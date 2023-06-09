Frank Vogel on Chris Paul future: 'I'm very interested in coaching Chris'

Frank Vogel: “Yeah. I think he’s got a great opportunity to win a championship. I know he’s very motivated by that and I’m very motivated to be the guy that helps him get there. I’m very interested in coaching Chris and Chris being back with us. I’ve communicated that to him. There’s just that, an intangible piece that you cannot overlook when you’re talking about a guy like Chris Paul, right? Just the toughness, the I.Q., the intelligence of just dissecting it and understanding there’s certain guys in his league that they just have a feel of knowing whatever, you know, being able to dissect a game and understand what’s happening within that game and figure out what chess pieces to move to get that win. I mean, he’s an ultimate winner and I think he’s a vital part in what we do next year.”
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Ringer @ringernba
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Vogel: “Well, I think you’re gonna be smart with how much load he has, right? Not to get into that word or anything like that but, you know, he’s not gonna play 82 games, you know, first off. We’ll be intelligent with making sure that we’re not putting him in situations where he’s at risk of injury, you know, in a string of games or whatnot. I feel like my time in L.A. and helping to manage LeBron at a similar stage in his career and several others that we had on the last roster that we had there. You know, I really feel like I improved as a coach in terms of improving our team without live work in practice. You know what I mean? How much quality work you get in in the film room and your walkthroughs and then no contact work on the floor where guys are getting a rhythm but still, you know, getting something out of it, whether it’s defensive rotations or offensive breakdowns of our fundamentals in our system. There’s a lot you can do to really improve your team without taking your guys’ legs out. And I think all those things, all those lessons of what we did the last few years in L.A. I think will benefit Chris and our whole group.” -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / June 9, 2023
What intrigues the most about the Wizards’ new setup is that each of Washington’s new top executives have been central parts of rapid buildups – in three completely different markets with three completely different sets of advantages and challenges. Winger had the wind at his back in L.A., a top-two media market, in a city in which damn near every player wants to play, with the largesse of Steve Ballmer available to pay any price, bear any financial burden. The Clippers thus pivoted from the “Lob City” contender version — Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Doc Rivers — to the Kawhi Leonard–Paul George-Tyronn Lue group, in just two years. -via The Athletic / June 9, 2023
Just a few hours before Game 3, the NBA world was rocked by the news that the Phoenix Suns might move on from point guard Chris Paul this offseason; he might get waived, stretched, or traded. If the Suns do move Paul, sources around the NBA are whispering about three potential destinations: the Clippers, the Lakers, and the Spurs. -via The Ringer / June 9, 2023