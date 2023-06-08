Scoot Henderson: 'You always want a guy like me, that dog mentality'

“You always want a guy like me, that dog mentality,” Henderson said following his Blazers workout. “Just my personality, the culture I bring to the locker room. I’m a great leader, I’ll tell what’s up, and I can do everything on the floor. I can do everything on the floor. I’m going to go out there and give my 110 percent every day. And that’s the thing about me: I’m very consistent in effort.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
When are they coming in?
Tracker is updated with tentative days of scheduled #Hornets workouts for Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller.
Also includes details on when three of the other top draft candidates are headed to Charlotte.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:33 PM
When are they coming in?
Tracker is updated with tentative days of scheduled #Hornets workouts for Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller.
Also includes details on when three of the other top draft candidates are headed to Charlotte.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:33 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I wrote about overthinking the Scoot Henderson sweepstakes, including a suggestion that (if he’s there at 3) the Blazers should just draft him AND keep Dame for now. ziller.substack.com/p/why-not-scoot pic.twitter.com/ONPrGx2Ear – 8:58 AM
I wrote about overthinking the Scoot Henderson sweepstakes, including a suggestion that (if he’s there at 3) the Blazers should just draft him AND keep Dame for now. ziller.substack.com/p/why-not-scoot pic.twitter.com/ONPrGx2Ear – 8:58 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
All indications suggest the Hornets are leaning toward Brandon Miller with the 2nd pick, per @KevinOConnorNBA.
That means Portland could be packaging Scoot Henderson with Anfernee Simons for “an elite small forward.”
That package should definitely pique the Nets’ interest. – 1:31 PM
All indications suggest the Hornets are leaning toward Brandon Miller with the 2nd pick, per @KevinOConnorNBA.
That means Portland could be packaging Scoot Henderson with Anfernee Simons for “an elite small forward.”
That package should definitely pique the Nets’ interest. – 1:31 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets mailbag: You asked, we answered.
Diving into questions about Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Jaylen Brown, the coaching staff and more:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 11:42 AM
#Hornets mailbag: You asked, we answered.
Diving into questions about Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Jaylen Brown, the coaching staff and more:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 11:42 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets draft tracker: What’s the latest with Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller?
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:28 PM
#Hornets draft tracker: What’s the latest with Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller?
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:28 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
▪️New #Rockets mailbag ▪️
• Updates on Ime Udoka’s new staff
•The complexities of trading for Jaylen Brown or moving up for Scoot Henderson
• Options with the No. 20 pick
• Is Harden a help/hindrance?
And more [$2 sub deal inside]
theathletic.com/4340781/2023/0… – 10:02 AM
▪️New #Rockets mailbag ▪️
• Updates on Ime Udoka’s new staff
•The complexities of trading for Jaylen Brown or moving up for Scoot Henderson
• Options with the No. 20 pick
• Is Harden a help/hindrance?
And more [$2 sub deal inside]
theathletic.com/4340781/2023/0… – 10:02 AM
More on this storyline
From all indications, the Hornets’ selection with the No. 2 pick will come down to guard Scoot Henderson or forward Brandon Miller, according to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer. Henderson worked out for the Trail Blazers, who hold the No. 3 pick, on Saturday. Charlotte is expected to get a visit from Henderson sometime before the draft. When he does come in to see the Hornets’ staff, he’s expected to go solo. “For sure, that’s what I’ve been doing all summer, working out by myself,” Henderson said. Miller hasn’t worked out for Charlotte yet, though did speak with the Hornets at the combine. -via Hoops Rumors / June 6, 2023
How do you think your game and Dame’s game would compliment each other? Scoot Henderson: Honestly, I love watching Dame’s game, watch film on him. I think we kind of link, as in, he’s an off the dribble shooter, catch and shoot shooter, he can drive to the basket, he can do a lot of things on the floor, he can pass, lead at a high level. I think I can do those things as well, just areas where I might be faster just because I got younger legs, little things like that, little things like that that I can really bring to the team. -via NBA.com / June 3, 2023
Dame has been paired with a number of 6-2, 6-3 guards. Do you think you can play with Dame and why might it be different than past pairing? Scoot Henderson: Those guys have different games than me. Anywhere I go, I think I can fit in. I can do a lot of things on the floor and I think that’s the beauty about me and beauty about being Scoot Henderson. I’m going to give 110 percent effort every time. I’m an attacker, I’m a facilitator and I can do a lot of things on the floor. I think I can fit in anywhere. -via NBA.com / June 3, 2023