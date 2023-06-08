Jimmy Butler says Heat are going to 'get one at home' in Game 4

Ryan Blackburn: Jimmy Butler: “Tomorrow, we’re going to come out and compete and get one at home.”
Jimmy Butler plans to ‘link up’ with Lionel Messi, now that the two stars share Miami during a halcyon time of sports in this city. ‘I’m happy he is here,’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4594425/2023/0… – 3:07 PM
Jimmy Butler: “Tomorrow we’re going to come out with a lot more energy. We’re going to compete at a high level. We’re going to get one at home.” – 2:30 PM
Jimmy Butler:
“I will be better, because when I’m better we’re better as a whole.”
“Tomorrow we’re gonna come out with a lot more energy. We’re gonna compete at a high level, and we’re gonna get one at home.” – 2:03 PM
Jimmy Butler on Miami’s process next game:
“I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Said that he hopes Miami never changes who they are. – 2:00 PM
Jimmy Butler:
“Tomorrow, we’re going to come out and compete and get one at home.” – 1:53 PM
An interesting development after all the praise given to Miami in turning to Jimmy Butler to guard Jamal Murray in Game 2 — Caleb Martin defended Murray most in Game 3. By far. And not due to switching. When Butler was on Murray, which are these clips, he appeared a step slow. pic.twitter.com/1vmXFQk6G5 – 11:19 AM
“Jimmy Butler failed the Miami Heat.”
😳 @RealJayWilliams pic.twitter.com/JRjELf7qXg – 9:32 AM
Jimmy Butler on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray: “We’re going to get back to the film and figure it out because we do have to be better guarding both of those guys. One is the ball-hander and one is the guy that is setting the screen and popping and rolling.” pic.twitter.com/1Y4ck05R5W – 9:30 AM
Heat need Tyler Herro back as soon as possible to give Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo offensive help
by @ColinCBSSports
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 12:40 AM
Jimmy Butler on the looks he had in the paint:
“I just missed some I normally make.”
Notes that most of the issues lie beyond the X’s and O’s, and all in the effort – 11:47 PM
Aaron Gordon mentions that he felt they were over-helping on Jimmy Butler early in this series, and the main adjustment tonight was to just give him the necessary attention – 11:26 PM
Aaron Gordon on defending Jimmy Butler and the Heat better tonight:
“We were over helping…overreacting and he would spray the ball out to shooters.” – 11:25 PM
Aaron Gordon says he thinks the Nuggets were over-helping on Jimmy Butler in Game 2. Thought they did a better job tonight. – 11:25 PM
We spent all this time talking about making Jokic a scorer and not a passer
And maybe
We should have been talking about Jimmy Butler’s assists just as much
Jimmy had 9 assists, 1 turnover in Game 2 Heat win
In Game 1 and 3 Nuggets wins, Jimmy held to combined 11:3 AST-TO – 11:12 PM
a couple of really good defensive possessions against jimmy butler for christian braun pic.twitter.com/cEE7KAi5KE – 10:41 PM
Has anybody told Jimmy Butler that it’s the NBA Finals?! My God. – 10:40 PM
christian braun going right at and scoring over jimmy butler. this is, um, not easy. pic.twitter.com/QdHIpDuaHE – 10:35 PM
Jimmy Butler and Jokic trade 3s. Denver’s up 13 with four minutes left in the third. That’s 21 for Butler on 20 shots. Joker with 25-14-8 on 10-15 FG. – 10:09 PM
Jimmy Butler is a great post player, but even when the Heat don’t get the ball to him down low, he’ll do a ton turning those low paint positions and scram switches into unexpected screens. – 10:00 PM
Inefficient Jimmy Butler first half.
14 points, but only 6/16 FGs and no dimes. Jimmy had team-high 9 assists, only one turnover in Game 2. – 9:40 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 53, Heat 48.
A really competitive first half between two very good teams. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have combined for 27 points for the Heat. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have combined for 34 points for the Nuggets. – 9:40 PM
Lowry misses a buzzer-beating 3. Denver leads 53-48 at halftime. Joker leads Denver with 14-12-7. Murray has a game-high 20 points. Nuggets not named Jamal Murray are 1-8 from 3.
Jimmy Butler leads Miami with 14 points. Bam Adebayo has 13. – 9:39 PM
Nuggets scoring off of every one of Jimmy Butler’s close-range misses. – 9:34 PM
At what point does one of these Miami opponents just live with Jimmy Butler 1-on-1 instead of overreacting and giving Miami shooters wide open looks? – 9:29 PM
I do not want three players cheating onto Jimmy Butler ever. Please stop doing that, Denver. – 9:29 PM
Aggressive Jimmy Butler in the first quarter has been a good sign for the Miami Heat in these playoffs.
#HEATCulture #NBAFinals – 9:08 PM
Jimmy Butler ends the first quarter with 10 points on 8 shots. Denver is guarding him a bit differently than it did in Games 1 and 2: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 9:06 PM
At the end of the 1st:
Jimmy Butler has 10 points
Nikola Jokic has 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists
Jamal Murray has 8 points and 3 assists
Stars are showing out early – 9:05 PM
You walk away from that first quarter not loving the Heat’s offense, but man that Jimmy Butler stretch should make you feel better
Working in mid-post on mismatches, right into some rhythm against the drop
Once again, these are the games where they need that – 9:04 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 24, Nuggets 24. Jimmy Butler with 10 points, Nikola Jokic with 10 points. Heat shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and Nuggets 0 of 5 on threes. – 9:04 PM
Jimmy Butler aggressive to start with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting. – 9:03 PM
Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 8:02 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler are more similar than you think. pic.twitter.com/KWClCSIQwu – 4:46 PM
In Game 2, Miami encouraged Nikola Jokic to shoot more than he typically does.
In Game 3, Denver should do the same thing to Jimmy Butler: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 4:32 PM
NBA: Jimmy Butler
NFL: Tyreek Hill
MLB: Jazz Chisholm
NHL: Matthew Tkachuk
And now MLS: Leo Messi
Miami sports at their finest! #Messi – 3:36 PM
Jimmy Butler is the Miami Heat’s leader and best player, and also, apparently, the team’s resident soccer expert. Even with a loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, there was still some good news for Butler, a reason to, if not rejoice, then smile and be grateful. Lionel Messi is coming to town. “A lot of good,” Butler said Thursday when asked what Messi’s joining Inter Miami of Major League Soccer means. “Obviously, he is one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game. I’m so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that caliber here. “Now that he is here, I think all the football/soccer fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete. I’m glad he is here.” -via The Athletic / June 8, 2023
Butler, 33, who is playing in his second finals for the Heat, said he has met Messi before. “Will I reach out (to Messi)? Probably not,” Butler said. “I know he has probably got a ton of stuff going on anyway. He is coming over here to do something special for this city. I won’t reach out. I’m happy that he is here, though. I really am. “I know we will link whenever he is here.” -via The Athletic / June 8, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Jimmy Butler: “I will be better, because when I’m better, we’re better as a whole.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 8, 2023