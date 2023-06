Brian Windhorst on LeBron James: 'He didn’t like the way ESPN handled the fallout from The Decision'

Brian Windhorst joined the latest episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, which will be released in its entirety Friday, June 9. During the interview, Windhorst was asked about joining ESPN and moving to Miami after LeBron took his talents to South Beach, and whether there was animosity from the local journalists who were already on the Heat beat. “There was animosity from LeBron! He was not crazy about it. He didn’t like the way ESPN handled the fallout from The Decision. He felt like he got left alone on an island there,” Windhorst said. “And he really didn’t like the idea of ESPN creating a team of people just to cover the Heat, which was kind of revolutionary at the time, and I was the lead guy on. It was pretty salty the first year.”Source: Brandon Contes @ Awful Announcing