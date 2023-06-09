Kyrie Irving wants to stay in Dallas

Marc Stein: I think based on everything I’ve heard, Kyrie wants to stay in Dallas. And one motivation that that was suggested to me is that, you know, he’s tired of the narrative that he’s trying to get his, you know, force his way to the Lakers. And you know, so why not try to convince LeBron to come to the Mavs even though again, that’s just not possible. But it’s negotiation time. And he wants to you know, establish himself as having value to the Mavs both on and off the court. That was really my first reaction.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/ @ChrisBHaynes is out. Covering:
🏀 Chris Paul’s likely exit in Phoenix
🏀 Kyrie Irving’s apparent determination to re-sign in Dallas
🏀 The Finals scene from Miami as Denver takes a 2-1 lead into tonight’s Game 4
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:39 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Me and @KevinOConnorNBA recorded this. Finals thoughts, cp3, kyrie, the draft, zion etc. Many said this episode “all encompassing and splendiferous”
open.spotify.com/episode/42pY5V… – 9:02 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think Kyrie is staying with the Mavericks.”
@ChrisBHaynes tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine his take on what the future holds for Kyrie Irving and LeBron James pic.twitter.com/cIUHiTnvD4 – 5:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA – my BORD$ values for this summer’s top 25 likely free agents, from Kyrie Irving to Grant Williams
theathletic.com/4590137/202388… – 1:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Chris Paul could help the Lakers solve their D’Angelo Russell problem, and their Kyrie Irving dilemma
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-c… – 12:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Back on the radio 10-noon ET: Nuggets talent vs Heat toughness, Miami vibes, PGA hypocrisy, Kyrie-LeBron silliness, @RossTuckerNFL, Buy/Sell, @DecelCBS’s homework, @AndrewBogusch, Messi to America, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:38 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
At a time when all the focus should be on the NBA Finals, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are once again making it about themselves
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 5:41 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
LeBron & Kyrie to reunite in..Dallas? 🤔
Hear @Scalabrine tell @TheFrankIsola not so fast pic.twitter.com/5m8LLzjd2d – 5:28 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
I love playing Weiqi within my industry.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ pic.twitter.com/RgLfiJ5TiE – 3:56 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
A quick game of Trade Machine Picasso on #TheMismatch involving Draymond, Kyrie, and LeBron
📼: youtu.be/Xe8M-uJd7hs pic.twitter.com/djtrE87voI – 2:47 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: the one and only @LegsESPN breaks down every aspect of the Finals, plus a tiny bit at the end (tiny, I promise!) on the whole Kyrie/LeBron/Dallas thing:
Spotify: spoti.fi/45NiutK
Apple: apple.co/45NXmn0 – 1:46 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
📣 NEW POD 📣
• The absurdity of Kyrie asking LeBron to join him
• #NBAFinals takeaways
• Tales from Denver
• Random 20 PPG scorers
YouTube: bit.ly/43oGn9v
Apple: apple.co/3CUsJOD
Spotify: spoti.fi/2xpWzKb
Athletic: bit.ly/328C8PN pic.twitter.com/dBQLhOGMWO – 12:24 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Can the Heat really win the #NBAFinals ? Should Luka be upset at Kyrie for trying to trade for LeBron? Judge or Ohtani? & more! Guests: @CoachKarl22 @QRich @ontimeagencygrp
More on this storyline
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Was told that Kyrie asked LeBron to come to Dallas and play for the Mavs. LeBron’s reply on the phone was: “I’ll think about it.” -via Twitter / June 7, 2023
“I don’t think they’ve shut the door completely on Kyrie coming to the Lakers at some point,” said Zach Lowe. “Just because it doesn’t happen this summer, if it doesn’t happen this summer, doesn’t mean it can’t ever happen. I don’t think that door is closed.” -via Youtube / June 6, 2023
Unless LeBron James were to seriously press a trade with the threat of retirement, the Mavericks don’t have a reasonable offer that would satisfy the Lakers. Assuming the goal is to pair James with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the best offer they could reasonably make includes prospects Josh Green and Jaden Hardy, and a maximum of two first-round picks. Because they still owe the Knicks a Top 10 protected first-round pick in 2024, and they traded their 2029 pick to Brooklyn, they are limited to moving the 10th overall selection in this year’s draft, and their 2027 first-round pick. -via HoopsHype / June 6, 2023