Jimmy Butler says Heat are going to 'get one at home' in Game 4

Jimmy Butler is the Miami Heat’s leader and best player, and also, apparently, the team’s resident soccer expert. Even with a loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, there was still some good news for Butler, a reason to, if not rejoice, then smile and be grateful. Lionel Messi is coming to town. “A lot of good,” Butler said Thursday when asked what Messi’s joining Inter Miami of Major League Soccer means. “Obviously, he is one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game. I’m so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that caliber here. “Now that he is here, I think all the football/soccer fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete. I’m glad he is here.” -via The Athletic / June 8, 2023