Tyler Herro still not cleared to play

Marc J. Spears: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro (hand) has not been cleared to play.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again listing Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee) as out for Friday’s Game 4 vs. Nuggets. Rest of injury report has Bam Adebayo (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (ankle), Cody Zeller (nasal fracture) as available. Lowry, who slipped at end of Game 3, not on injury report. – 4:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro listed as out for Game 4. Erik Spoelstra said earlier today that Herro has still not been cleared to return. – 4:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro remains listed as out for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. – 4:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Herro getting work in . . . against coaches; Butler, Lowry embrace Messi move. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/08/hea… Also: Spoelstra text buddies with Dolphins’ McDaniel; Haslem turns 43 on Friday, as oldest player to appear in NBA Finals. – 3:59 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Catching up on some NBA Finals #funfacts. The 15 pts for Christian Braun last night is one of the best scoring games by a rookie in The Finals in the last 30 years. Only Richard Dumas, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, Daniel Gibson, Sam Cassell & now Braun have done it. h/t @Stathead pic.twitter.com/9pUn71xibR – 2:58 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, including — Heat’s Herro still not cleared to play; Butler on his shooting; Malone on what Denver is trying to do to Heat; How Wade year in Chicago helped Heat in one big way; Spo on Mike McDaniel; more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:27 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro has not been cleared for game action yet. That could change in the next 30 hours, I suppose. – 1:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro (hand) has not been cleared to play. – 1:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro, with only a brief appearance during the Heat shooting drills. pic.twitter.com/xCrb5lWNTD – 1:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Can Heat grow up within two days against Jokic, Nuggets? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/08/ask… Plus: Why still Zeller?; Is there a Herro point of no return? – 9:01 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 109-94 loss to Nuggets: sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/07/jok…
1. Denver dominates second half.
2. Murray good, Jokic better for Nuggets.
3. Butler does what he can for Heat.
4. Adebayo lone Heater to stand tall.
5. Herro waiting game continues. – 8:59 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Heat need Tyler Herro back as soon as possible to give Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo offensive help
by @ColinCBSSports
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 12:40 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This shows you how much the Heat have been leaning on at least one role player to provide pull-up juice
No Herro
Vincent, Strus, and others struggling
They’ve just consistently had it lately that we’ve overlooked it – 10:39 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Once again, Woj provides nothing we haven’t heard before regarding Herro, or anybody or anything else. As similarly sad as hearing Anal repeat his vacant spiel from G2 halftime. U know what, never mind. Clearly, decision makers don’t care; why should I! – 8:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro hasn’t been cleared to return and will go through another full-contact workout tomorrow.
“Until he gets cleared, a lot of this is hypothetical.” pic.twitter.com/kCODumCQFi – 6:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Erik Spoelstra says again that Tyler Herro has not been cleared yet to play.
He’s expeced to go through another full-contact practice tomorrow. – 6:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says he does not view a point of no return in the Finals for a possible Tyler Herro return. Says Herro still is not yet cleared to return from his broken hand and ensuing surgery. Will have another contact workout Thursday. – 6:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is still day to day and is scheduled to have another full-contact workout tomorrow. Herro has still not been cleared. – 6:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra said Herro will have another full contact workout tomorrow and has not been cleared by doctors to play in games – 6:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Cody Zeller is available. Had been listed as probable. So only players not available are Herro and Oladipo. – 6:44 PM
Vincent Goodwill: Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro has not yet been cleared to play. Calls going through contact practice “a step in the process” -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / June 8, 2023
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra on Herro, “He wants to be out there.” Spoelstra reiterates, “He’s not clear to take that next step.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 8, 2023