Blazers interested in Deandre Ayton?

Portland has valued Suns center Deandre Ayton in the past, sources told Yahoo Sports, but Phoenix is too asset-strapped for any realistic chance of prying Damian Lillard from Portland should the Blazers’ franchise player ultimately seek to play elsewhere this summer.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Everything I’ve heard and seen, Deandre Ayton is gone.”
Richard Jefferson on Ayton when talking about Chris Paul’s future in Phoenix and how #Suns can orchestrate roster if they trade Ayton and Paul.
Kendrick Perkins thinks Paul going to #Lakers would “shake up the league.” pic.twitter.com/GiqoyMUfJI – 4:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
New Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel intent on ‘restoring’ Deandre Ayton to an ‘All-Star level player’ (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:35 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Frank Vogel on Deandre Ayton:
“I think he can be one of the best centers in the league. He’s shown that at times throughout his career. … I’m intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player.” pic.twitter.com/jsC2wWc34o – 3:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Vogel said he looks forward to getting Deandre Ayton to a “All-Star” level. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hbZ67klPjq – 3:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Vogel said he thinks Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the NBA, like he showed in the 2021 Lakers playoff series
“There’s still areas that he can grow offensively, but I’m intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player.” – 3:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Vogel said Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the league and has shown that at times. Saw it first hand in the playoffs two years ago. Has areas he can still grow. Wants to build a connection to “restore” Ayton to an All-Star level player. – 3:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It starts with the big guy.” – Frank Vogel on Deandre Ayton and the defensive end – 3:10 PM
Or the Suns could wind up bringing him back, if they make an aggressive move to reconstruct the roster, as expected. “There is a lot that can happen there,” an Eastern Conference executive said. “The Suns need depth all over that roster. They want to free up their payroll. They want to see if there is a way to bring in Dame (Lillard). They want to see what they can do with a DeAndre Ayton deal. There is a lot on the table. And the Lakers need to know where they are going with (D’Angelo) Russell. They’re not just letting him walk. They traded a pick for him. And who knows if they could get Chris to sign a vet minimum deal or what? “But if it is a straight kind of thing, just giving (Paul) the $15 million and moving on, and everything else is equal, it is hard to imagine him not going to the Lakers.” -via Heavy.com / June 8, 2023
Brian Windhorst on Chris Paul’s future: One of the things that the Suns talked with Chris Paul about is they could have four players earning over $30 million this year and the new CBA just makes it very difficult for that to happen. So it’s possible they could make another move where they could save some salary, especially if they’re able to trade Deandre Ayton. So while a final decision hasn’t been made, I think it’s likely that by June 28, we’ll see Chris Paul waived. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 8, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Now, Chris Paul wants to remain with the Suns. He wants to be back with Devin Booker, with Kevin Durant. But right now, for the Suns, they want to look at a lot of alternatives. Some options between now and the 28th, including trade possibilities. They’re going to have talks about Deandre Ayton. Can they move money around that can allow them to keep Chris Paul on that roster? Or find a trade so they can build out their depth. But I’m told Chris Paul and his reps want an answer sooner than that June 28 deadline. They want to know if they’re headed into free agency, where he would be certainly very coveted, especially with the two Los Angeles teams, the Clippers and the Lakers, where he still keeps his offseason home. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 7, 2023