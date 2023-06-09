Pistons interested in Torrey Craig and Yuta Watanabe in free agency?

Pistons interested in Torrey Craig and Yuta Watanabe in free agency?

Main Rumors

Pistons interested in Torrey Craig and Yuta Watanabe in free agency?

June 9, 2023- by

By |

More on this storyline

Dan Devine: Michael Porter Jr.’s favorite memory from the bubble? “Definitely the piña coladas at the pool. We would go to the pool every single day — me, Bol Bol, Torrey Craig. We would just go to the pool and drink piña coladas all day.” -via Twitter / June 4, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023
In a wing’s league, the Nets not only start three — Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith — but have Harris, Royce O’Neale, Yuta Watanabe (and Ben Simmons) coming off their bench. They’ll field a host of offers this summer, and will have to decide who to move to balance out their needs at guard and center. -via New York Post / March 11, 2023

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home