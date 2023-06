Rival NBA execs eying Isaiah Stewart as potential trade candidate

Michael Scotto: When the Pistons acquired James Wiseman at the trade deadline, it raised the eyebrows of some rival executives around the league who don’t believe he and Isaiah Stewart can play together long-term. While Detroit has been open to the idea of the two being able to coexist, rival executives believe Stewart could become a movable trade piece with a frontcourt logjam in Detroit and the emergence of Jalen Duren. They’ve also got Marvin Bagley.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype