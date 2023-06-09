Blazers want to build around Damian Lillard, exploring trades for No. 3 pick, Anfernee Simons

I hate to tell ya, Dame, but Portland isn’t close to a title, and the franchise is clearly prioritizing the future if it doesn’t move the third pick in this draft. If Shaedon Sharpe isn’t dealt, Damian Lillard might as well just ask out. My league sources say that Portland’s interest in building around Lillard is genuine. The front office is exploring deals for the no. 3 pick, and it’s also open to moving Anfernee Simons.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
One other note on Damian Lillard trades. Was told by an exec that the @trailblazers would “prefer” to include Jusuf Nurkic in a potential deal.
“Not a package deal” necessarily. Just a preference.
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Damian Lillard touched on teams he’d be interested in earlier this week should he be traded. Here are what potential trade packages by the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and others would look like, on @hoopshype.
hoopshype.com/lists/damian-l… – 11:24 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Jeff Van Gundy on DEN’s G3 win and the state of the Finals entering tonight’s massive G4; then @BobbyMarks42 on CP3/Suns future, other offseason chatter: Dame, new Wiz F.O., draft, more:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Apologies to all the hopeful Suns fans out there, but don’t hold your breath for Damian Lillard.
Apologies to all the hopeful Suns fans out there, but don't hold your breath for Damian Lillard.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Getting Dame for basically Maxey and ONE first plus mid stuff would be a laughable coup. But my replies say otherwise so far. – 9:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on Instagram Live seconds ago: “In that same [Showtime] interview, he asked me if I think I’ll still be in a Trail Blazers uniform, and I said I do. Because I do.”
“I felt like I had to say something, so it doesn’t look like I’m in the background setting shit up.” – 9:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
A possible #Sixers all in trade offer for Dame might include: Maxey, Harris, Melton, Springer, pick swaps in ’24, ’26, ’28, PHI’s own ’29 1st. And up to 6 2nd rounders.
That and all the latest trade rumors about Damian Lillard.
libertyballers.com/2023/6/8/23754… – 9:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul options! Rumors about Dame, DA, James Harden for Trade Machine Thursday! @PHNX_Suns is going live, get in here:
Chris Paul options! Rumors about Dame, DA, James Harden for Trade Machine Thursday!
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Haynes on Lillard’s feelings about Portland and the 3rd pick:
“Based off what he’s said, if they keep that pick, whether it’s Scoot or anybody else, I think a serious conversation will be had about potentially parting ways.” – 5:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New Bleav in Nets 🎤
I dove into Damian Lillard calling Brooklyn an “obvious” trade destination:
🏀 What does the comment mean?
🏀 Can Brooklyn outbid Miami?
🏀 Should the Nets pull the trigger?
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Scoot Henderson/Damian Lillard dilemma hangs over the Portland Trail Blazers: Sports by Northwest podcast with @billoram
A differing of opinions here on what the Blazers should do with the No. 3 pick.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 1:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
All indications suggest the Hornets are leaning toward Brandon Miller with the 2nd pick, per @KevinOConnorNBA.
That means Portland could be packaging Scoot Henderson with Anfernee Simons for “an elite small forward.”
That package should definitely pique the Nets’ interest. – 1:31 PM
There could be a complicating factor when it comes to Lillard, too. While the team is expected to do right by Lillard to whatever extent is possible, there is also the matter of center Jusuf Nurkic, who is entering the second of a four-year, $70 million extension. Nurkic is only 28, but still, if Portland moves on from Lillard, moving Nurkic’s money would be part of the goal, too. -via Heavy.com / June 9, 2023
“I would not say it would be a package deal or anything like that,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “But Portland is going to prefer where they can trade Dame and say, ‘Here’s Nurk, too.’ “Portland is looking to move on there (from Nurkic), and if you are going to have Lillard in a blockbuster kind of trade, you’d like to clear your sheet as much as possible. Put (Nurkic) into a deal and you have some more flexibility in terms of what you’re getting back, and you can get yourself really set up for rebuilding.” -via Heavy.com / June 9, 2023
Clutch Points: What does this latest Damian Lillard IG post indicate? 👀 pic.twitter.com/p1n9JTH6oo -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 9, 2023
Scotto: Portland just signed Simons to a deal. Looking ahead at the salary cap rise, he’s at a decent number. I’m confidentpeople in Portland will tell you the same thing. Portland could’ve traded Anfernee Simons to Orlando as part of a package for Aaron Gordon when he was with Orlando, who was eventually dealt to Denver and is headed to the NBA Finals, but Neil Olshey didn’t pull the trigger. -via HoopsHype / May 31, 2023
Coming out of the combine, my understanding was the Nets aren’t interested in trading Mikal Bridges to Portland and would want more than the No. 3 pick and Simons (or Shaedon Sharpe) than just those two assets, if they did. That makes sense, too. If the Blazers are that desperate to help Dame, why not push for more? I don’t think Simons is a good return because he’s an older player and already got paid. Sharpe is younger and on the better deal. -via The Athletic / May 25, 2023
Note that I said “the team at No. 3” because of widespread speculation the Trail Blazers, who currently own the pick, will seek to trade out of the third position rather than select another young player. With Portland in “win it for Dame” mode and the Blazers desperate for playable wings (even presuming they re-sign Jerami Grant), speculation is already widespread that a package of the third pick and Anfernee Simons might be used to snag an elite small forward. -via The Athletic / May 19, 2023