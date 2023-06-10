Frank Vogel: 'We did not waive Chris Paul'

Clutch Points: “We did not waive Chris [Paul]… He’s just one of the great winners our game has ever seen… I’m really hopeful to have an opportunity to work with him.” New Suns head coach Frank Vogel weighs in on CP3’s future in Phoenix 🗣️ (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/Cm79DOrYNq
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/R4FV1lISsw – 1:47 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/R4FV1lISsw – 1:47 PM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“The way you should handle a star player doesn’t change a whole bunch with regard to who that star player is”
Frank Vogel tells @SIChrisMannix his approach on coaching all-time greats, @KingJames and @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/FsUtjYJ5dL – 12:09 PM
“The way you should handle a star player doesn’t change a whole bunch with regard to who that star player is”
Frank Vogel tells @SIChrisMannix his approach on coaching all-time greats, @KingJames and @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/FsUtjYJ5dL – 12:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/D7pj2lRu6R – 11:47 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/D7pj2lRu6R – 11:47 AM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“We did not waive Chris”
Suns HC Frank Vogel speaks with @SIChrisMannix about the latest on Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/Qnl0CtDDWU – 10:08 AM
“We did not waive Chris”
Suns HC Frank Vogel speaks with @SIChrisMannix about the latest on Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/Qnl0CtDDWU – 10:08 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/QDz1WtFfbF – 9:26 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/QDz1WtFfbF – 9:26 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/jSZVT2AjSb – 1:49 AM
New Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/jSZVT2AjSb – 1:49 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul rumors: Warriors, Lakers, Knicks among teams to watch if 12-time All-Star hits the open market
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 1:08 AM
Chris Paul rumors: Warriors, Lakers, Knicks among teams to watch if 12-time All-Star hits the open market
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 1:08 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray tonight: “he was a point guard – point God – today.”
Said Murray took what the game gave him and AG was extremely complimentary of his game. – 12:01 AM
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray tonight: “he was a point guard – point God – today.”
Said Murray took what the game gave him and AG was extremely complimentary of his game. – 12:01 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“He was a point god today,” Gordon says of Murray’s 12-assist, zero-turnover performance.
“He didn’t force it.” – 12:00 AM
“He was a point god today,” Gordon says of Murray’s 12-assist, zero-turnover performance.
“He didn’t force it.” – 12:00 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray: “He was a point guard — a point God today.” – 12:00 AM
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray: “He was a point guard — a point God today.” – 12:00 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kyle Lowry with the classic “run up the big in transition” trick. First person I saw really exploit that was CP3. sbnation.com/nba/2020/2/27/… – 9:03 PM
Kyle Lowry with the classic “run up the big in transition” trick. First person I saw really exploit that was CP3. sbnation.com/nba/2020/2/27/… – 9:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Vogel ‘ very interested’ in coaching Chris Paul as Phoenix Suns may waive veteran point guard (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:16 PM
Frank Vogel ‘ very interested’ in coaching Chris Paul as Phoenix Suns may waive veteran point guard (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:16 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Does Miami have a secret sauce other than Banana Boat? Can CP3 be PG1? Or do the Bulls already have or know him? Ask Sam.
bit.ly/43T6Rzw – 7:21 PM
Does Miami have a secret sauce other than Banana Boat? Can CP3 be PG1? Or do the Bulls already have or know him? Ask Sam.
bit.ly/43T6Rzw – 7:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They love what my defensive background is”
New @Suns Head Coach Frank Vogel has already talked to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker about what he’ll emphasize with the team
#RallyTheValley | @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/rn5Km5c7Ot – 6:34 PM
“They love what my defensive background is”
New @Suns Head Coach Frank Vogel has already talked to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker about what he’ll emphasize with the team
#RallyTheValley | @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/rn5Km5c7Ot – 6:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Has Chris Paul been forgiven in New Orleans?
🏀 The Pelicans don’t need a fllor general like CP3
🏀 Brandon Ingram playing for Team USA
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/5KVB9mYvRL – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Has Chris Paul been forgiven in New Orleans?
🏀 The Pelicans don’t need a fllor general like CP3
🏀 Brandon Ingram playing for Team USA
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/5KVB9mYvRL – 3:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Amin Elhassan & Eddie Johnson are LIVE from 3-6p ET and getting you ready for Game 4 of the #NBAFinals
Suns Head coach Frank Vogel joins us at 3:40p ET.
Listen on Channel 86: siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals
Watch: @NBA App: app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2
@DarthAmin | @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/pkkhizjER5 – 3:10 PM
Amin Elhassan & Eddie Johnson are LIVE from 3-6p ET and getting you ready for Game 4 of the #NBAFinals
Suns Head coach Frank Vogel joins us at 3:40p ET.
Listen on Channel 86: siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals
Watch: @NBA App: app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2
@DarthAmin | @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/pkkhizjER5 – 3:10 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Suns’ decision on Chris Paul could have a major impact on the free-agent market.
@JakeLFischer on how The Suns would like to upgrade their roster, but with point guards at the center of this NBA offseason, things won’t be easy ➡️ yhoo.it/3Nm1ZO4 pic.twitter.com/xyCG9ZcBMH – 1:41 PM
The Suns’ decision on Chris Paul could have a major impact on the free-agent market.
@JakeLFischer on how The Suns would like to upgrade their roster, but with point guards at the center of this NBA offseason, things won’t be easy ➡️ yhoo.it/3Nm1ZO4 pic.twitter.com/xyCG9ZcBMH – 1:41 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The point guard market will take center stage this summer. A first stab @YahooSports untangling the Chris Paul web in Phoenix, that touches from the Lakers, Kyrie Irving and James Harden to everyone in between: sports.yahoo.com/suns-decision-… – 1:36 PM
The point guard market will take center stage this summer. A first stab @YahooSports untangling the Chris Paul web in Phoenix, that touches from the Lakers, Kyrie Irving and James Harden to everyone in between: sports.yahoo.com/suns-decision-… – 1:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
5 observations from Frank Vogel’s introductory presser as Suns head coach – bit.ly/45Pl968 via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/vXWhwIRawZ – 3:27 PM
5 observations from Frank Vogel’s introductory presser as Suns head coach – bit.ly/45Pl968 via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/vXWhwIRawZ – 3:27 PM
More on this storyline
Phoenix has received a “flurry” of trade calls regarding Chris Paul after the rest of the NBA discovered that the Suns wouldn’t be waiving the future Hall of Famer, at least not yet, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on NBA Countdown (YouTube link). “There are teams that would like to see if they could stack up enough contracts to take on (Paul’s cap hit) for this season and keep him, perhaps even flip him at the trade deadline. “There are other teams who would trade for him and treat it like salary-cap savings,” Wojnarowski said. “They would not guarantee his contract before that June 28 deadline, and then he would become a free agent.” -via Hoops Rumors / June 9, 2023
The Heat also have had a veteran point guard, Kyle Lowry, playing important minutes in the postseason despite having a reduced role throughout the regular season. It’s a situation, NBA insiders say, the Lakers are watching as they wait to see if Chris Paul gets waived by the Phoenix Suns. Like any team with a need at the position, the Lakers will weigh factors like fit, role and cost before any meaningful pursuit, but Paul is a future Hall of Famer who, despite being 37, still averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists in 59 games last season while shooting 37.5% from three. If he’s indeed available, he’ll obviously get consideration. -via Los Angeles Times / June 9, 2023
Frank Vogel: “Yeah. I think he’s got a great opportunity to win a championship. I know he’s very motivated by that and I’m very motivated to be the guy that helps him get there. I’m very interested in coaching Chris and Chris being back with us. I’ve communicated that to him. There’s just that, an intangible piece that you cannot overlook when you’re talking about a guy like Chris Paul, right? Just the toughness, the I.Q., the intelligence of just dissecting it and understanding there’s certain guys in his league that they just have a feel of knowing whatever, you know, being able to dissect a game and understand what’s happening within that game and figure out what chess pieces to move to get that win. I mean, he’s an ultimate winner and I think he’s a vital part in what we do next year.” -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / June 9, 2023