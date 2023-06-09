Blazers planning to re-sign Jerami Grant

Although both franchise and superstar appear to be prioritizing building a true playoff contender around Lillard, with ongoing plans to re-sign forward Jerami Grant as well, sources said.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Source: Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on Pistons NBA Draft and free agency targets Jerami Grant and Cam Johnson, how Monty Williams was hired, Cade Cunningham’s return, and the futures of Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes with @JLEdwardsIII on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/pistons-… – 11:08 AM
Reporting on Pistons NBA Draft and free agency targets Jerami Grant and Cam Johnson, how Monty Williams was hired, Cade Cunningham’s return, and the futures of Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes with @JLEdwardsIII on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/pistons-… – 11:08 AM
More on this storyline
James Edwards: For Detroit, arguably the biggest unrestricted name is Jerami Grant, who was a Piston a year ago. He’s got a great relationship with Troy Weaver and loves the city of Detroit. I believe they’ll have an idea if they can get him right now as we speak. -via HoopsHype / June 9, 2023
Note that I said “the team at No. 3” because of widespread speculation the Trail Blazers, who currently own the pick, will seek to trade out of the third position rather than select another young player. With Portland in “win it for Dame” mode and the Blazers desperate for playable wings (even presuming they re-sign Jerami Grant), speculation is already widespread that a package of the third pick and Anfernee Simons might be used to snag an elite small forward. -via The Athletic / May 19, 2023
The Blazers moving up from No. 5 to No. 3 raised eyebrows all over the league right away. The Blazers could of course keep that pick, but rival executives expect them to explore the kind of veteran help that pick — plus other players — might fetch for Damian Lillard. (Executives also expect the Blazers to re-sign Jerami Grant.) The No. 3 pick by itself won’t net a game-changing veteran. What might the combination of that pick and Anfernee Simons get Portland? If they do try to load up around Lillard — which requires Lillard indicating he’d like to stay in Portland — expect the Blazers to go after wings and big men, sources said. Portland also has Shaedon Sharpe, but his strong finish to the season would make the Blazers even queasier about including him in any kind of win-now trade. -via ESPN / May 17, 2023