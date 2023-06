Kevin Love on Heat recovering from 3-1 deficit: 'Anything can happen, it has been done before'

Love takes pride in getting to know his teammates on and off the floor, both personally and professionally. As a veteran, he looks for ways to help them, uplift them and get the best out of them. “Everybody has their style of leadership, and getting a locker room right, I certainly have mine,” Love said. “But just want to be an extension of guys like UD, like Jimmy, like Bam, Kyle – players like that provide so much not just on the floor but off.” Love’s connections to his Heat teammates both on the court and in the locker room could help Miami add another championship banner to its arena’s rafters. “He’s just a winner,” Martin said of Love. “You can tell he just doesn’t care as long as we win.” -via USA Today Sports / June 7, 2023