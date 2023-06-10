Damian Lillard actively recruiting free agents to Portland?

Danny Marang: FWIW – I’ve heard that Damian Lillard has been actively recruiting FAs to Portland still. Which, would be a little weird for a guy setting up his exit.
Source: Twitter @DannyMarang
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: What’s different about possible Tyler Herro trade rumors this summer? Maybe Damian Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/10/ira… – 5:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: Why the #Nets‘ price to get Damian Lillard may not be as exorbitant as we assume nypost.com/2023/06/10/why… via @nypost – 1:48 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
It’s not easy to trade a player like Damian Lillard. @coachthorpe and I imagine some deals. FREE FOR ALL: truehoop.com/p/envisioning-… – 1:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 Nets?
🏀 Heat?
🏀 Knicks?
Hear @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine debate where Damian Lillard could end up this off-season on The Starting Lineup! pic.twitter.com/AizFziniGL – 12:47 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Damian Lillard definitely doesn’t wanna go to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/MBI3YUSQem – 4:23 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
What’s next for CP3?
What is Dame waiting for?
Biggest riser in the draft?
@KevinOConnorNBA’s observations from around the league: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/9/2… – 1:07 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
One other note on Damian Lillard trades. Was told by an exec that the @trailblazers would “prefer” to include Jusuf Nurkic in a potential deal.
“Not a package deal” necessarily. Just a preference.
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:50 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Damian Lillard touched on teams he’d be interested in earlier this week should he be traded. Here are what potential trade packages by the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and others would look like, on @hoopshype.
hoopshype.com/lists/damian-l… – 11:24 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Jeff Van Gundy on DEN’s G3 win and the state of the Finals entering tonight’s massive G4; then @BobbyMarks42 on CP3/Suns future, other offseason chatter: Dame, new Wiz F.O., draft, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/45VWUDi
Apple: apple.co/3J0CAqs – 10:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Apologies to all the hopeful Suns fans out there, but don’t hold your breath for Damian Lillard.
New @PHNX_Suns pod: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/R4YLOdfwC9 – 10:14 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Getting Dame for basically Maxey and ONE first plus mid stuff would be a laughable coup. But my replies say otherwise so far. – 9:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on Instagram Live seconds ago: “In that same [Showtime] interview, he asked me if I think I’ll still be in a Trail Blazers uniform, and I said I do. Because I do.”
“I felt like I had to say something, so it doesn’t look like I’m in the background setting shit up.” – 9:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
A possible #Sixers all in trade offer for Dame might include: Maxey, Harris, Melton, Springer, pick swaps in ’24, ’26, ’28, PHI’s own ’29 1st. And up to 6 2nd rounders.
That and all the latest trade rumors about Damian Lillard.
libertyballers.com/2023/6/8/23754… – 9:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
New Damian Lillard next-team odds, IF he doesn’t return to the Blazers, have also changed, with the Heat on top and the Lakers not as high as you’d think (Spurs ahead of LA 👀), via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/NYfILkN55q – 6:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul options! Rumors about Dame, DA, James Harden for Trade Machine Thursday! @PHNX_Suns is going live, get in here:
youtube.com/watch?v=GQ38Mh… pic.twitter.com/DAKx9prOxu – 5:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Haynes on Lillard’s feelings about Portland and the 3rd pick:
“Based off what he’s said, if they keep that pick, whether it’s Scoot or anybody else, I think a serious conversation will be had about potentially parting ways.” – 5:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New Bleav in Nets 🎤
I dove into Damian Lillard calling Brooklyn an “obvious” trade destination:
🏀 What does the comment mean?
🏀 Can Brooklyn outbid Miami?
🏀 Should the Nets pull the trigger?
Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble…
YouTube: m.youtube.com/watch?v=tRYhlM… – 4:50 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Scoot Henderson/Damian Lillard dilemma hangs over the Portland Trail Blazers: Sports by Northwest podcast with @billoram
A differing of opinions here on what the Blazers should do with the No. 3 pick.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 1:20 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
📣 NEW POD 📣
• #NBAFinals Game 3 takeaways
• Chris Paul’s future with Suns?
• Dame, a Swifty curse, best chicken sammies + more!
YouTube: bit.ly/3J0AvuE
Apple: apple.co/3CUsJOD
Spotify: spoti.fi/2xpWzKb
Athletic: bit.ly/328C8PN pic.twitter.com/amGxAFRan3 – 11:41 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Jamal Murray has never made an All-Star team (which should change next year).
How many guards would you take ahead of him if you were trying to win a playoff series?
Steph. Luka. Dame. Booker.
I think those are only 4 locks.
Then he’s with Morant, SGA, Mitchell, Brunson, Fox – 8:31 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier, before we all turn our attention to the game: Portland’s Lillard lists Heat as appealing choice if he asks for a trade: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:36 PM
More on this storyline
Portland has valued Suns center Deandre Ayton in the past, sources told Yahoo Sports, but Phoenix is too asset-strapped for any realistic chance of prying Damian Lillard from Portland should the Blazers’ franchise player ultimately seek to play elsewhere this summer. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 9, 2023
There could be a complicating factor when it comes to Lillard, too. While the team is expected to do right by Lillard to whatever extent is possible, there is also the matter of center Jusuf Nurkic, who is entering the second of a four-year, $70 million extension. Nurkic is only 28, but still, if Portland moves on from Lillard, moving Nurkic’s money would be part of the goal, too. -via Heavy.com / June 9, 2023
“I would not say it would be a package deal or anything like that,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “But Portland is going to prefer where they can trade Dame and say, ‘Here’s Nurk, too.’ “Portland is looking to move on there (from Nurkic), and if you are going to have Lillard in a blockbuster kind of trade, you’d like to clear your sheet as much as possible. Put (Nurkic) into a deal and you have some more flexibility in terms of what you’re getting back, and you can get yourself really set up for rebuilding.” -via Heavy.com / June 9, 2023