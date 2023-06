Frank Vogel: 'We did not waive Chris Paul'

Frank Vogel: “Yeah. I think he’s got a great opportunity to win a championship. I know he’s very motivated by that and I’m very motivated to be the guy that helps him get there. I’m very interested in coaching Chris and Chris being back with us. I’ve communicated that to him. There’s just that, an intangible piece that you cannot overlook when you’re talking about a guy like Chris Paul, right? Just the toughness, the I.Q., the intelligence of just dissecting it and understanding there’s certain guys in his league that they just have a feel of knowing whatever, you know, being able to dissect a game and understand what’s happening within that game and figure out what chess pieces to move to get that win. I mean, he’s an ultimate winner and I think he’s a vital part in what we do next year.” -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / June 9, 2023