NBA exec on James Harden: It's over, his status as a max, alpha player in this league, it's over

“Look, in the right situation, I think [James Harden] could be an important part of a team. He could contribute to a good team,” said an Eastern Conference exec told Heavy. “But is he ready to take that role and be paid what that role is worth? From our conversations, what James is looking for is someone to pay him at a rate that he thinks that he’s worth, which he’s not. “So James is in that unfortunate circumstance that we talk about all the time. Who’s the last person to know it’s over? The player. His status as a max, alpha player in this league, it’s over. He can’t produce wins.” Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com