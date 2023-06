Pistons to consider a Cameron Johnson offer sheet in free agency?

Brooklyn is another team that is expected to pursue Lillard if he becomes available. He has been seen at Nets playoff home games in April and the team would appeal to him since he’s close with Mikal Bridges. The Nets are well-equipped to make a trade for the next available All-Star after accumulating assets from their respective trades for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Although they now have a surplus of future first-round picks, they are motivated to continue competing over the next four years since they owe two of their own first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps to Houston. Their offer would likely be draft picks-based since they can trade a maximum of seven first-round picks this offseason. They can also offer a combination of players like Nicolas Claxton, Dorian Finney–Smith, Cam Thomas, and restricted free agent Cameron Johnson through a sign-and-trade . -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023