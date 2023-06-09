Gabe Vincent, Monte Morris, Payton Pritchard among point guards that interest Suns

While Terry Rozier has been often rumored as a Suns target, seemingly since Phoenix registered interest in the combo guard when he reached 2019 free agency, the Suns’ front office led by president and general manager James Jones has not recently pursued Rozier from Charlotte, sources said. Phoenix does hold Knicks Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley in high regard, sources told Yahoo Sports, dating back to Quickley’s entry in the 2020 NBA Draft. Payton Pritchard, the former first-round pick who fell out of Boston’s rotation, has several supporters in Phoenix’s front office, sources said, and is expected to feature prominently in the NBA’s general trade landscape this summer, when Pritchard becomes extension eligible. Kings guard Davion Mitchell is another rookie-scale player who’s been on the Suns’ radar. Phoenix also monitored Washington table-setter Monte Morris and Miami guard Gabe Vincent, according to league sources.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Heat shooting off Jimmy Butler passes in the NBA Finals (min 3 shots).
Besides Gabe Vincent, it’s been quite bad.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again listing Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee) as out for Friday’s Game 4 vs. Nuggets. Rest of injury report has Bam Adebayo (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (ankle), Cody Zeller (nasal fracture) as available. Lowry, who slipped at end of Game 3, not on injury report. – 4:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat short on time, rebounds, solutions as potential defining Game 4 looms vs. Nuggets in NBA Finals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/08/hea… Gabe Vincent, “We have a small margin of error, so we got to be more detailed with our stuff.” – 10:27 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Monte Morris was out celebrating with some of the Nuggets players after this big time win in Miami – 11:08 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Mr. Nuggets Aaron Gordon dancing on the court with Mr. Nugget Monte Morris after a Nuggets win is a beautiful sight. – 11:07 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Shoutout to Monte Morris being there at the Finals to root for his old teammates. That’s really cool. – 11:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Braun is the answer to the question “what if Payton Pritchard was 6’6″?” – 10:37 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Cannot believe these three RIDICULOUS fouls called on Gabe Vincent! – 9:34 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
These calls are fascinating in the first half. Gabe Vincent definitely got the whammy. – 9:34 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Two of these three fouls calls on Gabe Vincent have been really bad calls – 9:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
And now three on Gabe Vincent. Still hasn’t committed any. Have to check the record books. – 9:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tony Brothers is happening and Gabe Vincent now has three fouls that weren’t fouls. – 9:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That’s three fouls on Gabe Vincent. Still 2 1/2 to go in the first half. – 9:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Gabe Vincent just broke an NBA Finals record by getting charged with two fouls that he didn’t commit in a span of zero seconds. Congratulations to all involved. – 9:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets defended that possession so well and then Bruce Brown fouled Gabe Vincent on the three.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Strus gets this rebound, leads to a a 3 for Gabe Vincent. pic.twitter.com/cV79MpNNmu – 8:45 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Spo on Gabe Vincent: “He was a gunslinger 2-guard. We wanted to develop him into a combo guard, somebody that could organize us, be an irritant defensively, tough, learn how to facilitate and run a team. I think that’s the toughest thing to do in this league: turn a 2 into a 1.… – 8:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s 1:30 p.m. injury report is copacetic:
Tyler Herro, Out, Right Hand; Surgery
Victor Oladipo, Out, Left Knee; Surgery
Cody Zeller, Probable, Right Foot; Sprain
Bam Adebayo, Available, Right Shoulder; Discomfort
Gabe Vincent, Available, Left Ankle; Soreness – 1:33 PM
More on this storyline
This time, Booth surrendered Morris, breaking a promise to him to give Caldwell-Pope and Denver at large another chance to compete for a banner. Booth had a specific vision for the offensive weapons he wanted at Jokić’s disposal. “You have to have positionless guys, guys who can contain the ball and make shots,” Booth told Yahoo Sports. “Everybody wants two-way players, but [Jokić] likes to play with guys who know how to play basketball the right way.” -via Yahoo! Sports / May 31, 2023
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray just shouted out Gary Harris, Monte Morris and Paul Millsap and gave them credit for establishing the culture in Denver: “It’s been a journey. It’s nice to finally reach this point and for this to be the first team in Nuggets history to do it.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 23, 2023
Chase Hughes: Monte Morris says he believes head coach Wes Unseld Jr. wants the Wizards to play faster next season: “That’s going to be our goal and our identity. Everybody is going to be on the same page.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / April 10, 2023
Just look at how much the Heat have doled out. Both Vincent and Strus are arguably better than Duncan Robinson, who they gave a five-year deal at an average annual value of $18 million a year. And remember — after winning the Sixth Man of the Year — they gave Tyler Herro $30 million per year over four. Herro has sat out for the bulk of the playoffs after getting surgery on his right hand. “I could see [Gabe Vincent and Max Strus] signing deals in the $15 million a year range,” said one NBA front office executive. -via Action Network / June 7, 2023
Plenty of teams need Strus and Vincent, but the front office source told the Action Network the market may be limited to bad teams that are willing to up minutes and responsibilities for the once-unheralded duo. “I’ve invested in players who had breakouts like these guys did and they turned out to be duds because they were just good in the system they were in,” the front office exec said. “If it doesn’t work out, you might never really know why. The teams that are going to be paying $12 to $15 million for Gabe Vincent and Max Strus are low- to mid-tier teams and they are going to be asked to do more on a consistent basis.” -via Action Network / June 7, 2023
Only it wasn’t. Nigeria won 90-87, led by 21 points from Gabe Nnamdi, who goes by Gabe Vincent in NBA competition. That, Adebayo said, was when he knew the Heat had something special in the undrafted guard out of Cal-Santa Barbara, the type of player who would step up Sunday night to lead the Heat with 23 points in their Game 2 victory over the Denver Nuggets that tied the NBA Finals at 1-1 going into Wednesday night’s Game 3 at Kaseya Center. “Man, when he torched us in the Olympics, in the exhibition game facing Nigeria,” Adebayo said of his come-to-Gabe moment. “He came out with that type of energy, that type of voracity and that type of anger. I felt like, from there, he’s one of us.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 6, 2023
The Celtics have two main pathways in a potential trade for Lillard. The first is by moving Jaylen Brown, which would likely only be a consideration for Boston if he doesn’t want to extend with them. Lillard would be an excellent return for Brown in that scenario and could play off Jayson Tatum offensively. Brown will be eligible to sign a supermax extension this summer projected at five years, $285 million. The other pathway is to trade anything else they can for Lillard to pair him with Tatum and Brown. They could offer a combination of players like Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and restricted free agent Grant Williams through a sign-and-trade. They also can trade a maximum of four first-round picks in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030. Even if this package appeals to Portland, fielding Tatum, Brown, and Lillard with each making over $50 million in 2025-26 is untenable for Boston under the new CBA. -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023
Brian Robb: Brad Stevens on Payton Pritchard’s situation with Celtics: “I really feel for a guy like him. He’s a really good player.” Says he doesn’t know how the situation with him will shake out. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / June 1, 2023
With the new onerous CBA rules looming after next season, the front office will likely have to decide in the next 12 months whether it can afford its expensive veteran depth. Payton Pritchard has made it clear he hopes to be traded this summer, according to multiple team sources, so will the Celtics move him if they trade one of their core guards? Then there is the coaching staff, which is widely expected to add a veteran with head coaching experience at the very least. Some of Udoka’s hires, such as Ben Sullivan and Miles, will likely be recruited by Udoka and the Houston Rockets, but sources told The Athletic it’s too early in the process to know what will happen. -via The Athletic / June 1, 2023
