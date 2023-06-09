Rui Hachimura on future: 'I don't know my future but I just want to be somewhere I can be happy'

When asked about that upcoming free agent process on ESPN’s “Hoop Streams” before Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, Hachimura made it clear he was appreciative of his time in purple and gold but was noncommittal about a return (emphasis mine): “The reason why I requested the trade is that I wanted to be somewhere I could be happy and play basketball, that liked me as a basketball player, that believed in me, and the Lakers were one of the teams that was really interested in me. My agent and the team did a good job, and I went to the Lakers and it was a crazy season for me… Back at that time, we didn’t even know we were going to make the playoffs. So we made the playoffs and the playoff run was pretty good, we lost to Denver but it was pretty good for us. I don’t know my future but I just want to be somewhere I can be happy. The Lakers have been good and we’re going to see.”
Jovan Buha: Similarly to Reaves, I’ve heard the Lakers plan on matching any contract offer sheet Hachimura signs… I’ve heard different numbers on Rui. Initially, I heard he turned down a contract extension offer from Washington that was in that $14-15 million range (annually)… He stepped up big time in the playoffs. If Austin was their third-best player most nights, I’d say Rui was their fourth-best player most nights… I think his market is anywhere in that $15-18 million range annually. In that range, the Lakers would retain him. I think where it gets a little dicey is if there’s a team that sells themselves on Rui and offers three years, $60 million or four years, $80 million. -via HoopsHype / June 1, 2023
Retaining restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, continues to be regarded as the Lakers’ preferred offseason course. Less clear is the extent of their appetite to re-sign Russell, who averaged 6.3 points per game and shot 32.3% from the field (including 13.3% from 3-point range) during Denver’s four-game sweep. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 28, 2023
For any clues to rival teams that could throw an offer sheet Hachimura’s direction, Indiana and Phoenix were considered strong suitors for him back in February, sources said, and nearly completed deals with the Wizards for him. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 25, 2023