Spurs also a candidate for Chris Paul?

Just a few hours before Game 3, the NBA world was rocked by the news that the Phoenix Suns might move on from point guard Chris Paul this offseason; he might get waived, stretched, or traded. If the Suns do move Paul, sources around the NBA are whispering about three potential destinations: the Clippers, the Lakers, and the Spurs.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
“Immediately they would be a good team, and just from a purely developmental standpoint it would be great for Wemby to have somebody like Chris Paul teaching him the nuances of pick and roll.”
@KevinOConnorNBA intrigued by the possibility of CP3 in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/vHIfNHuXYu – 1:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Has Chris Paul been forgiven in New Orleans?
🏀 The Pelicans don’t need a fllor general like CP3
🏀 Brandon Ingram playing for Team USA
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/noLoRob6bP – 12:59 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
If I’m a legitimate title contending team, I sign Chris Paul strictly for the playoffs, at least ensuring he’s well rested and injury-free going into them… – 12:58 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow previewing Game 4 of the NBA Finals and discussing everything going on around the NBA from Chris Paul rumors to Zion Williamson’s adventures to the draft and more. open.spotify.com/episode/42pY5V… – 12:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Has Chris Paul been forgiven in New Orleans?
🏀 The Pelicans don’t need a fllor general like CP3
🏀 Brandon Ingram playing for Team USA
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/Hs0MyH45HY – 11:30 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New on @ringer: What’s going on with the Suns and Chris Paul? Plus, what to watch for in Game 4 tonight, Damian Lillard’s uncertain future, and explaining what Wemby and his rising teammate can prove in the other Finals. theringer.com/nba/2023/6/9/2… – 10:50 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets just hired Corey Vinson as an assistant coach. He previously worked with Mikal Bridges in Phoenix.
Here’s Bridges talking about how Vinson helped him transition to a high-usage role with Devin Booker and Chris Paul out.
(Via @thepivot) pic.twitter.com/HQLldgspb2 – 10:13 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Jeff Van Gundy on DEN’s G3 win and the state of the Finals entering tonight’s massive G4; then @BobbyMarks42 on CP3/Suns future, other offseason chatter: Dame, new Wiz F.O., draft, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/45VWUDi
Apple: apple.co/3J0CAqs – 10:06 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Has Chris Paul been forgiven in New Orleans?
🏀 The Pelicans don’t need a fllor general like CP3
🏀 Brandon Ingram playing for Team USA
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/4sUCFfqjC4 – 9:44 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/ @ChrisBHaynes is out. Covering:
🏀 Chris Paul’s likely exit in Phoenix
🏀 Kyrie Irving’s apparent determination to re-sign in Dallas
🏀 The Finals scene from Miami as Denver takes a 2-1 lead into tonight’s Game 4
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:39 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Me and @KevinOConnorNBA recorded this. Finals thoughts, cp3, kyrie, the draft, zion etc. Many said this episode “all encompassing and splendiferous”
open.spotify.com/episode/42pY5V… – 9:02 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
No matter what actually happens this summer, Rockets fans who genuinely hold the “I’d rather have Chris Paul than James Harden” opinion are going to feel very silly about it one month into next season. – 10:44 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
If the Phoenix Suns waive Chris Paul, should the Chicago Bulls look to bring him on board? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/08/chi… – 10:00 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Everyone out on Chris Paul till Steph Curry scratches that scraggly beard, looks skyward and says … “huh, that’s not a bad idea.” – 7:26 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Should the Pelicans sign Chris Paul for a New Orleans reunion?
youtube.com/watch?v=Fb0JoV… pic.twitter.com/edwfP3jZlm – 7:12 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Some odds surfaced today in the wake of the Chris Paul news, with the Lakers being the favorite to land the veteran point guard, via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/ZhfIS6HP5a – 6:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul options! Rumors about Dame, DA, James Harden for Trade Machine Thursday! @PHNX_Suns is going live, get in here:
youtube.com/watch?v=GQ38Mh… pic.twitter.com/DAKx9prOxu – 5:58 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Had a lot of fun talking NBA Draft with @ryenarussillo
-What to watch for in Wemby’s Finals
-Scoot vs Miller
-Thompson Twins
-Late lotto players
-Comparing 1st rounders
I’m on at 24:30. First Ryen talks Finals + CP3, after @Ceruti joins for Life Advice. open.spotify.com/episode/1rjgfG… – 5:40 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
While Chris Haynes was breaking Suns’ decision 2 waive Chris Paul, the national TV attention seeking Woj, whose Finals’ beat is Herro’s hand status (like it microscopically matters) falteringly failed at length 2 advance story in what should’ve seconds. Can’t wait 4 Woj update! – 5:26 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Jumped on The NBA Today with @malika_andrews to discuss the 3 different Chris Paul options in Phoenix.
youtu.be/vFOO42uvO8A
via @YouTube – 4:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Everything I’ve heard and seen, Deandre Ayton is gone.”
Richard Jefferson on Ayton when talking about Chris Paul’s future in Phoenix and how #Suns can orchestrate roster if they trade Ayton and Paul.
Kendrick Perkins thinks Paul going to #Lakers would “shake up the league.” pic.twitter.com/GiqoyMUfJI – 4:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Is there a market out there for Chris Paul when it comes to a trade? Is there a team out there that is willing to send back two or three players for that Chris Paul contract?”
@BobbyMarks42 on #Suns options going into June 28 when 3rd year of Paul deal becomes fully guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/Zxr5uRCyqu – 4:07 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
A question for the Spurs fans who wouldn’t want Chris Paul in San Antonio.
What is your primary concern? Be honest. – 4:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
CP3 is very close with Coby White and his family. That doesn’t mean the veteran point guard wants to come to the Bulls and play on a mediocre roster. Chicago is rarely a destination place over LA. – 3:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The pros and cons of the Suns’ 3 options with Chris Paul – bit.ly/42C2Bni via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/nfhkAnjzyP – 3:09 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Chris Paul 2023-24 Team Odds (via Bookies.com)
Lakers +375 (21.1%)
Clippers +450 (18.2%)
Suns +450 (18.2%)
Rockets +500 (16.7%)
Celtics +800 (11.1%)
Spurs +950 (9.5%)
76ers +1400 (6.7%)
Grizzlies +1500 (6.3%)
The Field +750 (11.8%) – 2:55 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What’s next for the Suns and Chris Paul?
Today on Beyond The Arc on @FanDuelTV I discussed teams that could have interest in CP3 if he’s waived and who the Suns might target as their new point guard. pic.twitter.com/AeKSHLKWQm – 2:44 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Chris Paul’s future in Phoenix is in question
@ChrisBHaynes joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine prior to Game 3 pic.twitter.com/7QUUb0w9eX – 2:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
With so much speculation about Chris Paul’s future, and whether it involves L.A., let’s go back to 2011, when talk of CP’s future dominated the NBA. The inside story of the “veto” heard ’round the association, as told by those who lived it (from 2021):
latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 1:21 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA execs are like me & you – they see Chris Paul going to LAL as likely: “Hard to imagine him not going to the @Lakers,” one said.
But there are issues:
– D. Russell
– How much $$ will CP3 want?
– Would CP3 return to PHX?
– Trade?
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 12:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Chris Paul reportedly is available on the trade market and could hit free agency if waived. Is there a realistic scenario where it makes sense for the Celtics to pursue him on either path? masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:55 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Last night’s Group Chat w/ @RobMahoney and Big Wos: Jokic and Murray’s historic night, Miami’s response, and going down the Chris Paul rabbit hole:
open.spotify.com/episode/1wnjWu… – 12:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Chris Paul reportedly could be waived soon if PHX can’t trade him. Would he make sense for the Lakers? Where does he rank compared to D’Lo and Schröder? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/if-… – 12:42 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Jeff Van Gundy on Denver’s G3 win + what to watch for in G4 as Heat try to get even. Then @BobbyMarks42 on what happened w/ CP3 yesterday, the end-game there, other offseason chatter:
Spotify: spoti.fi/45VWUDi
Apple: apple.co/3J0CAqs – 12:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul destinations: Lakers, Clippers, Celtics top the list of 10 teams that could use an aging star
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 12:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: A few thoughts from around the leauge, including Chris Paul to Boston
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/08/kar… – 12:09 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
What’s next for Chris Paul? Does Jokic even want to be a star? Will Lillard’s loyalty cost him a ring? Messi to MLS & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From yesterday:
UPDATED: Phoenix Suns ‘exploring’ options with Chris Paul with waiving him being one of them, sources say (w/videos) #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Chris Paul could help the Lakers solve their D’Angelo Russell problem, and their Kyrie Irving dilemma
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-c… – 12:04 PM
More on this storyline
What intrigues the most about the Wizards’ new setup is that each of Washington’s new top executives have been central parts of rapid buildups – in three completely different markets with three completely different sets of advantages and challenges. Winger had the wind at his back in L.A., a top-two media market, in a city in which damn near every player wants to play, with the largesse of Steve Ballmer available to pay any price, bear any financial burden. The Clippers thus pivoted from the “Lob City” contender version — Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Doc Rivers — to the Kawhi Leonard–Paul George-Tyronn Lue group, in just two years. -via The Athletic / June 9, 2023
Chris Haynes: A member of a prominent member of the Los Angeles Clippers, a player texted me yesterday. Right when I reported the Chris Paul news, and said, they will love to have Chris Paul over there. -via Apple Podcasts / June 9, 2023
Marc Stein: But one way or the other, they’re moving on from Chris Paul. Now, it’s interesting, because last night, a team, a rival team said to me that what they heard is no, Phoenix is going to waive him and re-sign him. And that is technically possible. It is technically an option. But if you’re Chris Paul, and they’ve waived you, why would you want to sign back there? For the minimum? -via Apple Podcasts / June 9, 2023
