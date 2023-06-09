Michael Malone: 'MIchael Porter's not coming out of the lineup man'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Game 4 off to Miami pace. Heat lead 21-20 heading into second quarter. Jokic and Murray have 6 points each. MPJ’s slump continues with 0-4 shooting. – 9:06 PM
Game 4 off to Miami pace. Heat lead 21-20 heading into second quarter. Jokic and Murray have 6 points each. MPJ’s slump continues with 0-4 shooting. – 9:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
MPJ is 0-for-4 to start the game, but it’s an active 0-fer rather than his previous passive ones (and he should have been on the line for at least one of those shot attempts). Staying aggressive on both ends is what Denver needs from him, and his switch onto Jimmy went great. – 8:56 PM
MPJ is 0-for-4 to start the game, but it’s an active 0-fer rather than his previous passive ones (and he should have been on the line for at least one of those shot attempts). Staying aggressive on both ends is what Denver needs from him, and his switch onto Jimmy went great. – 8:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown coming in for MPJ, whose struggles continue. He’s doing the right things — attacking closeouts, taking it off the dribble — but not finding it yet. – 8:54 PM
Bruce Brown coming in for MPJ, whose struggles continue. He’s doing the right things — attacking closeouts, taking it off the dribble — but not finding it yet. – 8:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ can’t buy a shot right now.
That last Love contest was a foul, at least it looked like it on replay. – 8:53 PM
MPJ can’t buy a shot right now.
That last Love contest was a foul, at least it looked like it on replay. – 8:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Another great defensive possession by MPJ, switching onto Jimmy Butler and forcing a wild pass on the baseline. 24 second violation. – 8:51 PM
Another great defensive possession by MPJ, switching onto Jimmy Butler and forcing a wild pass on the baseline. 24 second violation. – 8:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Would have liked to see Jimmy try to get a shot on goal with MPJ on him there. – 8:51 PM
Would have liked to see Jimmy try to get a shot on goal with MPJ on him there. – 8:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me: Mike, go get layups
MPJ: *misses 2 paint push shots to start the game*
Me: … I mean that shot is fine, but like MAKE it – 8:44 PM
Me: Mike, go get layups
MPJ: *misses 2 paint push shots to start the game*
Me: … I mean that shot is fine, but like MAKE it – 8:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. passed up a transition 3 that he’s typically taking every time just now early in the 1st quarter. Instead, he went for a tough, contested mid-range floater. I still think the Nuggets want him shooting the 3 when he’s open. – 8:43 PM
Michael Porter Jr. passed up a transition 3 that he’s typically taking every time just now early in the 1st quarter. Instead, he went for a tough, contested mid-range floater. I still think the Nuggets want him shooting the 3 when he’s open. – 8:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It feels like Michael Porter Jr. is aiming shots at this point. – 8:41 PM
It feels like Michael Porter Jr. is aiming shots at this point. – 8:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pregame reading: Jimmy Butler and Michael Porter Jr. will define tonight’s Game 4.
milehighsports.com/key-matchups-a… – 8:15 PM
Pregame reading: Jimmy Butler and Michael Porter Jr. will define tonight’s Game 4.
milehighsports.com/key-matchups-a… – 8:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 4 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:01 PM
Nuggets Game 4 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Same starting lineups for both teams tonight.
Heat: Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent.
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray. – 8:00 PM
Same starting lineups for both teams tonight.
Heat: Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent.
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray. – 8:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Nuggets’ Michael Malone backs Michael Porter Jr.’s place in lineup amid NBA Finals slump: He’s ‘not coming out of the lineup, man.’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4598349/2023/0… – 7:44 PM
Nuggets’ Michael Malone backs Michael Porter Jr.’s place in lineup amid NBA Finals slump: He’s ‘not coming out of the lineup, man.’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4598349/2023/0… – 7:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Michael Malone: “People want Michael Porter Jr. out of the lineup. Michael Porter is not coming out of that lineup.”
Okay… so how long is the leash? – 7:21 PM
Michael Malone: “People want Michael Porter Jr. out of the lineup. Michael Porter is not coming out of that lineup.”
Okay… so how long is the leash? – 7:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Every single Michael Malone quote is the @killakow “But I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter” tweet. – 7:11 PM
Every single Michael Malone quote is the @killakow “But I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter” tweet. – 7:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Michael Malone: “I have zero doubt Michael Porter is going to have a big game and help us win a championship.” – 7:09 PM
Michael Malone: “I have zero doubt Michael Porter is going to have a big game and help us win a championship.” – 7:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “I mean this, I have zero doubt that Michael Porter’s going to have a big game to help us win a championship.” – 7:09 PM
Michael Malone: “I mean this, I have zero doubt that Michael Porter’s going to have a big game to help us win a championship.” – 7:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said people are clamoring for change because … that’s what people do. Said MPJ isn’t leaving the starting lineup. Question wasn’t even about MPJ.
Malone talked to him today and told him they wouldn’t be in this position without him. Encouraged him to shoot. – 7:08 PM
Malone said people are clamoring for change because … that’s what people do. Said MPJ isn’t leaving the starting lineup. Question wasn’t even about MPJ.
Malone talked to him today and told him they wouldn’t be in this position without him. Encouraged him to shoot. – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Michael Malone on the thought that the Heat is the more desperate team tonight: “It’s a must-win for us. This is the Finals.” – 7:04 PM
Michael Malone on the thought that the Heat is the more desperate team tonight: “It’s a must-win for us. This is the Finals.” – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Michael Malone on mindset being up 2-1 on Heat entering tonight, “It’s a must-win for us; this is the Finals.” – 7:04 PM
Michael Malone on mindset being up 2-1 on Heat entering tonight, “It’s a must-win for us; this is the Finals.” – 7:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone speaking about not panicking in playoff series: “Right now people want Michael Porter out of the lineup. Michael Porter’s not coming out of the lineup, man.” – 7:04 PM
Michael Malone speaking about not panicking in playoff series: “Right now people want Michael Porter out of the lineup. Michael Porter’s not coming out of the lineup, man.” – 7:04 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “Right now, people want Michael Porter Jr out of the lineup. Michael Porter is not coming out of that lineup, man.” – 7:04 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “Right now, people want Michael Porter Jr out of the lineup. Michael Porter is not coming out of that lineup, man.” – 7:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“People want Michael Porter out of the lineup. Michael Porter’s not coming out of the lineup, man.” pic.twitter.com/Jfe65hkz9k – 7:03 PM
Michael Malone:
“People want Michael Porter out of the lineup. Michael Porter’s not coming out of the lineup, man.” pic.twitter.com/Jfe65hkz9k – 7:03 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says this series will be decided by Denver’s ability to defend the 3-point line. Cites Miami’s win in Game 2 as proof the Nuggets’ success is dependent on preventing a high number of made 3s. – 7:03 PM
Michael Malone says this series will be decided by Denver’s ability to defend the 3-point line. Cites Miami’s win in Game 2 as proof the Nuggets’ success is dependent on preventing a high number of made 3s. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Finals’ outside noise, “Michael Porter’s not coming out of the lineup, man.” – 7:03 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Finals’ outside noise, “Michael Porter’s not coming out of the lineup, man.” – 7:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Michael Malone: “Michael Porter is not coming out of the lineup, man.” – 7:03 PM
Michael Malone: “Michael Porter is not coming out of the lineup, man.” – 7:03 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Michael Malone just said the Finals will be decided at the three-point line – 7:02 PM
Michael Malone just said the Finals will be decided at the three-point line – 7:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Michael Malone talks about the Heat playing late in the shot clock:
“They want a slower pace, and they really exhaust the entire shot clock.”
Still says their biggest focus is to keep them off the three point line – 7:02 PM
Michael Malone talks about the Heat playing late in the shot clock:
“They want a slower pace, and they really exhaust the entire shot clock.”
Still says their biggest focus is to keep them off the three point line – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Michael Malone says he believes the series will be won and lost by the Nuggets’ ability to defend the three-point line. – 7:02 PM
Michael Malone says he believes the series will be won and lost by the Nuggets’ ability to defend the three-point line. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Michael Malone says Heat remind him of championship Spurs in regards to being able to succeed on offense at end of shot clock. – 7:01 PM
Michael Malone says Heat remind him of championship Spurs in regards to being able to succeed on offense at end of shot clock. – 7:01 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
TrueHoop listeners know @jshector has a few players he rides for. Michael Porter Jr. is one.
Nuggets HC Michael Malone came out yesterday and backed his struggling scorer.
@coachthorpe and I have an idea on how to help MPJ.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/ZF7JxzBfUY – 3:00 PM
TrueHoop listeners know @jshector has a few players he rides for. Michael Porter Jr. is one.
Nuggets HC Michael Malone came out yesterday and backed his struggling scorer.
@coachthorpe and I have an idea on how to help MPJ.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/ZF7JxzBfUY – 3:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It would feel amazing to win an NBA Championship.”
@nuggets Forward Michael Porter Jr tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine what getting two more wins will feel like
Hear more content from the #NBAFinals! siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/sCiMvA1b8w – 1:33 PM
“It would feel amazing to win an NBA Championship.”
@nuggets Forward Michael Porter Jr tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine what getting two more wins will feel like
Hear more content from the #NBAFinals! siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/sCiMvA1b8w – 1:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
👟 LaMelo Ball’s newest signature shoe
🤝 The latest Nike and NOCTA collab with Drake
👕 Off-court fits from Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/pOrckfERmmg – 12:07 PM
👟 LaMelo Ball’s newest signature shoe
🤝 The latest Nike and NOCTA collab with Drake
👕 Off-court fits from Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/pOrckfERmmg – 12:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports:
I wrote about a massive Game 4 and why Michael Porter Jr. and Jimmy Butler are the most important swing factors.
milehighsports.com/key-matchups-a… – 11:51 AM
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports:
I wrote about a massive Game 4 and why Michael Porter Jr. and Jimmy Butler are the most important swing factors.
milehighsports.com/key-matchups-a… – 11:51 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking Jokic and Murray explosions, #BraunTaun, MPJ’s cold stretch, Bruce possibly cutting into KCP, Jimmy’s increased drives in Game 3, Bam’s volume, Strus’ struggles, Lowry-Vincent overlap, and much more in today’s NBA Matchups:
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-j… – 11:09 AM
Talking Jokic and Murray explosions, #BraunTaun, MPJ’s cold stretch, Bruce possibly cutting into KCP, Jimmy’s increased drives in Game 3, Bam’s volume, Strus’ struggles, Lowry-Vincent overlap, and much more in today’s NBA Matchups:
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-j… – 11:09 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hello Friday!
☀️The Starting Lineup is LIVE from Miami!☀️
Today’s guests include: Kyle Lowry, Michael Porter Jr, Paolo Banchero, & Mike Miller
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/2YshKDAsIu – 7:00 AM
Hello Friday!
☀️The Starting Lineup is LIVE from Miami!☀️
Today’s guests include: Kyle Lowry, Michael Porter Jr, Paolo Banchero, & Mike Miller
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/2YshKDAsIu – 7:00 AM
More on this storyline
Ryan Blackburn: Full answer from Michael Malone on Michael Porter Jr.’s spot in the starting lineup NOT being in jeopardy: “I have zero doubt that Michael Porter is going to win a game for us.” pic.twitter.com/cTtaNYFw36 -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / June 9, 2023
Katy Winge: Michael Porter Jr on his shooting: “I wouldn’t even say I’m not feeling confident in my shot, I’m feeling pressure, anything like that. I’m just missing, you know what I mean? Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in. I think a lot of shots have been right there, I’ve just missed.” -via Twitter @katywinge / June 8, 2023
Michael Singer: Malone on MPJ: “So many people are quick to dismiss people.” Said if MPJ isn’t making shots, he has to find a way to impact winning be it on the glass, in transition, on defense. “We believe in Michael. He’s our starting small forward.” -via Twitter @msinger / June 8, 2023