Nikola Jokic on why winning championship is important: So veterans Jeff Green, Deandre Jordan, Ish Smith get a ring

But there was one more voice on this occasion [after the Game 2 loss], B/R learned: Nikola Jokic. The two-time MVP felt the need to address the team as well. “It caught us all by surprise. It was unexpected,” DeAndre Jordan told B/R after Game 3. “When Nikola says something, everybody’s awareness is heightened. I always compare him to a guy like Tim Duncan. He’s never really super boisterous, but when he does speak, it speaks volumes. Me, Jeff Green, DJ, Ish [Smith], KCP, we’ll always give our two cents on things we see during the game, but Nikola saying something elevated the message. I’ve been on him more about being more vocal, and even in tonight’s game, he was extremely vocal and it was good for our team.” -via Bleacher Report / June 8, 2023