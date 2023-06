Frank Vogel on Chris Paul future: 'I'm very interested in coaching Chris'

Frank Vogel: “Well, I think you’re gonna be smart with how much load he has, right? Not to get into that word or anything like that but, you know, he’s not gonna play 82 games, you know, first off. We’ll be intelligent with making sure that we’re not putting him in situations where he’s at risk of injury, you know, in a string of games or whatnot. I feel like my time in L.A. and helping to manage LeBron at a similar stage in his career and several others that we had on the last roster that we had there. You know, I really feel like I improved as a coach in terms of improving our team without live work in practice. You know what I mean? How much quality work you get in in the film room and your walkthroughs and then no contact work on the floor where guys are getting a rhythm but still, you know, getting something out of it, whether it’s defensive rotations or offensive breakdowns of our fundamentals in our system. There’s a lot you can do to really improve your team without taking your guys’ legs out. And I think all those things, all those lessons of what we did the last few years in L.A. I think will benefit Chris and our whole group.” -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / June 9, 2023