Gabe Vincent, Monte Morris, Payton Pritchard among point guards that interest Suns

The Celtics have two main pathways in a potential trade for Lillard. The first is by moving Jaylen Brown, which would likely only be a consideration for Boston if he doesn’t want to extend with them. Lillard would be an excellent return for Brown in that scenario and could play off Jayson Tatum offensively. Brown will be eligible to sign a supermax extension this summer projected at five years, $285 million. The other pathway is to trade anything else they can for Lillard to pair him with Tatum and Brown. They could offer a combination of players like Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and restricted free agent Grant Williams through a sign-and-trade. They also can trade a maximum of four first-round picks in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030. Even if this package appeals to Portland, fielding Tatum, Brown, and Lillard with each making over $50 million in 2025-26 is untenable for Boston under the new CBA. -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023