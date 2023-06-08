Phoenix Suns a team to watch for James Harden?

Ramona Shelburne: [The Phoenix Suns don’t waive Chris Paul] unless they feel pretty good about somebody else. And I want you to keep your eye on James Harden. I don’t want to report anything, but that was in the wind for the past month or so. Everybody thinks it’s like Philly or Houston but I don’t know, there has been discussions in the wind.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I have no problem with folks saying Harden isn’t prioritizing winning if he decides to return to Houston.
But you can’t say he didn’t already make real sacrifices to his salary, role, and stature in the league (missed 3 straight All-NBA teams) to try and to win a championship. – 3:53 PM
I have no problem with folks saying Harden isn’t prioritizing winning if he decides to return to Houston.
But you can’t say he didn’t already make real sacrifices to his salary, role, and stature in the league (missed 3 straight All-NBA teams) to try and to win a championship. – 3:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: James Harden currently ‘torn’ between 76ers, Rockets in free agency
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 12:44 PM
NBA rumors: James Harden currently ‘torn’ between 76ers, Rockets in free agency
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 12:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on @fandueltv on free agency of James Harden, who sources say is believed to be seriously torn between 76ers and possible return to Rockets: pic.twitter.com/CWYe9NOG3d – 12:03 PM
Reporting on @fandueltv on free agency of James Harden, who sources say is believed to be seriously torn between 76ers and possible return to Rockets: pic.twitter.com/CWYe9NOG3d – 12:03 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Shams Charania on James Harden: I don’t think he knows
sportando.basketball/en/shams-chara… – 9:16 AM
Shams Charania on James Harden: I don’t think he knows
sportando.basketball/en/shams-chara… – 9:16 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s not just Harden, Rockets reportedly eyeing VanVleet, Lopez, Brooks
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/07/its… – 9:08 AM
It’s not just Harden, Rockets reportedly eyeing VanVleet, Lopez, Brooks
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/07/its… – 9:08 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
A win is a win regardless of opponent
Harden torn
Ring
Italy
⬇️ go.audacy.com/YaENsZq0qAb – 6:41 AM
A win is a win regardless of opponent
Harden torn
Ring
Italy
⬇️ go.audacy.com/YaENsZq0qAb – 6:41 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden is split between Houston or Philly 👀
“I really think that he’s torn with the prospect of staying in Philadelphia or moving on to Houston potentially and returning back to his home,” per @ShamsCharania and @ryenarussillo. pic.twitter.com/jLuD8fGbq1 – 6:05 PM
James Harden is split between Houston or Philly 👀
“I really think that he’s torn with the prospect of staying in Philadelphia or moving on to Houston potentially and returning back to his home,” per @ShamsCharania and @ryenarussillo. pic.twitter.com/jLuD8fGbq1 – 6:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Teams that traded out of their 2023 1st round draft slots, and the main player they acquired:
11. CHI (Vucevic)
16. MIN (Gobert)
20. LAC (Gordon)
21. PHO (Durant)
23. NY (Hart)
26. CLE (LeVert)
27. DEN (Hampton)
28. PHI (Harden)
29. BOS (Brogdon)
30. MIL (Tucker) – 2:17 PM
Teams that traded out of their 2023 1st round draft slots, and the main player they acquired:
11. CHI (Vucevic)
16. MIN (Gobert)
20. LAC (Gordon)
21. PHO (Durant)
23. NY (Hart)
26. CLE (LeVert)
27. DEN (Hampton)
28. PHI (Harden)
29. BOS (Brogdon)
30. MIL (Tucker) – 2:17 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Forget all the special conditions that could sway your answer — things like contract length, annual salary, who else joins him, etc. This is just a simple yes/no poll.
Do you want James Harden back on the Rockets this summer? – 12:39 PM
Forget all the special conditions that could sway your answer — things like contract length, annual salary, who else joins him, etc. This is just a simple yes/no poll.
Do you want James Harden back on the Rockets this summer? – 12:39 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New episode of @RedNationHoops:
Do you still believe in James Harden? w/ @BenDuBose
youtu.be/8E0UgFHfjIE – 11:37 AM
New episode of @RedNationHoops:
Do you still believe in James Harden? w/ @BenDuBose
youtu.be/8E0UgFHfjIE – 11:37 AM
More on this storyline
FanDuel TV: “She was talking reckless to me… I mouthed something that I probably shouldn’t of mouthed if I would’ve known it was his Mom, I probably wouldn’t of said what I said” @Matt_Barnes22 on his hefty fine for talking back to James Harden’s Mom during the playoffs #RunItBack -via Twitter @FanDuelTV / June 7, 2023
Shams Charania on James Harden: “I really think that he’s torn with the prospect of staying in Philadelphia or moving on to Houston potentially, and returning back to his home. And that’s where his roots are, his family is there”. -via Spotify / June 6, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Nick Nurse says he’d be “very happy” if James Harden comes back, saying he’s a “great player.” As for Joel Embiid, he says he’s thrown just about everything he could at Embiid over the years and he always immediately adjusts to it, and has always impressed him. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / June 1, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Chris Paul, James Harden, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns