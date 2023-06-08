Khris Middleton undergoes successful right knee surgery, expected back by July

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton underwent successful surgery on his right knee shortly after the playoffs to address an issue that plagued him this past season, league sources tell The Athletic. Middleton, 31, is expected to fully recover from the minor arthroscopic procedure, and he should be back on the court in July. Per sources, the clean-up procedure to his right knee was planned and scheduled prior to the season coming to a close.
Sources: Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent a successful surgery on his right knee shortly after the playoffs to address an issue that plagued him this past season.
Khris Middleton, Bucks reportedly interested in new deal
There is a growing sense among league executives that Middleton will return to the Bucks on a long-term agreement. Another key Milwaukee starter, however, sharp-shooting center Brook Lopez, is a veteran free agent on Houston’s radar, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 6, 2023
After that, each candidate met with a Bucks ownership contingent on Wednesday. On Thursday night, Horst held a dinner to discuss the team’s decision regarding the head coach opening that included ownership. Both Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were invited to attend, a league source said. -via The Athletic / May 27, 2023
If they don’t sign Harden, they would presumably pursue some of the other top free agents on the market including Khris Middleton, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, and Draymond Green. -via HoopsHype / May 22, 2023