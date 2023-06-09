Charles Barkley says Kobe Bryant was too serious to be on 'Inside the NBA'

“I don’t think his personality, I don’t think he was built to have a lot of fun,” Barkley said. “I don’t know if he was built to have fun. He was a great person, I liked him, rest in peace. But he was a real serious guy. And the problem you have, if you’re gonna do our show, I don’t think people understand, we’re on from seven to two in the morning. Nobody wants to be damn serious from seven to two in the morning.”
Source: Brandon Contes @ Awful Announcing
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 What does this trade mean for the future?
🏀 What does this trade mean for the present?
🏀 A strong message is being sent
🏀 Kobe Bufkin NBA Draft Profile
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/JFVGFmnl5x – 1:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
In my first 2023 NBA mock draft a few weeks ago, I had the Utah Jazz selecting Taylor Hendricks, Kobe Bufkin, and Rayan Rupert with their 3 picks. Since then, the landscape has changed a bit. So now, 2 weeks before the draft, I have 3 new names in mind …sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:23 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: NBA mock draft with intel on teams who could trade their picks and the teams each player worked out for. Plus which players are rising, including Kobe Bufkin, Dereck Lively, Bilal Coulibaly, Brandin Podziemski, Bobi Klintman, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/2023-nba… – 12:34 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
In the first 76 years, there were 439 NBA Finals games.
Only 27 times did anyone have 30 points and 10 assists.
Jokic and Murray both did it last night.
Players who never did it in the Finals:
Kobe Bryant
Kevin Durant
Magic Johnson
Larry Bird
Wilt Chamberlain
Oscar Robertson – 7:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
In their first Finals appearance as a duo:
Shaq/Kobe — Jokic/Jamal —
53.6 PPG 59.3 PPG
21.3 RPG 20.7 RPG
6.5 APG 19.3 APG pic.twitter.com/cdMcASDWSx – 11:15 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Players to average a 27-5-6 on a Finals run
Jokic (2023)
Murray (2023)
LeBron James (2015, ’17, ’18, ’20)
Stephen Curry (2015, ’17)
Allen Iverson (2001)
Kobe Bryant (2001)
Michael Jordan (1991, ’93)
Larry Bird (1987)
Rick Barry (1975)
John Havlicek (1974)
Jerry West (1969, ’70) – 11:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Heat 109-94 in Game 3:
-Joker: 32-21-10
-Jamal: 34-10-10
I am vindicated. Called ’em Kobe and Shaq and they’re doing the thing. pic.twitter.com/algJryw6U7 – 11:04 PM
ClutchPoints: “Kob is just special… Me and Kob was just wired the same… Had we got a chance to play together, I think it could have been fun.” Chris Paul on almost being traded to the Lakers in 2011 and playing with Kobe Bryant (via @thepivot ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 7, 2023
Do you have a favorite Finals moment, whether from a personal standpoint and your own performance, or just the series itself? Mike Breen: I don’t mean to dodge the question, but it’s impossible to name just one. That first one, I remember that when it was over, I couldn’t believe that I just called an NBA Finals. And then the first time you do a game seven. Or 2008, the Celtics and the Lakers, the two storied franchises, to do an NBA Finals with them. And then when it goes to players, to document what LeBron James was doing, what Kobe Bryant was doing, the San Antonio Spurs and their dynasty. And then the Warriors dynasty, and to be able to document Steph Curry and what he was able to do in the big moment, the LeBron James block, Cleveland finally [winning a title]. Just incredible. -via GQ.com / June 6, 2023
Mark Medina: Kareem Abdul Jabbar praises the mural work before joking he “feels a little jealous that Kobe got two images.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / June 6, 2023
Kellan Olson: Frank Vogel’s early connection to Phoenix was one of his favorite players growing up Charles Barkley got traded to the Suns. He followed the team closely after that and knows it well. Called it a great sports town and somewhere people want to be. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / June 6, 2023
TNT’s Inside the NBA may be done for the season, but that didn’t stop us from getting a heartwarming moment between Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley on Sunday night. The lovable duo appeared on NBA TV’s pregame show in Denver ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and Shaq had plenty of nice things to say about his partner in crime, calling Barkley “the older brother I never had.” It turns out O’Neal and Barkley were connected even before their friendship grew on television. “His mom and my mom had the sweetest friendship, and I didn’t even know,” O’Neal said. “I used to hate Charles. We were getting ready to get into a fight, and before I could get to the locker room and put my clothes on to go down to the locker room and see him, I get a call from his mother… who said ‘don’t you hit my boy’ and I was like ‘who is this?’” -via Sports Illustrated / June 5, 2023