Dwight Howard on Taiwan negotiations: I was offered 65% less than my initial contract, it was very disrespecful

Although Howard has enjoyed his time in Taiwan, he isn’t ruling out a return to the NBA. In an exclusive interview with The OBSERVER, the 37-year-old talked about a team he’s interested in joining. “I’m not retired from the NBA just yet,” Howard told The OBSERVER. “I would love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title. Even though I believe their team is pretty much set.” -via The Sacramento Observer / June 6, 2023