Rival NBA execs eying Isaiah Stewart as potential trade candidate

Michael Scotto: When the Pistons acquired James Wiseman at the trade deadline, it raised the eyebrows of some rival executives around the league who don’t believe he and Isaiah Stewart can play together long-term. While Detroit has been open to the idea of the two being able to coexist, rival executives believe Stewart could become a movable trade piece with a frontcourt logjam in Detroit and the emergence of Jalen Duren. They’ve also got Marvin Bagley.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on Pistons NBA Draft and free agency targets Jerami Grant and Cam Johnson, how Monty Williams was hired, Cade Cunningham’s return, and the futures of Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes with @JLEdwardsIII on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/pistons-… – 11:08 AM
Isaiah Stewart @Dreamville_33
Taystees is 🔥🔥🔥 Best burger and fries in Michigan. When you go, tell them Beef Stew sent you! #GGM – 12:46 PM
Isaiah Stewart @Dreamville_33
It’s almost time Fam! GGM drops soon 🙏🏾 follow ggm.28 on Instagram #GGM #GODGOTME #BEEFSTEW pic.twitter.com/jcZ3zPqXBv – 7:03 PM
More on this storyline
Isaiah Stewart could be available and could help us as a rebounder. Any Nets rumors for him? And would a couple second rounders be enough? — Alain J. I looked into this and am told the Pistons aren’t interested in dealing Stewart. Not sure where that report came from, but I trust who told me. -via The Athletic / May 25, 2023
James Edwards III: Isaiah Stewart on what the final version of him looks like: “To be honest, I’m not sure. I don’t think I have a ceiling. There’s a lot of room for growth. When I first got drafted, people viewed me as a different player. I put the work in to develop my game.” -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / April 10, 2023
James Edwards III: Isaiah Stewart: “Coach Casey had a huge impact on this group. To have him as a first coach, it was a blessing. He knew how to work with us. He allowed us to make mistakes and play through them. To have that your first three years in the league, that’s a blessing.” -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / April 10, 2023