Nick Smith on Wizards, Jazz, Magic, Raptors, Pelicans draft radar

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
If the @utahjazz are on the clock at nine, and know that Taylor Hendricks, Gradey Dick, Cason Wallace, Nick Smith Jr, Keyonte George, Bilal Coulibaly, Jordan Hawkins, and Jalen Hood-Schifino are on the board.
How do you feel knowing you’ll get two of those guys at 9 and 16? – 12:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards hosted two likely lottery picks in a pre-draft workout on Monday: Cason Wallace of Kentucky and Nick Smith Jr. of Arkansas.
Turns out those guys have been competing against each other for a very long time. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:14 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Cason Wallace of Kentucky could be the Wizards’ pick at 8th overall. Here he describes how his pre-draft workout with Washington went and what it was like to go against Nick Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/HBerQT897h – 2:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Possible top-10 pick Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas) describes his game and how he played through injuries in college following his pre-draft workout with the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/n0pZMIrDL5 – 12:48 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Johnny Davis, Jordan Goodwin, Quenton Jackson, and Jay Huff we’re at the Wizards practice facility to workout following Cason Wallace and Nick Smith Jr.’s pre-draft workout. – 10:44 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Cason Wallace heads to Atlanta next to work out for the Hawks. Nick Smith Jr. goes to Miami to visit the Heat. Both are likely lottery picks. – 10:34 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Projected lottery picks Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas) and Cason Wallace (Kentucky) shoot threes at the end of their pre-draft workout with the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/RIZuQPAMDh – 10:07 AM
More on this storyline
Josh Robbins: Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. just completed a a Wizards group pre-draft workout. Smith said he has an upcoming workout scheduled with the Heat. Wallace said he’s already worked out for the Raptors. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / June 5, 2023
Greg Finberg: The Wizards are bringing in projected first-round picks Nick Smith Jr. and Cason Wallace for pre-draft workouts tomorrow: Also attending: • F Oscar Tshiebwe • G Marcus Carr • G Tyler Campbell • C Osun Osunniyi -via Twitter / June 4, 2023
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. and Duke center Dereck Lively II are among the prospects to sign with the Klutch Sports Group ahead of the NBA draft, the agency announced on Wednesday. Smith is projected to be a lottery pick after averaging 12.5 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 17 games on 33.8% shooting from 3-point range. He has elite athleticism and is highly touted for his ability as a scorer and passer. -via The Rookie Wire / April 20, 2023
