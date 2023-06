Dirk Nowitzki on Nikola Jokic: He's amazing, one of the best players in the world

The “Sombor Sling” — the nickname Nuggets coach Michael Malone and some local media members coined to describe the unforgettable bucket against the Lakers — plays off of the “Sombor Shuffle,” Nikola Jokic’s signature move that is often compared to Nowitzki’s fade. Those types of shots, often delivered after the defense appears to have taken away all the decent options for Jokic, tend to deflate entire arenas while delivering staggering blows to even the best players in the league. “I’m happy for him. He’s amazing, one of the best players in the world,” Dirk Nowitzki said. “And he’s showing that right now on this stage.” Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN