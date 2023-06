Tyler Herro still not cleared to play

Catching up on some NBA Finals #funfacts . The 15 pts for Christian Braun last night is one of the best scoring games by a rookie in The Finals in the last 30 years. Only Richard Dumas, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, Daniel Gibson, Sam Cassell & now Braun have done it. h/t @Stathead pic.twitter.com/9pUn71xibR