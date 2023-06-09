Brian Windhorst on LeBron James: 'He didn’t like the way ESPN handled the fallout from The Decision'

Brian Windhorst joined the latest episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, which will be released in its entirety Friday, June 9. During the interview, Windhorst was asked about joining ESPN and moving to Miami after LeBron took his talents to South Beach, and whether there was animosity from the local journalists who were already on the Heat beat. “There was animosity from LeBron! He was not crazy about it. He didn’t like the way ESPN handled the fallout from The Decision. He felt like he got left alone on an island there,” Windhorst said. “And he really didn’t like the idea of ESPN creating a team of people just to cover the Heat, which was kind of revolutionary at the time, and I was the lead guy on. It was pretty salty the first year.”
Source: Brandon Contes @ Awful Announcing
Hey LeBron, how many national championships does OU 🥎 have?
Odds for LeBron James’ next team IF he doesn’t return to the Lakers, with the Mavs, Warriors and Suns (interesting) leading the way, via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/QtqTLACp6U – 6:22 PM
Top postseason TPAs (1974-present)
1. ’18 LeBron James: 223.5
2. ’84 Larry Bird: 202.1
3. ’03 Tim Duncan: 197.4
4. ’19 Kawhi Leonard: 189.7
5. ’12 James: 189.2
6. ’23 Nikola Jokic: 187.5
7. ’91 Michael Jordan: 184.6
8. ’09 James: 182.1
9. ’13 James: 181.6
10. ’90 Jordan: 178.3 pic.twitter.com/z2iTLL7aVQ – 5:47 PM
“I think Kyrie is staying with the Mavericks.”
@ChrisBHaynes tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine his take on what the future holds for Kyrie Irving and LeBron James pic.twitter.com/cIUHiTnvD4 – 5:03 PM
Single-season BPM leaders on a Finals run
1991 Michael Jordan (14.6)
2023 NIKOLA JOKIC (13.4)
2018 LeBron James (12.7)
1993 Michael Jordan (11.6)
2016 LeBron James (11.0)
1996 Michael Jordan (10.7)
2020 LeBron James (10.5)
2013 LeBron James (10.4)
2014 LeBron James (10.3) – 4:08 PM
Yes, Jamal Murray is a superstar.
Here are all of the players with career playoff averages of 25-5-5 and at least 50 games.
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Steph Curry
Jerry West
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
Jamal Murray
The sample size is big enough. He’s undeniably great. – 8:10 AM
If CP3 goes to the Lakers then LeBron will have completed the trifecta of playing with his best buddies. pic.twitter.com/zK2oehmpLv – 12:59 AM
Players to average a 27-5-6 on a Finals run
Jokic (2023)
Murray (2023)
LeBron James (2015, ’17, ’18, ’20)
Stephen Curry (2015, ’17)
Allen Iverson (2001)
Kobe Bryant (2001)
Michael Jordan (1991, ’93)
Larry Bird (1987)
Rick Barry (1975)
John Havlicek (1974)
Jerry West (1969, ’70) – 11:11 PM
Dating back to the start of last season, only seven players have averaged at least seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one made three-pointer per game:
Nikola Jokic,
Joel Embiid,
LeBron James,
Pascal Siakam,
Jayson Tatum,
Luka Doncic,
… and …
Josh Hart – 4:22 PM
“All three [basketball IQ’s], off the charts.”
Jeff Green compares similarities between Nikola Jokić and his former teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
@nuggets | @TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/nwIVXVoCtv – 3:16 PM
Jokic in Game 3s this playoffs:
24.7 PPG
11.3 RPG
12.3 APG
56.9 FG%
50.0 3P%
Only Magic Johnson and LeBron James have more Game 3 triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/TJWbTWnUcI – 10:00 AM
Back on the radio 10-noon ET: Nuggets talent vs Heat toughness, Miami vibes, PGA hypocrisy, Kyrie-LeBron silliness, @RossTuckerNFL, Buy/Sell, @DecelCBS’s homework, @AndrewBogusch, Messi to America, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:38 AM
🗣New @HardwoodKnocks
NBA Finals (1:47)
Vogel (22:45)
LeBron-Mavs (26:59)
Offseason Outlooks⬇️
BOS (33:32)
BRK (41:12)
NYK (51:08)
PHI (1:01:36)
TOR (1:11:12)
🍎 apple.co/3oQcWxW
✳️ spoti.fi/3ChcCeC
📺 bit.ly/hwkx909
SUBSCRIBE👇
linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks pic.twitter.com/EPEDhRuTqt – 7:53 PM
At a time when all the focus should be on the NBA Finals, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are once again making it about themselves
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 5:41 PM
LeBron & Kyrie to reunite in..Dallas? 🤔
Hear @Scalabrine tell @TheFrankIsola not so fast pic.twitter.com/5m8LLzjd2d – 5:28 PM
Frank Vogel talked about getting a “Ph.D” in coaching personalities with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/U7J4Z08DJu – 3:23 PM
A quick game of Trade Machine Picasso on #TheMismatch involving Draymond, Kyrie, and LeBron
📼: youtu.be/Xe8M-uJd7hs pic.twitter.com/djtrE87voI – 2:47 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: the one and only @LegsESPN breaks down every aspect of the Finals, plus a tiny bit at the end (tiny, I promise!) on the whole Kyrie/LeBron/Dallas thing:
Spotify: spoti.fi/45NiutK
Apple: apple.co/45NXmn0 – 1:46 PM
📣 NEW POD 📣
• The absurdity of Kyrie asking LeBron to join him
• #NBAFinals takeaways
• Tales from Denver
• Random 20 PPG scorers
YouTube: bit.ly/43oGn9v
Apple: apple.co/3CUsJOD
Spotify: spoti.fi/2xpWzKb
Athletic: bit.ly/328C8PN pic.twitter.com/dBQLhOGMWO – 12:24 PM
Can the Heat really win the #NBAFinals ? Should Luka be upset at Kyrie for trying to trade for LeBron? Judge or Ohtani? & more! Guests: @CoachKarl22 @QRich @ontimeagencygrp
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:02 AM
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Kyrie is recruiting LeBron to Dallas! Will LBJ become a Mav? Is Kyrie actually setting up a path to become a Laker? Plus, does Frank Vogel in PHX put more heat on Darvin Ham?
@LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 10:48 AM
So @KingJames to @dallasmavs? Really?
@AlexKennedyNBA turned to the sports books (where they put their $$ where their👄are) who had to take the bet off the board: “We just started getting hammered on the Mavericks & LeBron …”
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/sportsb… – 10:18 AM
LeBron James almost certainly isn’t going to the Mavericks, but these Kyrie Irving rumors still matter
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 9:34 AM
Marc Stein: I think based on everything I’ve heard, Kyrie wants to stay in Dallas. And one motivation that that was suggested to me is that, you know, he’s tired of the narrative that he’s trying to get his, you know, force his way to the Lakers. And you know, so why not try to convince LeBron to come to the Mavs even though again, that’s just not possible. But it’s negotiation time. And he wants to you know, establish himself as having value to the Mavs both on and off the court. That was really my first reaction. -via Apple Podcasts / June 9, 2023
ClutchPoints: “Chris Paul to the Lakers would shake up the league… We heard LeBron James talking about retirement… But what it did make me realize is that is he losing a little motivation right now? … CP3 would be the missing piece.” — Kendrick Perkins -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 9, 2023
If, upon learning that future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul will soon be set free by the Suns, your mind immediately drifted to the Lakers and his good friend LeBron James, you are not alone. Every NBA exec we spoke to about the situation on Wednesday agreed that the Lakers are the team to watch on Paul. “Lakers first,” one Eastern Conference GM texted. “It’s not definite, a lot can happen. But you’d have to start there. He always had (the) dream of being a Laker (and) playing with LBJ (LeBron James).” -via Heavy.com / June 8, 2023