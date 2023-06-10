Italy to naturalize Drew Eubanks?

But there’s another name that the Italian federation has been considering for some time now: the Portland Trail Blazers big man Drew Eubanks. According to BasketNews sources, Italy started to consider Eubanks’ case several months ago, and he remains an intriguing profile for the Azzurri. Italy doesn’t have many options in the frontcourt and has always been an undersized team, so adding a proven NBA big man would be an interesting opportunity for the Azzurri.
Source: Orazio Cauchi @ BasketNews
The Cavs will look at veteran Mason Plumlee and 23-year-old Naz Reid. But the cost could be prohibitive. Dwight Powell, Thomas Bryant, Drew Eubanks, Bismack Biyombo are other possibilities. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023
The Cavaliers will look at veteran Mason Plumlee and 23-year-old Naz Reid. But the cost could be prohibitive. Dwight Powell, Thomas Bryant, Drew Eubanks, Bismack Biyombo are other possibilities. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 16, 2023