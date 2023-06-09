NBA exec on James Harden: It's over, his status as a max, alpha player in this league, it's over

“Look, in the right situation, I think [James Harden] could be an important part of a team. He could contribute to a good team,” said an Eastern Conference exec told Heavy. “But is he ready to take that role and be paid what that role is worth? From our conversations, what James is looking for is someone to pay him at a rate that he thinks that he’s worth, which he’s not. “So James is in that unfortunate circumstance that we talk about all the time. Who’s the last person to know it’s over? The player. His status as a max, alpha player in this league, it’s over. He can’t produce wins.”
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Suns could make run at James Harden this summer
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/09/rum… – 12:00 PM
Rumor: Suns could make run at James Harden this summer
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/09/rum… – 12:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns could “make a run for” James Harden
sportando.basketball/en/suns-could-… – 10:26 AM
Suns could “make a run for” James Harden
sportando.basketball/en/suns-could-… – 10:26 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA — Teamed up with our @kellyiko to discuss all things Rockets, including the merits of the James Harden pursuit, what they should do with picks 4 and 20, what other free agents make sense, and what Ime Udoka can accomplish.
theathletic.com/4595658/2023/0… – 9:54 AM
New for @TheAthleticNBA — Teamed up with our @kellyiko to discuss all things Rockets, including the merits of the James Harden pursuit, what they should do with picks 4 and 20, what other free agents make sense, and what Ime Udoka can accomplish.
theathletic.com/4595658/2023/0… – 9:54 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA xecs see James Harden – @HoustonRockets rumors as a “negotiation ploy” and, worse, have some tough reviews on Harden’s general outlook.
One told @SteveBHoop: “Who’s the last person to know it’s over? The player. His status as a max player, it’s over.”
heavy.com/sports/houston… – 9:12 AM
NBA xecs see James Harden – @HoustonRockets rumors as a “negotiation ploy” and, worse, have some tough reviews on Harden’s general outlook.
One told @SteveBHoop: “Who’s the last person to know it’s over? The player. His status as a max player, it’s over.”
heavy.com/sports/houston… – 9:12 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul options! Rumors about Dame, DA, James Harden for Trade Machine Thursday! @PHNX_Suns is going live, get in here:
youtube.com/watch?v=GQ38Mh… pic.twitter.com/DAKx9prOxu – 5:58 PM
Chris Paul options! Rumors about Dame, DA, James Harden for Trade Machine Thursday! @PHNX_Suns is going live, get in here:
youtube.com/watch?v=GQ38Mh… pic.twitter.com/DAKx9prOxu – 5:58 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I have no problem with folks saying Harden isn’t prioritizing winning if he decides to return to Houston.
But you can’t say he didn’t already make real sacrifices to his salary, role, and stature in the league (missed 3 straight All-NBA teams) to try and to win a championship. – 3:53 PM
I have no problem with folks saying Harden isn’t prioritizing winning if he decides to return to Houston.
But you can’t say he didn’t already make real sacrifices to his salary, role, and stature in the league (missed 3 straight All-NBA teams) to try and to win a championship. – 3:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: James Harden currently ‘torn’ between 76ers, Rockets in free agency
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 12:44 PM
NBA rumors: James Harden currently ‘torn’ between 76ers, Rockets in free agency
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 12:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on @fandueltv on free agency of James Harden, who sources say is believed to be seriously torn between 76ers and possible return to Rockets: pic.twitter.com/CWYe9NOG3d – 12:03 PM
Reporting on @fandueltv on free agency of James Harden, who sources say is believed to be seriously torn between 76ers and possible return to Rockets: pic.twitter.com/CWYe9NOG3d – 12:03 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Shams Charania on James Harden: I don’t think he knows
sportando.basketball/en/shams-chara… – 9:16 AM
Shams Charania on James Harden: I don’t think he knows
sportando.basketball/en/shams-chara… – 9:16 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s not just Harden, Rockets reportedly eyeing VanVleet, Lopez, Brooks
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/07/its… – 9:08 AM
It’s not just Harden, Rockets reportedly eyeing VanVleet, Lopez, Brooks
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/07/its… – 9:08 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
A win is a win regardless of opponent
Harden torn
Ring
Italy
⬇️ go.audacy.com/YaENsZq0qAb – 6:41 AM
A win is a win regardless of opponent
Harden torn
Ring
Italy
⬇️ go.audacy.com/YaENsZq0qAb – 6:41 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden is split between Houston or Philly 👀
“I really think that he’s torn with the prospect of staying in Philadelphia or moving on to Houston potentially and returning back to his home,” per @ShamsCharania and @ryenarussillo. pic.twitter.com/jLuD8fGbq1 – 6:05 PM
James Harden is split between Houston or Philly 👀
“I really think that he’s torn with the prospect of staying in Philadelphia or moving on to Houston potentially and returning back to his home,” per @ShamsCharania and @ryenarussillo. pic.twitter.com/jLuD8fGbq1 – 6:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Teams that traded out of their 2023 1st round draft slots, and the main player they acquired:
11. CHI (Vucevic)
16. MIN (Gobert)
20. LAC (Gordon)
21. PHO (Durant)
23. NY (Hart)
26. CLE (LeVert)
27. DEN (Hampton)
28. PHI (Harden)
29. BOS (Brogdon)
30. MIL (Tucker) – 2:17 PM
Teams that traded out of their 2023 1st round draft slots, and the main player they acquired:
11. CHI (Vucevic)
16. MIN (Gobert)
20. LAC (Gordon)
21. PHO (Durant)
23. NY (Hart)
26. CLE (LeVert)
27. DEN (Hampton)
28. PHI (Harden)
29. BOS (Brogdon)
30. MIL (Tucker) – 2:17 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Forget all the special conditions that could sway your answer — things like contract length, annual salary, who else joins him, etc. This is just a simple yes/no poll.
Do you want James Harden back on the Rockets this summer? – 12:39 PM
Forget all the special conditions that could sway your answer — things like contract length, annual salary, who else joins him, etc. This is just a simple yes/no poll.
Do you want James Harden back on the Rockets this summer? – 12:39 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New episode of @RedNationHoops:
Do you still believe in James Harden? w/ @BenDuBose
youtu.be/8E0UgFHfjIE – 11:37 AM
New episode of @RedNationHoops:
Do you still believe in James Harden? w/ @BenDuBose
youtu.be/8E0UgFHfjIE – 11:37 AM
More on this storyline
Dawkins was in the NBA’s smallest market, Oklahoma City. In contrast to the Clippers, the Thunder almost never get any free agents. They have to not only nail the draft — they must crush it. They almost always do, going back to the Durant/Westbrook/James Harden three-year run from ’07 to ’09. And the biggest trade they did make, sending George to the Clips, brought back Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, now a first-team all-NBA point guard. And they’ve kept excelling at the draft, adding Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams the last three years, and developing undrafted two-way talent like wing Luguentz Dort. -via The Athletic / June 9, 2023
Harden does still have value, to be clear. “He can get numbers; he can help a team,” the exec said. “But he’s not a max player anymore. You can’t justify it. The unfortunate part is that more and more of us are going to metrics, and there’s nobody’s metric measurement that looks at him and his efficiency and what he gives up defensively and says, ‘Oh, yeah, this is a guy we should max out.’” -via Heavy.com / June 9, 2023
His three league scoring titles in eight-plus Houston seasons, the last of which was 2019-20, would seem to make him a high-value free agent. But the very young Rockets are in heavy rebuilding mode, coming off a tie for the second-worst record in the NBA and owning the No. 4 overall pick in the June 22 draft. They also have the 20th pick, via the Clippers. “Why would Houston want him?” one league source told Heavy Sports. “And other than from negotiating leverage, why would he want Houston? I mean, none of that adds up.” -via Heavy.com / June 9, 2023