Dwight Howard on Taiwan negotiations: I was offered 65% less than my initial contract, it was very disrespecful

Clutch Points: “I was offered a contract which was 65% less than what they gave me the first time to come to Taiwan, and I felt like that was very disrespectful.” Dwight Howard expressed dissatisfaction with the T1 League’s Taoyuan Leopards (via @tvbsworldtaiwan) pic.twitter.com/B3qKEmvSIB
Dwight Howard says Taoyuan Leopard’s plan to cut his pay by 65% for the next season sportando.basketball/en/dwight-howa… – 5:46 AM
Former NBA player Dwight Howard expressed dissatisfaction with the T1 League’s Taoyuan Leopard’s plan to cut his pay by 65% for the next season and showed interest in making another run at the NBA, but left the door open for a possible return to Taiwan. In an interview with TVBS on Wednesday (June 7), Howard said the Leopards offered him a contract that would provide 65% less in salary than what they gave him in his first season. He said this was “very disrespectful” as he felt that he had “brought value to the team.” -via Taiwan News / June 8, 2023
In Wednesday, Howard took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support, including the hashtag #untilnexttime, and ended the post with the following question in Mandarin: “Leave a comment below on if and when I should return to Taiwan?” -via Taiwan News / June 8, 2023
Although Howard has enjoyed his time in Taiwan, he isn’t ruling out a return to the NBA. In an exclusive interview with The OBSERVER, the 37-year-old talked about a team he’s interested in joining. “I’m not retired from the NBA just yet,” Howard told The OBSERVER. “I would love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title. Even though I believe their team is pretty much set.” -via The Sacramento Observer / June 6, 2023