBA Finals—
33.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists
59.0/44.4/85.7 shooting splits
Nikola Jokic in the NBA Finals—
33.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists
59.0/44.4/85.7 shooting splits
+18 – 11:57 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are going live and talking about Game 3 of Nuggets-Heat, the Jokic-Murray two-man game, Chris Paul's status in Phoenix, Dariq Whitehead and more.
youtube.com/live/vPbrLG9q9… pic.twitter.com/obXceRRgCP – 11:50 PM
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are going live and talking about Game 3 of Nuggets-Heat, the Jokic-Murray two-man game, Chris Paul’s status in Phoenix, Dariq Whitehead and more.
youtube.com/live/vPbrLG9q9… pic.twitter.com/obXceRRgCP – 11:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic records first 30-20-10 game in Finals history to lead Nuggets past Heat in Game 3
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 11:32 PM
Nikola Jokic records first 30-20-10 game in Finals history to lead Nuggets past Heat in Game 3
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 11:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray's dueling triple-doubles give #Nuggets 2-1 series lead, wrest homecourt advantage back to Denver.
denverpost.com/2023/06/07/nug… – 11:31 PM
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s dueling triple-doubles give #Nuggets 2-1 series lead, wrest homecourt advantage back to Denver.
denverpost.com/2023/06/07/nug… – 11:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Caught up with Mike Miller, who was teammates with Nikola Jokic during Jokic’s rookie and sophomore seasons, just now. Asked him if he knew Jokic could be this player: “I did. I really did,” he told DNVR. – 11:29 PM
Caught up with Mike Miller, who was teammates with Nikola Jokic during Jokic’s rookie and sophomore seasons, just now. Asked him if he knew Jokic could be this player: “I did. I really did,” he told DNVR. – 11:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Of the 20 assists that Jokic/Murray had tonight, only 3 of them (Jamal from Jokic 2x, Jokic from Jamal) led to 3s. – 11:28 PM
Of the 20 assists that Jokic/Murray had tonight, only 3 of them (Jamal from Jokic 2x, Jokic from Jamal) led to 3s. – 11:28 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
A combined 66 points, 31 rebounds and 20 assists on over 50 percent shooting from #Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray tonight.
They are the best duo in the #NBA
Period. – 11:28 PM
A combined 66 points, 31 rebounds and 20 assists on over 50 percent shooting from #Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray tonight.
They are the best duo in the #NBA
Period. – 11:28 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are “elite players” and that the Heat lost too many of the 50-50 balls. pic.twitter.com/DvQ1vZXLzK – 11:27 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are “elite players” and that the Heat lost too many of the 50-50 balls. pic.twitter.com/DvQ1vZXLzK – 11:27 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“That’s greatness, man.” Aaron Gordon says of the Joker + Murray triple-doubles. – 11:23 PM
“That’s greatness, man.” Aaron Gordon says of the Joker + Murray triple-doubles. – 11:23 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
That MF performance by both Jokic and Murray was beyond SPECIAL!!! I’ve never seen anything like Jokic and he’s definitely 1 of 1. I still got the Heat in this series but I must say that I’m worried. Carry the hell on… – 11:20 PM
That MF performance by both Jokic and Murray was beyond SPECIAL!!! I’ve never seen anything like Jokic and he’s definitely 1 of 1. I still got the Heat in this series but I must say that I’m worried. Carry the hell on… – 11:20 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jokic is going on a HISTORIC run 🫡
Game 3: 32 PTS / 21 REB / 10 AST
He’s the first player in NBA history with 10+ triple-doubles in a single postseason 👏
pic.twitter.com/HwWbdtNmCX – 11:19 PM
Jokic is going on a HISTORIC run 🫡
Game 3: 32 PTS / 21 REB / 10 AST
He’s the first player in NBA history with 10+ triple-doubles in a single postseason 👏
pic.twitter.com/HwWbdtNmCX – 11:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone jokingly, I think, but maybe not, says he might play Nikola Jokic the entire second half for the rest of the Finals. – 11:19 PM
Michael Malone jokingly, I think, but maybe not, says he might play Nikola Jokic the entire second half for the rest of the Finals. – 11:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic might not get a rest in the second half the rest of the series. The room chuckles, but I’m not sure he’s joking. – 11:19 PM
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic might not get a rest in the second half the rest of the series. The room chuckles, but I’m not sure he’s joking. – 11:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray: “A lot of guys play with each other. Those two guys play for each other.” – 11:17 PM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray: “A lot of guys play with each other. Those two guys play for each other.” – 11:17 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jokic and Murray become 1st teammates EVER to each have 30-point triple-doubles in NBA history 👏
pic.twitter.com/GkGKaciJjO – 11:16 PM
Jokic and Murray become 1st teammates EVER to each have 30-point triple-doubles in NBA history 👏
pic.twitter.com/GkGKaciJjO – 11:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In their first Finals appearance as a duo:
Shaq/Kobe — Jokic/Jamal —
53.6 PPG 59.3 PPG
21.3 RPG 20.7 RPG
6.5 APG 19.3 APG pic.twitter.com/cdMcASDWSx – 11:15 PM
In their first Finals appearance as a duo:
Shaq/Kobe — Jokic/Jamal —
53.6 PPG 59.3 PPG
21.3 RPG 20.7 RPG
6.5 APG 19.3 APG pic.twitter.com/cdMcASDWSx – 11:15 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray: “By far their greatest performance as a duo in their seven years together.” – 11:14 PM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray: “By far their greatest performance as a duo in their seven years together.” – 11:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone postgame on Nikola Jokic: “This guy has shown time and time again that he’s built for these moments. He thrives in these moments.” – 11:12 PM
Michael Malone postgame on Nikola Jokic: “This guy has shown time and time again that he’s built for these moments. He thrives in these moments.” – 11:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We spent all this time talking about making Jokic a scorer and not a passer
And maybe
We should have been talking about Jimmy Butler’s assists just as much
Jimmy had 9 assists, 1 turnover in Game 2 Heat win
In Game 1 and 3 Nuggets wins, Jimmy held to combined 11:3 AST-TO – 11:12 PM
We spent all this time talking about making Jokic a scorer and not a passer
And maybe
We should have been talking about Jimmy Butler’s assists just as much
Jimmy had 9 assists, 1 turnover in Game 2 Heat win
In Game 1 and 3 Nuggets wins, Jimmy held to combined 11:3 AST-TO – 11:12 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “Nothing he does surprises me ever.” – 11:12 PM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “Nothing he does surprises me ever.” – 11:12 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Players to average a 27-5-6 on a Finals run
Jokic (2023)
Murray (2023)
LeBron James (2015, ’17, ’18, ’20)
Stephen Curry (2015, ’17)
Allen Iverson (2001)
Kobe Bryant (2001)
Michael Jordan (1991, ’93)
Larry Bird (1987)
Rick Barry (1975)
John Havlicek (1974)
Jerry West (1969, ’70) – 11:11 PM
Players to average a 27-5-6 on a Finals run
Jokic (2023)
Murray (2023)
LeBron James (2015, ’17, ’18, ’20)
Stephen Curry (2015, ’17)
Allen Iverson (2001)
Kobe Bryant (2001)
Michael Jordan (1991, ’93)
Larry Bird (1987)
Rick Barry (1975)
John Havlicek (1974)
Jerry West (1969, ’70) – 11:11 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Granted, a lot of folks hadn’t watched the Nuggets this season & most of the analysis of them has been way off. That’s partly because Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray are such unusual players who don’t fit any previous mold. The ‘untrained eye’ doesn’t understand what they’re watching – 11:11 PM
Granted, a lot of folks hadn’t watched the Nuggets this season & most of the analysis of them has been way off. That’s partly because Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray are such unusual players who don’t fit any previous mold. The ‘untrained eye’ doesn’t understand what they’re watching – 11:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray are the first teammates in NBA history (reg. season or playoffs) with a 30-point triple-double in the same game per @ESPNStatsInfo – 11:11 PM
Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray are the first teammates in NBA history (reg. season or playoffs) with a 30-point triple-double in the same game per @ESPNStatsInfo – 11:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nikola Jokic is going to break the record for most broken records in a single Finals. I swear, every quarter it’s something new. – 11:10 PM
Nikola Jokic is going to break the record for most broken records in a single Finals. I swear, every quarter it’s something new. – 11:10 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jamal Murray becomes the 2nd player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double. First since teammate Nikola Jokic did it — 5 minutes before him. pic.twitter.com/3oxl6ZI41E – 11:09 PM
Jamal Murray becomes the 2nd player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double. First since teammate Nikola Jokic did it — 5 minutes before him. pic.twitter.com/3oxl6ZI41E – 11:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic and Jamal vs the Heat starters tonight:
Murray/Jokic — Heat starters —
66 PTS 66 PTS
31 REB 25 REB
20 AST 12 AST pic.twitter.com/7zn2NpNbwE – 11:08 PM
Jokic and Jamal vs the Heat starters tonight:
Murray/Jokic — Heat starters —
66 PTS 66 PTS
31 REB 25 REB
20 AST 12 AST pic.twitter.com/7zn2NpNbwE – 11:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are the first teammates in Finals history to record triple doubles in the same game – 11:08 PM
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are the first teammates in Finals history to record triple doubles in the same game – 11:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jokic, Nuggets kick sand in Heat’s faces, with 109-94 victory giving Denver 2-1 NBA Finals lead. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/07/jok… – 11:08 PM
Jokic, Nuggets kick sand in Heat’s faces, with 109-94 victory giving Denver 2-1 NBA Finals lead. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/07/jok… – 11:08 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Are Nikola Jokic AND Jamal Murray the two best players in the 2023 playoffs? – 11:08 PM
Are Nikola Jokic AND Jamal Murray the two best players in the 2023 playoffs? – 11:08 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Legendary stuff from Jokic and Murray. First pair of teammates with a triple-double in the same game while Jokic had the first 30-20-10 game in Finals history – 11:07 PM
Legendary stuff from Jokic and Murray. First pair of teammates with a triple-double in the same game while Jokic had the first 30-20-10 game in Finals history – 11:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
An impressive bounce back from start to finish from Denver, as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray become the first teammates in NBA Finals history to post triple-doubles in the same game. Not bad. – 11:07 PM
An impressive bounce back from start to finish from Denver, as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray become the first teammates in NBA Finals history to post triple-doubles in the same game. Not bad. – 11:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Jokic and Murray. Two 30 pt triple doubles from the same team for first time in NBA history. On the road. In the Finals. Crazy – 11:06 PM
Jokic and Murray. Two 30 pt triple doubles from the same team for first time in NBA history. On the road. In the Finals. Crazy – 11:06 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first teammates in NBA Finals history with triple-doubles in the same game. – 11:06 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first teammates in NBA Finals history with triple-doubles in the same game. – 11:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Free tip to anyone interviewing Nikola Jokic: ask him about his teammates, not himself, and the answers will be much better. – 11:06 PM
Free tip to anyone interviewing Nikola Jokic: ask him about his teammates, not himself, and the answers will be much better. – 11:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Triple doubles by Jokic and Murray lead Denver past Heat 109-94. Nuggets crush Heat on boards 58-33 and take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals. Details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:05 PM
NEW: Triple doubles by Jokic and Murray lead Denver past Heat 109-94. Nuggets crush Heat on boards 58-33 and take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals. Details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And that’s it. The Nuggets finish a whale of a game and take a 2-1 series lead in the Finals. They win this one 109-94…..Jokic and Murray dominated from the opening jump. We have Game 4 on Friday night – 11:05 PM
And that’s it. The Nuggets finish a whale of a game and take a 2-1 series lead in the Finals. They win this one 109-94…..Jokic and Murray dominated from the opening jump. We have Game 4 on Friday night – 11:05 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jamal Murray becomes the 2nd player in NBA history to record a triple-double.
First since teammate Nikola Jokic did it — 5 minutes before him. pic.twitter.com/koME3oK4oY – 11:04 PM
Jamal Murray becomes the 2nd player in NBA history to record a triple-double.
First since teammate Nikola Jokic did it — 5 minutes before him. pic.twitter.com/koME3oK4oY – 11:04 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Nikola Jokic with 32 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists. He has three of the five 30/20/10 playoff games in NBA history. Seriously, how can he be that good? – 11:04 PM
Nikola Jokic with 32 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists. He has three of the five 30/20/10 playoff games in NBA history. Seriously, how can he be that good? – 11:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
and now Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first teammates in NBA history, regular or postseason, with 30-point triple doubles in the same game 😂 – 11:04 PM
and now Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first teammates in NBA history, regular or postseason, with 30-point triple doubles in the same game 😂 – 11:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Heat 109-94 in Game 3:
-Joker: 32-21-10
-Jamal: 34-10-10
I am vindicated. Called ’em Kobe and Shaq and they’re doing the thing. pic.twitter.com/algJryw6U7 – 11:04 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Heat 109-94 in Game 3:
-Joker: 32-21-10
-Jamal: 34-10-10
I am vindicated. Called ’em Kobe and Shaq and they’re doing the thing. pic.twitter.com/algJryw6U7 – 11:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are the 2nd pair of teammates to each have 30 points and 10 assists in a playoff game, joining Clyde Drexler and Terry Porter in 1992 against the Suns per @ESPNStatsInfo – 11:04 PM
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are the 2nd pair of teammates to each have 30 points and 10 assists in a playoff game, joining Clyde Drexler and Terry Porter in 1992 against the Suns per @ESPNStatsInfo – 11:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Teammates to each record a triple-double in a Finals game:
— Steph and Draymond
— Jokic and Jamal
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/FI5gjzLL7e – 11:03 PM
Teammates to each record a triple-double in a Finals game:
— Steph and Draymond
— Jokic and Jamal
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/FI5gjzLL7e – 11:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray both with triple-doubles in the Nuggets Game 3 win:
Jokic: 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists
Murray: 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists
They’re claiming the top-spot as the NBA’s best duo. – 11:03 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray both with triple-doubles in the Nuggets Game 3 win:
Jokic: 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists
Murray: 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists
They’re claiming the top-spot as the NBA’s best duo. – 11:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In the Denver Nuggets’ Game 3 win over the Miami Heat, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for:
66 points
31 rebounds
20 assists
4 threes
2 blocks
1 steal
55.8 FG%
50 3PT%
Both Jokic and Murray had a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/bzblM4SMRI – 11:03 PM
In the Denver Nuggets’ Game 3 win over the Miami Heat, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for:
66 points
31 rebounds
20 assists
4 threes
2 blocks
1 steal
55.8 FG%
50 3PT%
Both Jokic and Murray had a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/bzblM4SMRI – 11:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up 2-1 with a commanding 109-94 lead. They can get greedy come Friday’s Game 4.
Joker and Jamal were special. The type of games that carve legacies. – 11:03 PM
#Nuggets up 2-1 with a commanding 109-94 lead. They can get greedy come Friday’s Game 4.
Joker and Jamal were special. The type of games that carve legacies. – 11:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Nuggets use 32-21-10 from Jokic and 34-10-10 from Murray for a 109-94 win over #Heat. – 11:02 PM
#Nuggets use 32-21-10 from Jokic and 34-10-10 from Murray for a 109-94 win over #Heat. – 11:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jokic and Robinson take a spill. And there’s a foul called where KCP goes to the line. But then next poss. Kyle Lowry slips in the same area and tells officials about the wet spot. Did they not dry it?! ( Continued…) pic.twitter.com/kJEf5tIFzi – 11:02 PM
Jokic and Robinson take a spill. And there’s a foul called where KCP goes to the line. But then next poss. Kyle Lowry slips in the same area and tells officials about the wet spot. Did they not dry it?! ( Continued…) pic.twitter.com/kJEf5tIFzi – 11:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic tonight:
32 PTS
21 REB
10 AST
The only player in NBA history with multiple 30/20/10 playoff games… Jokic has done it 3 times. pic.twitter.com/VT6vfFWaKO – 11:01 PM
Jokic tonight:
32 PTS
21 REB
10 AST
The only player in NBA history with multiple 30/20/10 playoff games… Jokic has done it 3 times. pic.twitter.com/VT6vfFWaKO – 11:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first three NBA Finals games of his career:
– 27 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists
– 41 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists
– 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists – 11:00 PM
Nikola Jokic’s first three NBA Finals games of his career:
– 27 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists
– 41 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists
– 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists – 11:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Haywood Highsmith needs to be backup 5 moving forward
Plus if you do that, you need to match Bam minutes with Jokic – 10:58 PM
Haywood Highsmith needs to be backup 5 moving forward
Plus if you do that, you need to match Bam minutes with Jokic – 10:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
What was the total line on Jokic pts, rebs and asts? #Nuggets #Heat – 10:52 PM
What was the total line on Jokic pts, rebs and asts? #Nuggets #Heat – 10:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist performances in NBA playoff history (via @Stathead):
Nikola Jokic (3)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Wilt Chamberlain – 10:51 PM
30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist performances in NBA playoff history (via @Stathead):
Nikola Jokic (3)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Wilt Chamberlain – 10:51 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Jokic is playing incredibly well but I continue to be distracted by how it sounds as if Van Gundy and Jackson have never actually watched Jokic play basketball before. – 10:51 PM
Jokic is playing incredibly well but I continue to be distracted by how it sounds as if Van Gundy and Jackson have never actually watched Jokic play basketball before. – 10:51 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Mark Jackson: “I don’t know what to tell you, it’s just pink.”
Jeff Van Gundy: “But what IS IT? Strawberry lemonade has strawberries in it. Pink lemonade is what, just pink?What flavor is pink? I want answers!”
Mike Breen: “Jokic at the line, shooting two.” pic.twitter.com/qm9lNhXNcy – 10:51 PM
Mark Jackson: “I don’t know what to tell you, it’s just pink.”
Jeff Van Gundy: “But what IS IT? Strawberry lemonade has strawberries in it. Pink lemonade is what, just pink?What flavor is pink? I want answers!”
Mike Breen: “Jokic at the line, shooting two.” pic.twitter.com/qm9lNhXNcy – 10:51 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
To the untrained eye, it feels like if the Heat aren’t trying to prevent Jokic from being a scorer and a passer, they should at least consider that approach. AK – 10:51 PM
To the untrained eye, it feels like if the Heat aren’t trying to prevent Jokic from being a scorer and a passer, they should at least consider that approach. AK – 10:51 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Someone should ask Spoelstra tonight if the gameplan was to turn Jokic into a scorer and a playmaker – 10:51 PM
Someone should ask Spoelstra tonight if the gameplan was to turn Jokic into a scorer and a playmaker – 10:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
I mean, yeah, Jokic has 30/20/10 in the most important game of the season – but he hasn’t requested a trade recently or made any controversial social media posts, so he’s not compelling.
So we should prob ignore him and the Nuggets. – 10:50 PM
I mean, yeah, Jokic has 30/20/10 in the most important game of the season – but he hasn’t requested a trade recently or made any controversial social media posts, so he’s not compelling.
So we should prob ignore him and the Nuggets. – 10:50 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It feels like Nikola Jokic has a “He’s got what?!?!” stat line every single game – 10:50 PM
It feels like Nikola Jokic has a “He’s got what?!?!” stat line every single game – 10:50 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
To the trained eye, I think Nikola Jokic did pretty damn good as a scorer and passer tonight. – 10:50 PM
To the trained eye, I think Nikola Jokic did pretty damn good as a scorer and passer tonight. – 10:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jamal Murray is one rebound away from a triple-double….He and Jokic were insane tonight – 10:50 PM
Jamal Murray is one rebound away from a triple-double….He and Jokic were insane tonight – 10:50 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nikola Jokic has 3 career games with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the playoffs. The rest of NBA history has 2 such games combined in the playoffs.
Nikola Jokic3
Rest of NBA2
>>> Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Wilt Chamberlain (1 each)
Nikola Jokic3
Rest of NBA2
>> Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Wilt Chamberlain (1 each)
@ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/D8XZxVhFMj – 10:49 PM
Nikola Jokic has 3 career games with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the playoffs. The rest of NBA history has 2 such games combined in the playoffs.
Nikola Jokic3
Rest of NBA2
>> Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Wilt Chamberlain (1 each)
@ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/D8XZxVhFMj – 10:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Nikola Jokic has all-time soft touch in the paint pic.twitter.com/zKi47n6kUn – 10:49 PM
Nikola Jokic has all-time soft touch in the paint pic.twitter.com/zKi47n6kUn – 10:49 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This is just an astounding performance by Jokic. He’s done it so many times, but seeing him play this well on this stage on the road is unbelievable. – 10:49 PM
This is just an astounding performance by Jokic. He’s done it so many times, but seeing him play this well on this stage on the road is unbelievable. – 10:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
lol some dudes get these triple-doubles in the playoffs and it’s an extinction level event
For Jokic… it’s just a Wednesday – 10:48 PM
lol some dudes get these triple-doubles in the playoffs and it’s an extinction level event
For Jokic… it’s just a Wednesday – 10:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
What’s the closest historical comp for Nikola Jokic, and why is it Wilt Chamberlain? – 10:48 PM
What’s the closest historical comp for Nikola Jokic, and why is it Wilt Chamberlain? – 10:48 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
So Joker has 3 of the five 30-20-10 playoff games now. Including 2 this year. Seems relevant! pic.twitter.com/76t7YrwxOy – 10:48 PM
So Joker has 3 of the five 30-20-10 playoff games now. Including 2 this year. Seems relevant! pic.twitter.com/76t7YrwxOy – 10:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nikola Jokic just became the first player in NBA history to record a game with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Finals….. – 10:47 PM
Nikola Jokic just became the first player in NBA history to record a game with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Finals….. – 10:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
30-20-10 games, NBA postseason history
– 1967 Wilt (East semis)
– 1970 Kareem (East Finals)
– 2021 Jokic (West semis)
– 2023 Jokic (WCF)
– 2023 Jokic (NBA FINALS) – 10:46 PM
30-20-10 games, NBA postseason history
– 1967 Wilt (East semis)
– 1970 Kareem (East Finals)
– 2021 Jokic (West semis)
– 2023 Jokic (WCF)
– 2023 Jokic (NBA FINALS) – 10:46 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
32 pts, 20 rebs and 10 ast for Nikola Jokic. #Nuggets #Heat – 10:46 PM
32 pts, 20 rebs and 10 ast for Nikola Jokic. #Nuggets #Heat – 10:46 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic in Game 3 records the first 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assist game in NBA Finals history.
1-of-1 pic.twitter.com/4TYr0NwwyB – 10:45 PM
Nikola Jokic in Game 3 records the first 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assist game in NBA Finals history.
1-of-1 pic.twitter.com/4TYr0NwwyB – 10:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nikola Jokic has the first 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA Finals history (at least since all that stuff was tracked). – 10:45 PM
Nikola Jokic has the first 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA Finals history (at least since all that stuff was tracked). – 10:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Add on more history for Nikola Jokic: first player in NBA Finals history with 30-20-10. First player with 10 triple-doubles in a single postseason. First player with a triple-double in two of his first three Finals games per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:45 PM
Add on more history for Nikola Jokic: first player in NBA Finals history with 30-20-10. First player with 10 triple-doubles in a single postseason. First player with a triple-double in two of his first three Finals games per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:45 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Nikola Jokic has the first 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history, per @ESPNStatsInfo. (Blocks weren’t an official stat in the Russell/Wilt days.) – 10:44 PM
Nikola Jokic has the first 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history, per @ESPNStatsInfo. (Blocks weren’t an official stat in the Russell/Wilt days.) – 10:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Finals. He’s responsible for three of the five 30-20-10 playoff games ever – two of those have come this postseason. – 10:43 PM
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Finals. He’s responsible for three of the five 30-20-10 playoff games ever – two of those have come this postseason. – 10:43 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
30-20-10 games in postseason:
Nikola Jokic: 3
Every other player in the history of basketball: 2 – 10:43 PM
30-20-10 games in postseason:
Nikola Jokic: 3
Every other player in the history of basketball: 2 – 10:43 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a Finals game. – 10:43 PM
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a Finals game. – 10:43 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
How this new CBA is set up, the development and eventual role of players like Christian Braun become critical.
Denver with 3 max players (Jokic, Murray, Porter Jr.) has very little wiggle room outside of drafting and developing their own players. – 10:43 PM
How this new CBA is set up, the development and eventual role of players like Christian Braun become critical.
Denver with 3 max players (Jokic, Murray, Porter Jr.) has very little wiggle room outside of drafting and developing their own players. – 10:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Jokic minutes will be interesting down the stretch. They kept him on the floor to protect against the fourth quarter Miami hurricane but now they have to pray the clock runs out because he’s not getting all of these defensive rebounds – 10:40 PM
The Jokic minutes will be interesting down the stretch. They kept him on the floor to protect against the fourth quarter Miami hurricane but now they have to pray the clock runs out because he’s not getting all of these defensive rebounds – 10:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I seriously wonder how many Finals games have ever featured three players from same team with double-digit scoring, at least five assists and at least seven rebounds each.
Joker/Jamal/AG doing that right now. – 10:40 PM
I seriously wonder how many Finals games have ever featured three players from same team with double-digit scoring, at least five assists and at least seven rebounds each.
Joker/Jamal/AG doing that right now. – 10:40 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Christian Braun is going to be Jokic’s first All-Star teammate at this rate, damn. – 10:35 PM
Christian Braun is going to be Jokic’s first All-Star teammate at this rate, damn. – 10:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are 3 Murray rebounds, 1 Murray assist, and 1 Joker assist away from dueling triple-doubles in the Finals. – 10:34 PM
The Nuggets are 3 Murray rebounds, 1 Murray assist, and 1 Joker assist away from dueling triple-doubles in the Finals. – 10:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Nuggets ahead by 21 with 8:28 to play. Jokic and Murray have led the way. – 10:33 PM
The Nuggets ahead by 21 with 8:28 to play. Jokic and Murray have led the way. – 10:33 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Christian Braun Game — except Joker has a 30-20-9 right now – 10:33 PM
The Christian Braun Game — except Joker has a 30-20-9 right now – 10:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic is one assist shy of a ridiculous 30-20-10. No player has had 30-20-10 in the NBA Finals per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:31 PM
Nikola Jokic is one assist shy of a ridiculous 30-20-10. No player has had 30-20-10 in the NBA Finals per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 4 players with a 25/20 Finals game:
Shaq
Duncan
Bird
And now, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/kK77Zj7WY3 – 10:30 PM
Last 4 players with a 25/20 Finals game:
Shaq
Duncan
Bird
And now, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/kK77Zj7WY3 – 10:30 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
I swear, one of these years I’m going to stop being surprised by how Nikola Jokic still manages to score when he appears to be utterly out of control.
One of these years.
Maybe.
(Frickin’ guy is amazing.) – 10:30 PM
I swear, one of these years I’m going to stop being surprised by how Nikola Jokic still manages to score when he appears to be utterly out of control.
One of these years.
Maybe.
(Frickin’ guy is amazing.) – 10:30 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Nikola Jokic is the first player ever with 30-20-10 in an NBA Finals game. – 10:30 PM
Nikola Jokic is the first player ever with 30-20-10 in an NBA Finals game. – 10:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jokic headed toward another historic game here, into 30-20-10 territory – 10:29 PM
Jokic headed toward another historic game here, into 30-20-10 territory – 10:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jokic two points and one assist away from an 30-20-10 triple double. #Nuggets #Heat – 10:29 PM
Jokic two points and one assist away from an 30-20-10 triple double. #Nuggets #Heat – 10:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Christian Braun is zone busting without being a shooter. His size-speed-athleticism combo next to Jokic is powerful. #GetToThePaintOrDieTryin – 10:28 PM
Christian Braun is zone busting without being a shooter. His size-speed-athleticism combo next to Jokic is powerful. #GetToThePaintOrDieTryin – 10:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: 28 points, 20 rebounds, 9 assists in 35 minutes. It’s been a masterclass. – 10:28 PM
Nikola Jokic: 28 points, 20 rebounds, 9 assists in 35 minutes. It’s been a masterclass. – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
3rd quarter rebounds in Game 3
– Jokic: 5
– MPJ: 4
– Miami Heat: 3 – 10:24 PM
3rd quarter rebounds in Game 3
– Jokic: 5
– MPJ: 4
– Miami Heat: 3 – 10:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Second straight game that Nikola Jokic had a big third quarter. This time, he scored or assisted on 16 points in the third. Heat scored 20 as a team per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:23 PM
Second straight game that Nikola Jokic had a big third quarter. This time, he scored or assisted on 16 points in the third. Heat scored 20 as a team per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:23 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
If the Nuggets pull this off with the kind of triple-double that Jokic is going to have.
National talking heads are going to have to do full segments on the Serbian big. . pic.twitter.com/CM9awm7LGC – 10:23 PM
If the Nuggets pull this off with the kind of triple-double that Jokic is going to have.
National talking heads are going to have to do full segments on the Serbian big. . pic.twitter.com/CM9awm7LGC – 10:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
82-68 at the end of 3. Butler with 26, Jokic with 26-17-9, Murray with 22. Heat shooters not shooting, and they’re getting gashed on the glass. That’s the game so far – 10:22 PM
82-68 at the end of 3. Butler with 26, Jokic with 26-17-9, Murray with 22. Heat shooters not shooting, and they’re getting gashed on the glass. That’s the game so far – 10:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Nikola Jokic has 26 points, 17 rebounds and 9 assists thru 3 quarters.
There have only been four 30-20-10 games in postseason history. Jokic owns two of them.
It’s also never been done in the FInals. – 10:22 PM
Nikola Jokic has 26 points, 17 rebounds and 9 assists thru 3 quarters.
There have only been four 30-20-10 games in postseason history. Jokic owns two of them.
It’s also never been done in the FInals. – 10:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Heat score final 5 pts of 3Q and trail #Nuggets 82-68 but that mini-run keeps them within striking distance. Jokic 26, Murray 22, Gordon 11, Braun 10; Butler 26, Adebayo 15. – 10:22 PM
#Heat score final 5 pts of 3Q and trail #Nuggets 82-68 but that mini-run keeps them within striking distance. Jokic 26, Murray 22, Gordon 11, Braun 10; Butler 26, Adebayo 15. – 10:22 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic has 26-17-9 through three quarters. Such a monster. pic.twitter.com/EJqUqXpWaX – 10:21 PM
Jokic has 26-17-9 through three quarters. Such a monster. pic.twitter.com/EJqUqXpWaX – 10:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Nuggets 82, Heat 68. Nikola Jokic with 26 points, 17 points nine assists. Jamal Murray with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Nuggets led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter. – 10:21 PM
End of third quarter: Nuggets 82, Heat 68. Nikola Jokic with 26 points, 17 points nine assists. Jamal Murray with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Nuggets led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter. – 10:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets push to 19-point lead in third, go into fourth up 82-68 on Heat. Butler with 24 for Heat, Adebayo 15 and 10. Jokic 26, 17, 9 for Denver. – 10:20 PM
Nuggets push to 19-point lead in third, go into fourth up 82-68 on Heat. Butler with 24 for Heat, Adebayo 15 and 10. Jokic 26, 17, 9 for Denver. – 10:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
They’re zoning Jokic and he’s giving them a 5-point Zagats review – 10:19 PM
They’re zoning Jokic and he’s giving them a 5-point Zagats review – 10:19 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Lmao, no JVG did not just say all Jokic does is “win, win, win” as they showed Khaled on the screen – 10:16 PM
Lmao, no JVG did not just say all Jokic does is “win, win, win” as they showed Khaled on the screen – 10:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Rebound margin now 43-24 Denver. Can’t survive that on nights you’re shooting 37 percent, not with Jokic’s greatness and Murray’s really goodness. – 10:16 PM
Rebound margin now 43-24 Denver. Can’t survive that on nights you’re shooting 37 percent, not with Jokic’s greatness and Murray’s really goodness. – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jokic pulverized Miami in this 3rd quarter.
– 12 points (5/5 FGs)
– 5 rebounds
– assist to Gordon
– block Bam
– answered Jimmy 3 with a 3 of his own
Jacked the lead up and earned a rest – 10:15 PM
Jokic pulverized Miami in this 3rd quarter.
– 12 points (5/5 FGs)
– 5 rebounds
– assist to Gordon
– block Bam
– answered Jimmy 3 with a 3 of his own
Jacked the lead up and earned a rest – 10:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Denver’s third leading scorer has been unspeakably bad and the Nuggets are still on verge of running Miami out of the gym. What a performance by Jokic and Murray so far. – 10:14 PM
Denver’s third leading scorer has been unspeakably bad and the Nuggets are still on verge of running Miami out of the gym. What a performance by Jokic and Murray so far. – 10:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver’s up 16 points, its most of the game. Miami’s scored just 14 points in third quarter. Nuggets playing outstanding two-way basketball and attacking the paint. They’re up to 44 points inside. Joker’s got 26/17/8 and Jamal’s sitting on 22/5/8.
There for the taking. – 10:14 PM
Denver’s up 16 points, its most of the game. Miami’s scored just 14 points in third quarter. Nuggets playing outstanding two-way basketball and attacking the paint. They’re up to 44 points inside. Joker’s got 26/17/8 and Jamal’s sitting on 22/5/8.
There for the taking. – 10:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets suddenly have a 78-62 lead after some CB and KCP baskets.
Joker’s up to 26-17-8
It’s also been Aaron Gordon to really show up in the 3rd quarter. He has 11 on the game. – 10:13 PM
The Nuggets suddenly have a 78-62 lead after some CB and KCP baskets.
Joker’s up to 26-17-8
It’s also been Aaron Gordon to really show up in the 3rd quarter. He has 11 on the game. – 10:13 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That post up and pass to a cutting Braun by Gordon was Jokic-esque – 10:13 PM
That post up and pass to a cutting Braun by Gordon was Jokic-esque – 10:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets are getting Murray a rest here.
Brown
KCP
CB
AG
Joker
Joker’s gonna have to do more of everything. – 10:11 PM
Nuggets are getting Murray a rest here.
Brown
KCP
CB
AG
Joker
Joker’s gonna have to do more of everything. – 10:11 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets are FIGHTING on the glass just like they need to. Jokic burying threes doesn’t hurt either. – 10:10 PM
The Nuggets are FIGHTING on the glass just like they need to. Jokic burying threes doesn’t hurt either. – 10:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nuggets starting to exert their will in the third. And everything Jokic is doing feels loud, more effective and dramatic. 73-60 – 10:10 PM
Nuggets starting to exert their will in the third. And everything Jokic is doing feels loud, more effective and dramatic. 73-60 – 10:10 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jimmy Butler and Jokic trade 3s. Denver’s up 13 with four minutes left in the third. That’s 21 for Butler on 20 shots. Joker with 25-14-8 on 10-15 FG. – 10:09 PM
Jimmy Butler and Jokic trade 3s. Denver’s up 13 with four minutes left in the third. That’s 21 for Butler on 20 shots. Joker with 25-14-8 on 10-15 FG. – 10:09 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Butler continues to not be aggressive enough on these baseline drives. Kicked two in a row out for missed threes when he had Jokic beat – 10:08 PM
Butler continues to not be aggressive enough on these baseline drives. Kicked two in a row out for missed threes when he had Jokic beat – 10:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have 44 of the Nuggets’ 67 points. – 10:06 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have 44 of the Nuggets’ 67 points. – 10:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Animated words from Joker to his Nuggets teammates on bench at beginning of this timeout. – 10:01 PM
Animated words from Joker to his Nuggets teammates on bench at beginning of this timeout. – 10:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Nuggets open up with a 6-0 run. Two Gordon scores at the rim and a buttery Jokic jumper. Heat timeout. – 10:00 PM
Nuggets open up with a 6-0 run. Two Gordon scores at the rim and a buttery Jokic jumper. Heat timeout. – 10:00 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
It’s a 6-0 Nuggets run to start the third. Denver’s up 11. Timeout Miami.
Jokic got it started with a FT line jumper. AG continued it with a lob off Jokic’s eighth assist and a dunk off Murray’s fifth helper. – 9:59 PM
It’s a 6-0 Nuggets run to start the third. Denver’s up 11. Timeout Miami.
Jokic got it started with a FT line jumper. AG continued it with a lob off Jokic’s eighth assist and a dunk off Murray’s fifth helper. – 9:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Game 3 has been the one for the stars…..Jokic and Murray have combined to score over half of Denver’s points
Jimmy and Bam have combined to score over half of Miami’s points – 9:52 PM
Game 3 has been the one for the stars…..Jokic and Murray have combined to score over half of Denver’s points
Jimmy and Bam have combined to score over half of Miami’s points – 9:52 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets have a 53-48 lead over Miami at the half.
The runs has everyone’s anxiety through the roof but Jamal Murray (20 points) and Jokic (14p/12r/7A) has helped ease the pain.
If you’re Malone, what’s the message to the team? – 9:51 PM
Nuggets have a 53-48 lead over Miami at the half.
The runs has everyone’s anxiety through the roof but Jamal Murray (20 points) and Jokic (14p/12r/7A) has helped ease the pain.
If you’re Malone, what’s the message to the team? – 9:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Big key for Denver right now is its ability to hold up in the possessions Murray was off the floor, and then the possessions Jokic was off the floor….they won those minutes, and that’s been the difference so far – 9:50 PM
Big key for Denver right now is its ability to hold up in the possessions Murray was off the floor, and then the possessions Jokic was off the floor….they won those minutes, and that’s been the difference so far – 9:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic’s incredible Finals stats keep piling up 📈 pic.twitter.com/GA7odWayLP – 9:46 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Miami’s ability to zone behind the blitz and defend 4 with 3 and one of those 4 being Jokic and still close out shooters is something else. #NBAFinals – 9:45 PM
Miami’s ability to zone behind the blitz and defend 4 with 3 and one of those 4 being Jokic and still close out shooters is something else. #NBAFinals – 9:45 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Near the end of the first half, Jokic was in the paint And Mike was waving his arms in the corner. Jokic took the shot himself and likely got fouled but didn’t make it. Next time down, he purposely got it to Mike in the corner, and MPJ bricked it.
Porter must make those. – 9:45 PM
Near the end of the first half, Jokic was in the paint And Mike was waving his arms in the corner. Jokic took the shot himself and likely got fouled but didn’t make it. Next time down, he purposely got it to Mike in the corner, and MPJ bricked it.
Porter must make those. – 9:45 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Look how hard Jokic and Murray had to work only to have a minuscule lead at the half. (Plus they benefited from several dubious calls.) Let’s see how sustainable that is and how much energy those two have left by the fourth quarter. – 9:43 PM
Look how hard Jokic and Murray had to work only to have a minuscule lead at the half. (Plus they benefited from several dubious calls.) Let’s see how sustainable that is and how much energy those two have left by the fourth quarter. – 9:43 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Nuggets lead at half. Jokic and Murray are terrific but have the gnawing feeling that unless someone else decides to join the party that it’s not going to be enough. – 9:43 PM
Nuggets lead at half. Jokic and Murray are terrific but have the gnawing feeling that unless someone else decides to join the party that it’s not going to be enough. – 9:43 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic finally went to the line again – had to flop on a shove after he’s been getting hammered in the paint. Denver’s got the lead at halftime by 5, But it’s not the first half that matters. Nuggets need to close with two more quarters and find a third scorer, please. Good start. – 9:41 PM
Jokic finally went to the line again – had to flop on a shove after he’s been getting hammered in the paint. Denver’s got the lead at halftime by 5, But it’s not the first half that matters. Nuggets need to close with two more quarters and find a third scorer, please. Good start. – 9:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Heat 53-48:
-Joker: 14-12-7, gets serious about rebounding in a big game
-Jamal: 20 points, 4 assists
-Other 3 starters: 6 points on 3/12 FG
Denver’s gonna need more from the others. Jamal played 23 first half minutes pic.twitter.com/ge6O3B6zcd – 9:40 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Heat 53-48:
-Joker: 14-12-7, gets serious about rebounding in a big game
-Jamal: 20 points, 4 assists
-Other 3 starters: 6 points on 3/12 FG
Denver’s gonna need more from the others. Jamal played 23 first half minutes pic.twitter.com/ge6O3B6zcd – 9:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists
Jamal Murray: 20 points on 8-13 shooting
They came to play. – 9:40 PM
Nikola Jokic: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists
Jamal Murray: 20 points on 8-13 shooting
They came to play. – 9:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Nuggets 53, Heat 48.
A really competitive first half between two very good teams. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have combined for 27 points for the Heat. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have combined for 34 points for the Nuggets. – 9:40 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 53, Heat 48.
A really competitive first half between two very good teams. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have combined for 27 points for the Heat. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have combined for 34 points for the Nuggets. – 9:40 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I did not expect the Heat to start blitzing Murray/Jokic DHOs. Certainly leaves you vulnerable behind the blitz.
Even though Porter missed the 3, Jokic is now rebounding vs. smalls. – 9:39 PM
I did not expect the Heat to start blitzing Murray/Jokic DHOs. Certainly leaves you vulnerable behind the blitz.
Even though Porter missed the 3, Jokic is now rebounding vs. smalls. – 9:39 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Lowry misses a buzzer-beating 3. Denver leads 53-48 at halftime. Joker leads Denver with 14-12-7. Murray has a game-high 20 points. Nuggets not named Jamal Murray are 1-8 from 3.
Jimmy Butler leads Miami with 14 points. Bam Adebayo has 13. – 9:39 PM
Lowry misses a buzzer-beating 3. Denver leads 53-48 at halftime. Joker leads Denver with 14-12-7. Murray has a game-high 20 points. Nuggets not named Jamal Murray are 1-8 from 3.
Jimmy Butler leads Miami with 14 points. Bam Adebayo has 13. – 9:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Miami!! The Nuggets lead the Heat 53-48…..well played first half for Denver….Murray is cooking, Jokic is doing Jokic things…. – 9:39 PM
Halftime in Miami!! The Nuggets lead the Heat 53-48…..well played first half for Denver….Murray is cooking, Jokic is doing Jokic things…. – 9:39 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyle Lowry was standing right there and even he had to be impressed with that Jokic flop. – 9:39 PM
Kyle Lowry was standing right there and even he had to be impressed with that Jokic flop. – 9:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets 53, Heat 48 at half. Neither team has led by more than five. Adebayo and Jokic each with double-doubles. Murray with 20 for Denver, Butler 14 for Heat. – 9:39 PM
Nuggets 53, Heat 48 at half. Neither team has led by more than five. Adebayo and Jokic each with double-doubles. Murray with 20 for Denver, Butler 14 for Heat. – 9:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
On one hand, Caleb Martin definitely extended the arm and pushed Nikola Jokic. It’s a foul.
On the other hand, do we really believe one of Caleb Martin’s forearms can send Nikola Jokic flying?
53-48 Denver at the half. – 9:38 PM
On one hand, Caleb Martin definitely extended the arm and pushed Nikola Jokic. It’s a foul.
On the other hand, do we really believe one of Caleb Martin’s forearms can send Nikola Jokic flying?
53-48 Denver at the half. – 9:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
They could pretty much call a foul on Miami anytime Jokic goes up for a rebound – 9:38 PM
They could pretty much call a foul on Miami anytime Jokic goes up for a rebound – 9:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For a really, really, really big person, Nikola Jokic sure falls a lot. – 9:37 PM
For a really, really, really big person, Nikola Jokic sure falls a lot. – 9:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets really just aren’t gonna get offense from anybody other than Jamal and Joker. Yeesh. – 9:33 PM
The Nuggets really just aren’t gonna get offense from anybody other than Jamal and Joker. Yeesh. – 9:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are playing brilliant as usual. But the Nuggets have grown this season with the rest of their depth. Hasn’t been a factor in Game 3 yet. – 9:33 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are playing brilliant as usual. But the Nuggets have grown this season with the rest of their depth. Hasn’t been a factor in Game 3 yet. – 9:33 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
After Game 7 of the ECF I told Bam to give Jokic hell and I’m glad my words of inspiration were so impactful pic.twitter.com/c3ai0ATiCx – 9:32 PM
After Game 7 of the ECF I told Bam to give Jokic hell and I’m glad my words of inspiration were so impactful pic.twitter.com/c3ai0ATiCx – 9:32 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Bam is doing a good job of fronting to deny Jokic, so the Nuggets try to swing it and set a cross screen to get it to him in the post.
…Except MPJ dribbles into a contested midranger instead of looking for Jokic. pic.twitter.com/nSCEBqQ6HA – 9:30 PM
Bam is doing a good job of fronting to deny Jokic, so the Nuggets try to swing it and set a cross screen to get it to him in the post.
…Except MPJ dribbles into a contested midranger instead of looking for Jokic. pic.twitter.com/nSCEBqQ6HA – 9:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
We’re three assists away from a Joker first-half triple-double. There’s still 2:48 left in the second quarter. – 9:29 PM
We’re three assists away from a Joker first-half triple-double. There’s still 2:48 left in the second quarter. – 9:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
When Jamal Murray is hitting pull-up 3s like this, it’s almost impossible to stop the Jokic-Murray two-man game – 9:24 PM
When Jamal Murray is hitting pull-up 3s like this, it’s almost impossible to stop the Jokic-Murray two-man game – 9:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat have now mixed in some switching on these Murray-Jokic actions, but he’s still getting free
They haven’t made them uncomfortable at all yet aside from the press – 9:23 PM
Heat have now mixed in some switching on these Murray-Jokic actions, but he’s still getting free
They haven’t made them uncomfortable at all yet aside from the press – 9:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nikola Jokic already with as many assists as he had in Game 2 (four). Nuggets doing a better job with putting the burden all on him. – 9:18 PM
Nikola Jokic already with as many assists as he had in Game 2 (four). Nuggets doing a better job with putting the burden all on him. – 9:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets do not have the tools to handle the zone with Jokic off the floor. The best they can do is run off misses and let Murray cook to create advantages. This will likely continue to be a issue throughout the Finals. – 9:15 PM
Nuggets do not have the tools to handle the zone with Jokic off the floor. The best they can do is run off misses and let Murray cook to create advantages. This will likely continue to be a issue throughout the Finals. – 9:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s done a great job of generating good looks against the Heat zone. Just haven’t gotten most of the shots to go down.
They’re gonna need to generate some free throws here real soon. Joker will be in next to do that. – 9:14 PM
Denver’s done a great job of generating good looks against the Heat zone. Just haven’t gotten most of the shots to go down.
They’re gonna need to generate some free throws here real soon. Joker will be in next to do that. – 9:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The unit that blew it open in Game 2 — Jamal/AG/bench mob — had a chance to replicate it but missed a couple near the hoop (Bruce floater, AG battle royale around the rim). Still, unit played Miami even, and Joker’s gonna come in after the TO.
Denver already with 22 PITP. – 9:14 PM
The unit that blew it open in Game 2 — Jamal/AG/bench mob — had a chance to replicate it but missed a couple near the hoop (Bruce floater, AG battle royale around the rim). Still, unit played Miami even, and Joker’s gonna come in after the TO.
Denver already with 22 PITP. – 9:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The non-Nikola Jokic minutes turned out to be a 5-5 wash…..bookend 5-0 runs from both teams….Michael Malone calls time at 8:59 remaining in the first half to get his superstar back into the game….we are tied at 29-29 – 9:13 PM
The non-Nikola Jokic minutes turned out to be a 5-5 wash…..bookend 5-0 runs from both teams….Michael Malone calls time at 8:59 remaining in the first half to get his superstar back into the game….we are tied at 29-29 – 9:13 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Spo switches to zone with Jokic sitting and Denver once again looks unprepared for it. – 9:13 PM
Spo switches to zone with Jokic sitting and Denver once again looks unprepared for it. – 9:13 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Tie game after 1. That was a bit too much on the two man game, but when the shots are there Denver’s got to take them. The Nuggets lost several buckets on interesting foul calls, But the test now will be the minutes without Jokic and Murray. Got to keep it close. – 9:07 PM
Tie game after 1. That was a bit too much on the two man game, but when the shots are there Denver’s got to take them. The Nuggets lost several buckets on interesting foul calls, But the test now will be the minutes without Jokic and Murray. Got to keep it close. – 9:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combine for 18 of the Nuggets’ 24 first-quarter points. Would be a good night for Michael Porter Jr. to step up as the third option. – 9:07 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combine for 18 of the Nuggets’ 24 first-quarter points. Would be a good night for Michael Porter Jr. to step up as the third option. – 9:07 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Heat winning the Zeller/non-Bam minutes by 2 instead of getting blasted, with Jokic staying in the game, is the first truly significant moment of the game. – 9:06 PM
The Heat winning the Zeller/non-Bam minutes by 2 instead of getting blasted, with Jokic staying in the game, is the first truly significant moment of the game. – 9:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Stars showing up for Miami, Denver in the first quarter.
Jokic: Ten points, seven rebounds, three assists.
Butler: Ten points, two rebounds.
All tied at 24 – 9:06 PM
Stars showing up for Miami, Denver in the first quarter.
Jokic: Ten points, seven rebounds, three assists.
Butler: Ten points, two rebounds.
All tied at 24 – 9:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat and Nuggets tied at 24
– Butler with 10 first-quarter points, getting downhill and to his spots
– Jokic has 10, 7 and 3 (lol jeez)
– Heat 2/7 on 3s; Nuggets 0/5 – 9:05 PM
End 1Q: Heat and Nuggets tied at 24
– Butler with 10 first-quarter points, getting downhill and to his spots
– Jokic has 10, 7 and 3 (lol jeez)
– Heat 2/7 on 3s; Nuggets 0/5 – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
At the end of the 1st:
Jimmy Butler has 10 points
Nikola Jokic has 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists
Jamal Murray has 8 points and 3 assists
Stars are showing out early – 9:05 PM
At the end of the 1st:
Jimmy Butler has 10 points
Nikola Jokic has 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists
Jamal Murray has 8 points and 3 assists
Stars are showing out early – 9:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 24, Nuggets 24. Jimmy Butler with 10 points, Nikola Jokic with 10 points. Heat shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and Nuggets 0 of 5 on threes. – 9:04 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 24, Nuggets 24. Jimmy Butler with 10 points, Nikola Jokic with 10 points. Heat shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and Nuggets 0 of 5 on threes. – 9:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets 24, Heat 24 at end of one. Butler with 10 for Heat. Jokic with 10 for Nuggets. – 9:04 PM
Nuggets 24, Heat 24 at end of one. Butler with 10 for Heat. Jokic with 10 for Nuggets. – 9:04 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Murray is doing a much better job so far of setting Jokic up In the PnR. – 9:02 PM
Murray is doing a much better job so far of setting Jokic up In the PnR. – 9:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Poor Zeller. He’s food. Jokic knows he’s food. He knows he’s food. We know he’s food – 9:00 PM
Poor Zeller. He’s food. Jokic knows he’s food. He knows he’s food. We know he’s food – 9:00 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
If you didn’t know Jokic was a basketball player, what would be your guess for his profession?
I’m going with an iron worker from Local 46. – 9:00 PM
If you didn’t know Jokic was a basketball player, what would be your guess for his profession?
I’m going with an iron worker from Local 46. – 9:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Denver starting to work that Murray/Jokic PNR to perfection again. Murray’s gonna have to be a primary playmaker if Miami stays home on Jokic – 8:56 PM
Denver starting to work that Murray/Jokic PNR to perfection again. Murray’s gonna have to be a primary playmaker if Miami stays home on Jokic – 8:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jokic waiting for the ref to run out of the way so he can cook Zeller dot gif. – 8:56 PM
Jokic waiting for the ref to run out of the way so he can cook Zeller dot gif. – 8:56 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic and Murray both came to play, Anne Murray’s shots are 8 ft from the basket instead of 25 which I think is a good thing early. Jokic is just showing off against Love. They’ll have to figure out how to get other people involved tho – other shooters will be needed later. – 8:56 PM
Jokic and Murray both came to play, Anne Murray’s shots are 8 ft from the basket instead of 25 which I think is a good thing early. Jokic is just showing off against Love. They’ll have to figure out how to get other people involved tho – other shooters will be needed later. – 8:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Zeller checks in as a sacrificial offering to Jokic for the next four minutes. – 8:54 PM
Zeller checks in as a sacrificial offering to Jokic for the next four minutes. – 8:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have scored 14 of the Nuggets’ first 16 points. – 8:52 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have scored 14 of the Nuggets’ first 16 points. – 8:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic two-man game is alive and well in Miami. It’s carrying the Nuggets so far in Game 3. – 8:52 PM
The Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic two-man game is alive and well in Miami. It’s carrying the Nuggets so far in Game 3. – 8:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets defense looking slow again. They’re either too low or too high on pick and roll actions or getting disconnected on screens. They’re taking an early punch from the Heat, but are staying close thanks to Murray and Jokic. – 8:43 PM
Nuggets defense looking slow again. They’re either too low or too high on pick and roll actions or getting disconnected on screens. They’re taking an early punch from the Heat, but are staying close thanks to Murray and Jokic. – 8:43 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I was mad in Game 2 that the Nuggets never attacked Love. First play for Denver? Pass inside from Jokic that made Love foul AG. Force that action. – 8:41 PM
I was mad in Game 2 that the Nuggets never attacked Love. First play for Denver? Pass inside from Jokic that made Love foul AG. Force that action. – 8:41 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Dev🔒 @DKSportsbook pick of the game
Jokic over 28.5 points
They want to turn him into a scorer. He will say — OKAY
Expect a big game for him – 8:37 PM
Dev🔒 @DKSportsbook pick of the game
Jokic over 28.5 points
They want to turn him into a scorer. He will say — OKAY
Expect a big game for him – 8:37 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
No lineup changes on either side for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Heat: Butler, Adebayo, Strus, Vincent, Love. Nuggets: Jokic, Murray, KCP, Gordon, Porter Jr. – 8:03 PM
No lineup changes on either side for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Heat: Butler, Adebayo, Strus, Vincent, Love. Nuggets: Jokic, Murray, KCP, Gordon, Porter Jr. – 8:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic has three times as many triple-doubles as anyone else this postseason 😳
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler are more similar than you think. pic.twitter.com/KWClCSIQwu – 4:46 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler are more similar than you think. pic.twitter.com/KWClCSIQwu – 4:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
In Game 2, Miami encouraged Nikola Jokic to shoot more than he typically does.
In Game 3, Denver should do the same thing to Jimmy Butler: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 4:32 PM
In Game 2, Miami encouraged Nikola Jokic to shoot more than he typically does.
In Game 3, Denver should do the same thing to Jimmy Butler: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 4:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Dating back to the start of last season, only seven players have averaged at least seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one made three-pointer per game:
Nikola Jokic,
Joel Embiid,
LeBron James,
Pascal Siakam,
Jayson Tatum,
Luka Doncic,
… and …
Josh Hart – 4:22 PM
Dating back to the start of last season, only seven players have averaged at least seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one made three-pointer per game:
Nikola Jokic,
Joel Embiid,
LeBron James,
Pascal Siakam,
Jayson Tatum,
Luka Doncic,
… and …
Josh Hart – 4:22 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Miami has turned Nikola Jokic into a scorer. Meanwhile, Denver has tried everything to curb Jimmy Butler’s shot attempts.
@MichaelVPina on the stark difference between how both teams are defending their opponent’s best player: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 2:28 PM
Miami has turned Nikola Jokic into a scorer. Meanwhile, Denver has tried everything to curb Jimmy Butler’s shot attempts.
@MichaelVPina on the stark difference between how both teams are defending their opponent’s best player: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 2:28 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
This is a really smart story by @taniaganguli about the different kinds of leadership, personified by Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic, and why there is no singular approach to all that nytimes.com/2023/06/07/spo… – 1:19 PM
This is a really smart story by @taniaganguli about the different kinds of leadership, personified by Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic, and why there is no singular approach to all that nytimes.com/2023/06/07/spo… – 1:19 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic, leaders of the two teams in the finals, have dramatically different personalities. Experts say that can tell us a lot about what it means to be a great leader in any industry. nytimes.com/2023/06/07/spo… – 12:20 PM
Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic, leaders of the two teams in the finals, have dramatically different personalities. Experts say that can tell us a lot about what it means to be a great leader in any industry. nytimes.com/2023/06/07/spo… – 12:20 PM
Nowitzki’s fadeaway was always launched off his left leg. The Sombor Shuffle, which Jokic developed in 2017 during shooting workouts while recovering from a sprained left ankle, is launched off his right foot. “It’s just something that works for him,” Nowitzki said. “I never liked shooting off that right foot on that one. I thought I felt it was super hard for me just to coordinate. It was easier off the left foot, but it actually looks pretty smooth for him off the right leg. “There’s no way to get to it [as a defender] ’cause he’s also 7 feet and moving away from the defender on that shot. It’s just impossible to get to.” -via ESPN / June 8, 2023
Nowitzki’s fadeaway off the left foot has become part of Jokic’s repertoire, along with all sorts of feathery midrange shots set up by unique footwork. “He has the balance,” Nowitzki said. “He’s got the touch for it. He’s got the high release point. He’s got all the things you need to shoot that shot well. He found that. “Obviously he’s not the fastest, most athletic guy. It’s not as easy to keep driving by people and grind all the time. That’s just the shot that he can get off at any time, and he makes it look super easy.” -via ESPN / June 8, 2023
Kyle Kuzma: Can we take people off tv. Like this is so bad for our sport.. -via Twitter / June 3, 2023
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić is drawing international eyeballs for the NBA in his home country of Serbia as the Nuggets battle the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. NBA League Pass, the league’s streaming service, has had a 66% surge in year-over-year viewership among fans based in Serbia and 21% jump in annual subscriptions, the league said Tuesday. -via Front Office Sports / June 8, 2023