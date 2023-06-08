Stephen Curry wants Warriors to give current core at least one more season

There’s been much talk about trading Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and/or Kuminga for another aging star for one last title push. However, it seems Joe Lacob and his new GM could just as easily go in the other direction and jettison Draymond and Klay in a move to keep the team more viable over a longer period. What do you think is the likely direction the team goes? — Tim Kawakami: I think the most likely scenario is that the Warriors keep most of this together for at least one more season. That’s what Stephen Curry wants. His opinion sort of matters.
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic
StatMuse @statmuse
In their first 3 NBA Finals games:
Murray — Curry —
26.0 PPG 24.0 PPG
6.7 RPG 5.3 RPG
10.0 APG 6.3 APG
51/38/91%. 40/32/92%
And Jamal is a year younger than Steph was. pic.twitter.com/Md0ZrK8MlU – 2:40 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Yes, Jamal Murray is a superstar.
Here are all of the players with career playoff averages of 25-5-5 and at least 50 games.
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Steph Curry
Jerry West
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
Jamal Murray
The sample size is big enough. He’s undeniably great. – 8:10 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Players to average a 27-5-6 on a Finals run
Jokic (2023)
Murray (2023)
LeBron James (2015, ’17, ’18, ’20)
Stephen Curry (2015, ’17)
Allen Iverson (2001)
Kobe Bryant (2001)
Michael Jordan (1991, ’93)
Larry Bird (1987)
Rick Barry (1975)
John Havlicek (1974)
Jerry West (1969, ’70) – 11:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray tonight:
34 PTS
10 REB
10 AST
Joins Steph Curry and Jerry West as the only guards with a 30-point triple-double in a Finals game. pic.twitter.com/OJXdERy7Nf – 11:03 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Amazing vibes in The Town with @carmax, Eat. Learn. Play and their youth development partner Oakland Genesis!! Had a blast on the field with our incredible @eatlearnplay bus, giving out books, meals and having fun all at the same time 🚌🙌🏽 #CarMaxPartner pic.twitter.com/D8C6IY6bRr – 2:44 PM
Amazing vibes in The Town with @carmax, Eat. Learn. Play and their youth development partner Oakland Genesis!! Had a blast on the field with our incredible @eatlearnplay bus, giving out books, meals and having fun all at the same time 🚌🙌🏽 #CarMaxPartner pic.twitter.com/D8C6IY6bRr – 2:44 PM
StatMuse: Teammates to each record a triple-double in a Finals game: — Steph and Draymond — Jokic and Jamal That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/FI5gjzLL7e -via Twitter @statmuse / June 7, 2023
To be sure, Myers’ departure does not signal The End in the way that Stephen Curry’s retirement some day will. It’s not as massive a tremor as, say, the potential departures of Klay Thompson or Draymond Green or coach Steve Kerr. But Myers has played as vital a role as anyone in building and nurturing this dynasty, as the franchise’s visionary and caretaker, its conscience and confidant. And his departure does signal a shift—the first pulled thread in their championship fabric, the first glimmer of the dynasty’s twilight. This was a rare disappointing season, with the Warriors falling in the second round of the playoffs, and there are other weighty matters on deck: potential extensions for Green and fellow 33-year-old Klay Thompson; a bench that needs fortifying; questions about Poole’s long-term fit; salary-cap and luxury-tax concerns. And, oh yeah, coach Steve Kerr, a close friend of Myers’, is entering the last year of his contract. -via GQ.com / June 2, 2023
“And we know about the players in that locker room over the years. Draymond, obviously, is the loudest. But Steph understands the power he has, even if he does not shout about it. They have Andre Iguodala, who is outspoken. Klay (Thompson) is a unique guy but he has his own wants and all of that. That is a lot of egos to manage and Bob has always been the guy in the middle. There were times you talk to him and you can tell he’s exhausted. It was a great job for a while there but it has been a tough job for the last few years.” -via Heavy.com / June 1, 2023