Stephen Curry wants Warriors to give current core at least one more season

To be sure, Myers’ departure does not signal The End in the way that Stephen Curry’s retirement some day will. It’s not as massive a tremor as, say, the potential departures of Klay Thompson or Draymond Green or coach Steve Kerr. But Myers has played as vital a role as anyone in building and nurturing this dynasty, as the franchise’s visionary and caretaker, its conscience and confidant. And his departure does signal a shift—the first pulled thread in their championship fabric, the first glimmer of the dynasty’s twilight. This was a rare disappointing season, with the Warriors falling in the second round of the playoffs, and there are other weighty matters on deck: potential extensions for Green and fellow 33-year-old Klay Thompson; a bench that needs fortifying; questions about Poole’s long-term fit; salary-cap and luxury-tax concerns. And, oh yeah, coach Steve Kerr, a close friend of Myers’, is entering the last year of his contract. -via GQ.com / June 2, 2023