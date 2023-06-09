Pistons to consider a Cameron Johnson offer sheet in free agency?

James Edwards: I know that they went into the offseason with the anticipation of trying to get him. Whether or not that happens is up to Jerami. I think Portland should rebuild, but it doesn’t seem like they will. I guess there’s maybe a chance they have a change of heart and tear it down, and Portland is no longer interested. I’d be surprised if that happened. I think Detroit targets Jerami and at least throws an offer sheet at Cameron Johnson and goes after the two biggest 3-and-D wings available. I think Brooklyn would probably match whatever realistic offer they get.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Brooklyn is another team that is expected to pursue Lillard if he becomes available. He has been seen at Nets playoff home games in April and the team would appeal to him since he’s close with Mikal Bridges. The Nets are well-equipped to make a trade for the next available All-Star after accumulating assets from their respective trades for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Although they now have a surplus of future first-round picks, they are motivated to continue competing over the next four years since they owe two of their own first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps to Houston. Their offer would likely be draft picks-based since they can trade a maximum of seven first-round picks this offseason. They can also offer a combination of players like Nicolas Claxton, Dorian Finney–Smith, Cam Thomas, and restricted free agent Cameron Johnson through a sign-and-trade. -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023
Despite the playoffs ending in a sweep for the Nets at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, Johnson had a coming-out party of sorts in the series. He averaged 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 42.9% from three-point land. Here’s what Bleacher Report had to say about Johnson’s likelihood of leaving Brooklyn this offseason: “There should be substantial interest in Johnson, whom six executives predicted would land a contract “in the neighborhood of four years, $90 million,” per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Johnson will have options, but the Nets have the right to match any offer sheet he inks, so they control his level of flight risk. If they want to remain competitive, bringing him back is a no-brainer. Flight Risk: Medium-Low” -via Nets Wire / April 29, 2023
