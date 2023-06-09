Michael Malone: 'MIchael Porter's not coming out of the lineup, man'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets stormed into South Beach and seized a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.
“We’re not celebrating like we’ve done anything yet,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone.
But they’re on the verge.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone gives a big shoutout to the Nuggets fans who packed Ball Arena tonight. He says there were times early in his Denver tenure where they couldn’t get 18,000 in the building for a home game. – 11:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“I did envision him being a ball handler, being a playmaker.”
“The one thing I know about Bruce…he’s not afraid.” pic.twitter.com/kGtslFIQqc – 11:24 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “We’ve got a lot of guys that have a quiet toughness.” – 11:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone lauded Jamal Murray’s playmaking, especially when Nikola Jokic had to sit with five fouls early in the fourth. He talked about how Murray didn’t try to play hero ball, when doubled or trapped, made the right play and pass and had 12 assists with no turnovers. – 11:24 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “I’ve got to give a huge shoutout to the 18,000 fans at Ball Arena tonight. I remember when we couldn’t get 18,000 people there when we were playing.” – 11:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
When your top-4 players take up more than 90% of your cap, as Jokic/Murray/MPJ/Gordon do in Denver, you’ve got to nail your value adds.
Nuggets acquired KCP for Will Barton/Monte Morris & signed Bruce Brown to a 2 year/$13.2M deal last summer. They don’t win Game 4 without them. – 11:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“It wasn’t just Nikola and Jamal. We’re getting really big contributions from a lot of players.” pic.twitter.com/uq7Z8ZI3K0 – 11:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “That’s a big part of our culture, trusting one another.” – 11:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “Aaron Gordon was huge all night long. He brought his hard hat tonight. He was a warrior.” – 11:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“Throughout these playoffs, the non-Nikola minutes have gone really well.”
“Bruce Brown in the 4th quarter was amazing. They were giving so much attention to Jamal. Let’s get Bruce on the ball.” pic.twitter.com/d7wqfv6tyS – 11:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on surviving the non-Nikola Jokic minutes in the 4th quarter: “Guys stepped up…usually in the regular season when Nikola went out, things went haywire.” – 11:18 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I was skeptical of Denver’s defense entering the playoffs (even after Round One) and was just so, so wrong. Just such terrific continuity and scramble ability around Jokic with all of these guys. Gordon, KCP, Brown, Braun, even MPJ’s improvement there. Really good stuff. – 11:13 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Unleashing Bruce Brown as a primary ball handler down the stretch of this game to take pressure off Murray has been a stroke of genius by Michael Malone. Coach puts confidence in a player who grabs the brass ring – 11:07 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Here comes Miami. They have never and will never quit. Nuggets are gonna have to ride this one out. The momentum and effort are all with the Heat right now.
I’d like MPJ back on the court – the Nuggets are very small and are getting run over. – 10:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
You already know that Michael Malone just said “oh fuck, not the basket level.”
Nikola Jokić just hung on the rim to try and level it himself. pic.twitter.com/8jRQ0xyrIu – 10:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nuggets took complete control with a 74-61 lead, but five Miami points and the Denver lead is now 74-66….Michael Malone takes timeout, one of those timeouts that Pop used to take in order to remind his team just how much better than they are – 10:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr.’s shooting 3-22 from 3 in the Finals, but has found a way to make an impact on offense by staying in motion off-ball. – 10:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Porter Jr. shooting like Christian Braun, so now he’s cutting like Christian Braun – 10:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Michael Porter Jr. since halftime of Game 1:
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Nuggets 55, Heat 51
Slow-paced half and it seems like a ton of fouls.
Murray only has 6 pts but 4 assists to go along with it.
MPJ showing signs and Jokic and Gordon have 16 points apiece.
If you’re Malone, whats your message to the team? – 9:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Not sure why Denver left Michael Porter Jr. on the floor for the last possession of the half — you knew that the Heat were going to put him into the pick-and-roll. Nuggets got lucky with Jimmy Butler bricking both free-throws. – 9:42 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the nuggets bench was THRILLED for mpj here pic.twitter.com/EM5asxPvmx – 9:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ with a tough finish. Entire #Nuggets bench stood up to give him love. – 9:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ heads to the huddle hanging his head a bit after missing that 3. Vlatko and CB are the first two to pick him up. – 9:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I hope MPJ keeps being aggressive. You can tell he’s a couple of made shots from getting on a roll. If he heats up the Nuggets will spread the Heat too thin, I think. – 9:25 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I see Aaron Gordon has stolen MPJ’s scoring mojo. I’ll allow it – AG is making a difference right now for sure. – 9:25 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
I love the intention MPJ is playing with right now. You FIGHT your way out of a slump – mentally and physically – 9:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
MPJ is only 1-5 from the field but his shot selection has been much better tonight. He’s looking for every opportunity to get into the paint and use his size instead of relying on his jumper. – 9:22 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Did Michael Porter forget to pay this rim back or something? Damn. Everything rimming out – 9:21 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
MPJ and Jokic being back in is good – Jokic being too annoyed to bother getting closer to the hoop and just burying a 30-footer is HILARIOUS. – 9:20 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Michael Porter Jr is struggling. But the Heat have two struggling starters, Strus and Vincent – 9:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Game 4 off to Miami pace. Heat lead 21-20 heading into second quarter. Jokic and Murray have 6 points each. MPJ’s slump continues with 0-4 shooting. – 9:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
MPJ is 0-for-4 to start the game, but it’s an active 0-fer rather than his previous passive ones (and he should have been on the line for at least one of those shot attempts). Staying aggressive on both ends is what Denver needs from him, and his switch onto Jimmy went great. – 8:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown coming in for MPJ, whose struggles continue. He’s doing the right things — attacking closeouts, taking it off the dribble — but not finding it yet. – 8:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ can’t buy a shot right now.
That last Love contest was a foul, at least it looked like it on replay. – 8:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Another great defensive possession by MPJ, switching onto Jimmy Butler and forcing a wild pass on the baseline. 24 second violation. – 8:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Would have liked to see Jimmy try to get a shot on goal with MPJ on him there. – 8:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me: Mike, go get layups
MPJ: *misses 2 paint push shots to start the game*
Me: … I mean that shot is fine, but like MAKE it – 8:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. passed up a transition 3 that he’s typically taking every time just now early in the 1st quarter. Instead, he went for a tough, contested mid-range floater. I still think the Nuggets want him shooting the 3 when he’s open. – 8:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It feels like Michael Porter Jr. is aiming shots at this point. – 8:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pregame reading: Jimmy Butler and Michael Porter Jr. will define tonight’s Game 4.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 4 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Same starting lineups for both teams tonight.
Heat: Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent.
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray. – 8:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Nuggets’ Michael Malone backs Michael Porter Jr.’s place in lineup amid NBA Finals slump: He’s ‘not coming out of the lineup, man.’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4598349/2023/0… – 7:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Michael Malone: “People want Michael Porter Jr. out of the lineup. Michael Porter is not coming out of that lineup.”
Okay… so how long is the leash? – 7:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Every single Michael Malone quote is the @killakow “But I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter” tweet. – 7:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Michael Malone: “I have zero doubt Michael Porter is going to have a big game and help us win a championship.” – 7:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “I mean this, I have zero doubt that Michael Porter’s going to have a big game to help us win a championship.” – 7:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said people are clamoring for change because … that’s what people do. Said MPJ isn’t leaving the starting lineup. Question wasn’t even about MPJ.
Malone talked to him today and told him they wouldn’t be in this position without him. Encouraged him to shoot. – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Michael Malone on the thought that the Heat is the more desperate team tonight: “It’s a must-win for us. This is the Finals.” – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Michael Malone on mindset being up 2-1 on Heat entering tonight, “It’s a must-win for us; this is the Finals.” – 7:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone speaking about not panicking in playoff series: “Right now people want Michael Porter out of the lineup. Michael Porter’s not coming out of the lineup, man.” – 7:04 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “Right now, people want Michael Porter Jr out of the lineup. Michael Porter is not coming out of that lineup, man.” – 7:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“People want Michael Porter out of the lineup. Michael Porter’s not coming out of the lineup, man.” pic.twitter.com/Jfe65hkz9k – 7:03 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says this series will be decided by Denver’s ability to defend the 3-point line. Cites Miami’s win in Game 2 as proof the Nuggets’ success is dependent on preventing a high number of made 3s. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Finals’ outside noise, “Michael Porter’s not coming out of the lineup, man.” – 7:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Michael Malone: “Michael Porter is not coming out of the lineup, man.” – 7:03 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Michael Malone just said the Finals will be decided at the three-point line – 7:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Michael Malone talks about the Heat playing late in the shot clock:
“They want a slower pace, and they really exhaust the entire shot clock.”
Still says their biggest focus is to keep them off the three point line – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Michael Malone says he believes the series will be won and lost by the Nuggets’ ability to defend the three-point line. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Michael Malone says Heat remind him of championship Spurs in regards to being able to succeed on offense at end of shot clock. – 7:01 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
TrueHoop listeners know @jshector has a few players he rides for. Michael Porter Jr. is one.
Nuggets HC Michael Malone came out yesterday and backed his struggling scorer.
@coachthorpe and I have an idea on how to help MPJ.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/ZF7JxzBfUY – 3:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It would feel amazing to win an NBA Championship.”
@nuggets Forward Michael Porter Jr tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine what getting two more wins will feel like
Hear more content from the #NBAFinals! siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/sCiMvA1b8w – 1:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
👟 LaMelo Ball’s newest signature shoe
🤝 The latest Nike and NOCTA collab with Drake
👕 Off-court fits from Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/pOrckfERmmg – 12:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports:
I wrote about a massive Game 4 and why Michael Porter Jr. and Jimmy Butler are the most important swing factors.
milehighsports.com/key-matchups-a… – 11:51 AM
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports:
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking Jokic and Murray explosions, #BraunTaun, MPJ’s cold stretch, Bruce possibly cutting into KCP, Jimmy’s increased drives in Game 3, Bam’s volume, Strus’ struggles, Lowry-Vincent overlap, and much more in today’s NBA Matchups:
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-j… – 11:09 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hello Friday!
☀️The Starting Lineup is LIVE from Miami!☀️
Today’s guests include: Kyle Lowry, Michael Porter Jr, Paolo Banchero, & Mike Miller
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/2YshKDAsIu – 7:00 AM
More on this storyline
Katy Winge: Michael Porter Jr was asked about Nikola Jokić’s basketball IQ and he asked us “what’s the limit on IQ? Because whatever it is he’s up there.” What IS the highest IQ ever??? -via Twitter @katywinge / June 10, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Full answer from Michael Malone on Michael Porter Jr.’s spot in the starting lineup NOT being in jeopardy: “I have zero doubt that Michael Porter is going to win a game for us.” pic.twitter.com/cTtaNYFw36 -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / June 9, 2023
Katy Winge: Michael Porter Jr on his shooting: “I wouldn’t even say I’m not feeling confident in my shot, I’m feeling pressure, anything like that. I’m just missing, you know what I mean? Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in. I think a lot of shots have been right there, I’ve just missed.” -via Twitter @katywinge / June 8, 2023