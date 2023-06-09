Jamal Murray: 'We got one more to go'

Jamal Murray had 15 points and 12 assists — his fourth consecutive double-digit assist game — for Denver. “Today was a team effort. I can’t even name one person. Everyone was locked,” Murray told ESPN afterward. “We got one more to go.”
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Caught up with Jamal Murray’s father, Roger, after Game 4: “We train for the moment because that’s the moment we perform in,” he told DNVR. “The regular thing is the regular thing, anybody can do it. But the moment is the moment, and that’s what you put your work in for.” – 12:08 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon just called Jamal Murray a “point gawd” with his 12 assists and zero turnover line. – 12:01 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray tonight: “he was a point guard – point God – today.”
Said Murray took what the game gave him and AG was extremely complimentary of his game. – 12:01 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon says the Nuggets feel like they have a counter for “pretty much everything” when it comes to how opposing teams guard the Jamal Murray-Nikola Jokic two-man game.
“When we’re clicking, we’re a juggernaut offensively and defensively, too.” – 11:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 12+ AST and 0 TOV in a Finals game:
– Robert Reid (1986)
– Magic Johnson (1987)
And now, Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/2E5RrvTr9V – 11:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray: “It’s a defensive game. Last series was up and down…this series is about execution, no turnovers, get stops and stay together.” – 11:40 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jamal Murray these playoffs has been astonishingly good. It’s not just shot-making – in the regular season he doesn’t really control the game w his passes. If he got harassed on-ball it spelled trouble.
He’s been a true PG WITH a point center. Just leveling up all over the place – 11:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Jamal Murray what it took to survive the non-Jokic minutes in the fourth quarter.
“We’re just ready to win a championship.” – 11:35 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Nuggets needed someone other than Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to stand tall. Because Aaron Gordon did, Denver is one win away from its first NBA title, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4598576/2023/0… – 11:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bruce Brown was massive in 4th, taking advantage of Jamal Murray drawing so much attention and finishing with 21 points. Brown was relentless. Aaron Gordon was in attack mode earlier in game. Nuggets role players played integral part in putting Denver step away from championship – 11:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jamal Murray in Game 4:
12 assists
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also, know Jamal Murray didn’t shoot well in Game 4, but he just totally dictated the game on offense again with Jokic for Denver. 12 assists and no turnovers. That’s 42 assists vs. 11 TOs in the series, including two games with 1 or 0 TOs.
Denver wastes so few possessions – 11:27 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Nuggets did an incredible job surrounding Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray with talented players who perfectly complement the star duo.
Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, etc. are an excellent supporting cast. pic.twitter.com/h9NSQDQl0G – 11:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jamal Murray is the first player in finals history with 10 or more assists in his first four games. I thought he was terrific tonight – 11:25 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Jamal Murray had 34-10-10 in Game 3 but was maybe better in Game 4? 0 turnovers, 12 assists, 15 points, and handled all the pressure when Nikola sat in the fourth with five fouls. – 11:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Heat “held” Jokic to only 4 assists again and Nuggets still won
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon: 18 assists, 2 turnovers (none by Murray) – 11:18 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Don’t you get it? Jamal Murray had 12 assists. He’s a two-guard !! – 11:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jamal Murray has been on another level this #NBAFinals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v3R119nsS1 – 11:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
10+ assists, 0 turnovers, documented NBA Finals history
– Robert Reid (17 in 1986)
– Magic Johnson (13 in 1987)
– JAMAL MURRAY (12 in 2023)
– Danny Ainge (10 in 1985)
– Derek Fisher (10 in 2000) – 11:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With Nikola Jokic sitting, Jamal Murray orchestrating the offense so smooth. – 10:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jamal Murray had 1 game with 10 assists in the playoffs before these Finals.
He’s now 4 for 4 in 10-assist games vs Heat in 2023 Finals. Had 6 10-assist games all regular season. Never in his career has had more than 2 straight 10-assist games.
PLAYOFF JAMAL – 10:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I will say that Jimmy Butler has emphasized staying attached to Jamal Murray at the hip on these screens
It was noticeably bad last game
He’s picked it up in that regard – 8:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is looking for that Jamal Murray matchup a lot early. – 8:45 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray has a black wrap around the heel of his left hand minutes before tip off. He suffered a pretty nasty floor burn in Game 3. – 8:32 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray went over to hug his dad again before this Game 4 and also hugged his Kentucky coach John Calipari in attendance tonight – 8:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 4 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Same starting lineups for both teams tonight.
Heat: Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent.
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray. – 8:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s how Jamal Murray’s averages in his first three NBA Finals games stacks up to Steph Curry’s Finals debut in 2015. pic.twitter.com/lQtNeKY50I – 7:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s the key to closing this series down for Denver”
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why Jamal Murray is the most important player for Denver #BringItIn
Hear more #NBAFinals content right here! siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals
@SiriusXMSports | @RickKamlaSports pic.twitter.com/WQUL9pTo0q – 6:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeAndre Jordan has been coaching up Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray all season. He’s not afraid to call out the Nuggets’ stars behind the scenes. Talked with @MyckMiller and @TaylorKilgore33 about how Denver’s vets have injected this team with championship DNA. pic.twitter.com/Ty3YCB9KE3 – 5:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Game 3 may have been the best defensive game of Nikola Jokic’s career.
From his paint and rim defense, to out-smarting Bam Adebayo, Jokic’s fingerprints were all over the Nuggets’ stout defensive win.
“He’s an elite defender,” Jamal Murray said.
thednvr.com/inside-the-bes… – 4:35 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The Jamal Murray lovefest continues with this quick essay I wrote ahead of Game 4 with ties to Jordan, Curry, West, Magic and Cousy.
youtube.com/shorts/vpMdjd0… – 4:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The playoffs are where a player proves who they really are—and this is the second time we’ve seen Jamal Murray dominate
📼: youtu.be/CPDGz0PhFLY pic.twitter.com/aDYMqVFedI – 2:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
One of my favorite reads of the Finals. Great angle by @MichaelVPina diagnosing the beginnings of the Jamal Murray/Nikola Jokic pick-and-roll: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/9/2… – 1:45 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @nuggets Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.5 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 10.1 APG in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Teammate Jamal Murray has figures of 27.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 6.8 APG.
They can become the first duo in NBA history to each average at least 25 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG in a postseason. – 1:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New: A look at what the Heat need to do to bounce back in tonight’s Game 4, including why they should continue to trap Jamal Murray.
allucanheat.com/2023/06/09/mia… – 12:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA – Jamal Murray’s production increase from regular season to playoffs is incredible, and it’s happened all three years he’s made the postseason.
On how Playoff Murray is one of a kind in NBA history:
theathletic.com/4596782/2023/0… – 11:22 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Jamal Murray is a superstar. Yes, SUPERSTAR.
I wrote for @sn_nba about why you can take those 0 All-Star appearances, put it in your pipe and smoke it.
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja… pic.twitter.com/9L2QFBiFSQ – 10:12 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Jamal Murray is a superstar. Yes, SUPERSTAR. I wrote for
@sn_nba
about why you can take those 0 All-Star appearances, put it in your pipe and smoke it.
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja… – 10:05 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New Feature @Ringer: I went long on the Jamal Murray-Nikola Jokic pick-and-roll, which may go down as the most effective and resourceful connection in NBA history: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/9/2… – 9:53 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
New edition of THE LIST. Notes from game 3.
✅ Jamal Murray operating in the PnR
✅ Christian Braun’s “aggressive” cutting
✅ Same play, different roles
youtu.be/nHVSptga2j8 – 3:52 AM
Michael Singer: Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray: “He was a point guard — a point God today.” -via Twitter @msinger / June 10, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray on the Denver Nuggets defense in these wins: “We’re all on a string. Everybody’s rotating for each other. Even if we make a mistake, somebody’s there to step up.” “I think we’re doing a good job of playing for each other on both ends of the floor.” pic.twitter.com/qLpA8N8c7F -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / June 10, 2023
Clutch Points: Jamal Crawford: “Did you believe that you would get back to this moment?” Jamal Murray: “I was busting my a** for a good 6-7 months straight like I didn’t wanna do it but doing extra…I know that we’re gonna need me at this time and it’s paying off.” pic.twitter.com/UjMovAwMyh -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 10, 2023