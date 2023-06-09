Zion Williamson announces partnership with New Orleans schools today, stepfather says 'believe half what you see and nothing you hear'

Christian Clark: Zion Williamson is announcing a partnership with Jefferson Parish Schools today. Lee Anderson, Zion’s stepfather, says “believe half of what you see and nothing what you hear.” pic.twitter.com/AjpVcM4kcs
Source: Twitter @cclark_13
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson has partnered with Jefferson Parish to help with their Summer Bridge program.
Also, the Zion Williamson Foundation has donated $250,000 to the school system to help with uniform costs for children who have to attend new schools because of consolidations. pic.twitter.com/Uq7G0JvNYF – 1:41 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion is announcing a partnership with Jefferson Parish Schools today. Lee Anderson, Zion’s stepfather, says “believe half of what you see and nothing what you hear.” pic.twitter.com/AjpVcM4kcs – 1:18 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow previewing Game 4 of the NBA Finals and discussing everything going on around the NBA from Chris Paul rumors to Zion Williamson’s adventures to the draft and more. open.spotify.com/episode/42pY5V… – 12:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Tinkering around with an updated NBA Trade Value list to run later this month. Kinda stunned by where the following guys look like they’re landing…
Wemby
Murray
Zion
Ja
Trae
Jalen Williams
Kessler
(Gulp) Austin Reaves – 10:19 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Me and @KevinOConnorNBA recorded this. Finals thoughts, cp3, kyrie, the draft, zion etc. Many said this episode “all encompassing and splendiferous”
open.spotify.com/episode/42pY5V… – 9:02 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from Miami from 10-noon ET: Jokic & Murray make history, Heat not done, CP3 news explained, Ruh Roh Zion, Tua optimism, @Sedano, Buy/Sell, @DecelCBS brags, Taylor Swift, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:55 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!!!
—Joker runs wild in Miami, guessing tomorrow’s NBA hot takes, CP3’s future and more Zion drama w/ @djacoby @kevinwildes
—More CNN turmoil, the Atlantic’s incredible Licht piece and streaming/TV network chaos w/ @MattBelloni
open.spotify.com/episode/7CHQMZ… – 2:17 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I’m going to get so many people saying CLICKBAIT but the headline says I think this could make ownership want to trade Zion and then in the show explain why I think this might make them want to trade Zion – 7:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson’s drama could make ownership want to trade him away from the New Orleans Pelicans
youtube.com/watch?v=QHzHK8… pic.twitter.com/kHWhigcFJY – 7:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson is going to be a father youtube.com/watch?v=e3q2kU… – 3:06 PM
Clutch Points: “That’s my son and I love him… Believe half of what you see and nothing you hear… I stand by my son 100%.” Anderson Lee, Zion Williamson’s stepfather, on the social media gossip surrounding the Pelicans star in recent days (via @FOX8NOLA) pic.twitter.com/WaXkQwos0h -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 9, 2023
Christian Clark: Zion declined to talk to local media. He didn’t speak to local media at exit interviews either. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / June 9, 2023