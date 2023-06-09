Grant Williams undergoes hand surgery on Friday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics forward Grant Williams undergoes hand surgery; will be ready for training camp
cbssports.com/nba/news/grant… – 5:16 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams – who’ll be a restricted free agent this summer — had surgery on his left hand Friday that’s expected to have him fully recovered for the start of fall training camp: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:20 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA – my BORD$ values for this summer’s top 25 likely free agents, from Kyrie Irving to Grant Williams
theathletic.com/4590137/202388… – 1:00 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Grant Williams of the @celtics?
Gary Trent of the @Raptors?
The @OrlandoMagic could be in play for some key young veterans in free agency, according to NBA Execs.
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/orlando… – 11:01 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD
Which teams could extend an offer sheet to Grant Williams? What is Boston’s best plan of attack for roster building as new CBA arrives?
ESPN front office insider @BobbyMarks42 offers insight.
📺 youtu.be/_VZCQZGXjIU
🎧 bit.ly/CelticsTalk pic.twitter.com/ibPv1GOffM – 8:20 AM
Jared Weiss: Celtics confirm Grant Williams had surgery to repair a tear of the radial collateral ligament of the 3rd metacarpo-phalangeal joint on his left hand. He initially tore it in March & then exacerbated the injury fighting for a rebound with Bam Adebayo in Game 6, per sources. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / June 9, 2023
The surgery, considered successful, comes after Williams hurt the hand in March. Williams decided to continue playing with the injury through the Celtics’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals. -via ESPN / June 9, 2023