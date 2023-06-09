Bucks forward Khris Middleton had a surgical procedure on his right knee after Milwaukee was upset in the first round by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, sources told ESPN on Thursday, confirming news first reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Middleton is expected to make a full recovery and resume working on the court in July, according to the Journal-Sentinel. Middleton, 31, dealt throughout the season with issues with his right knee, which he injured last season during the Bucks’ first-round playoff victory over the Chicago Bulls. The injury caused Middleton to miss all of Milwaukee’s seven-game loss to the Boston Celtics during the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals. He then played only 33 regular-season games this season because of a combination of issues, including the right knee and recovery from the left wrist surgery he had last offseason.
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks’ Khris Middleton had knee surgery after playoffs and before potential free agency, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 11:52 AM
Bucks’ Khris Middleton had knee surgery after playoffs and before potential free agency, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 11:52 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks all-star Khris Middleton had right knee surgery after NBA playoffs jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:28 AM
Milwaukee #Bucks all-star Khris Middleton had right knee surgery after NBA playoffs jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:28 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent a successful surgery on his right knee shortly after the playoffs to address an issue that plagued him this past season.
Details on the procedure and recovery at @TheAthletic with @eric_nehm: theathletic.com/4593605/2023/0… – 11:09 AM
Sources: Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent a successful surgery on his right knee shortly after the playoffs to address an issue that plagued him this past season.
Details on the procedure and recovery at @TheAthletic with @eric_nehm: theathletic.com/4593605/2023/0… – 11:09 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Khris Middleton, Bucks reportedly interested in new deal
sportando.basketball/en/khris-middl… – 4:13 PM
Khris Middleton, Bucks reportedly interested in new deal
sportando.basketball/en/khris-middl… – 4:13 PM
More on this storyline
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton underwent successful surgery on his right knee shortly after the playoffs to address an issue that plagued him this past season, league sources tell The Athletic. Middleton, 31, is expected to fully recover from the minor arthroscopic procedure, and he should be back on the court in July. Per sources, the clean-up procedure to his right knee was planned and scheduled prior to the season coming to a close. -via The Athletic / June 8, 2023
There is a growing sense among league executives that Middleton will return to the Bucks on a long-term agreement. Another key Milwaukee starter, however, sharp-shooting center Brook Lopez, is a veteran free agent on Houston’s radar, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 6, 2023
After that, each candidate met with a Bucks ownership contingent on Wednesday. On Thursday night, Horst held a dinner to discuss the team’s decision regarding the head coach opening that included ownership. Both Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were invited to attend, a league source said. -via The Athletic / May 27, 2023