Kevin Love on Heat recovering from 3-1 deficit: 'Anything can happen, it has been done before'

So, even though this is so rare, 35 of the 36 teams to fall behind 3-1 in a finals did in fact lose that series, Love’s existence in the 2023 series is a good enough reason to entertain the idea of history repeating itself. “We know that anything can happen,” Love said after the Heat lost Game 4, at home, 108-95, to fall behind the Nuggets 3-1. “Has been done before, in a conference final and final. I have been part of it before,” Love continued. “You really just have to take it one possession at a time. Forget the game. It’s just one possession, one quarter, half to half. Just get it done by any means necessary and figure the rest out.”
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets are missing easy opportunities in the fast break and making some silly errors. Still up 8, but they need to play their game. Couple weird mins is fine, but getting outhustled by Kevin Love and not executing in the fastbreak isn’t how they put the game away. Miami’s tough. – 10:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Love has been peak Heat Culture in this third quarter. The rest of the Heat, not so much. – 10:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo gives Kevin Love a well-deserved smack on the backside as he checks out. He played with appropriate finals intensity. – 10:15 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Loving watching Kevin Love do this. Competing with everything he has. – 10:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love makes a 3.
Then Kevin Love banks a 3.
And then everybody leaves Jokic open for … 3. – 10:09 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Kevin Love is sagging way off Aaron Gordon. pic.twitter.com/HhwBGFMRGZ – 8:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Heat Game 4 starters:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo – 8:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Same starting lineups for both teams tonight.
Heat: Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent.
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray. – 8:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A two-part #Cavs mailbag for this week to address a number of different topics:
Part 1: What can the Cavs learn from the Heat’s postseason run, and more theathletic.com/4585418/2023/0…
Part 2: Putting an end to the Kevin Love conversation, again, and more theathletic.com/4586969/2023/0… – 9:54 AM
And in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Love was the first one to hug and embrace Martin as he pulled down the game-ending rebound after a miss by Nuggets star Jamal Murray that helped Miami secure a 1-1 series tie. “He’s been everybody’s biggest fan,” Martin said of Love. “I think that says a lot for someone like him, that has the career resume that he has. He could easily be mad that he’s not playing or getting shots. But he’s one of the first people off the bench when somebody knocks down a shot or gets a stop.” -via USA Today Sports / June 7, 2023
Love takes pride in getting to know his teammates on and off the floor, both personally and professionally. As a veteran, he looks for ways to help them, uplift them and get the best out of them. “Everybody has their style of leadership, and getting a locker room right, I certainly have mine,” Love said. “But just want to be an extension of guys like UD, like Jimmy, like Bam, Kyle – players like that provide so much not just on the floor but off.” Love’s connections to his Heat teammates both on the court and in the locker room could help Miami add another championship banner to its arena’s rafters. “He’s just a winner,” Martin said of Love. “You can tell he just doesn’t care as long as we win.” -via USA Today Sports / June 7, 2023
Duncan Robinson scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter for Miami. Max Strus added 14 for the night after going 0-for-10 in Game 1. Bam Adebayo had another big outing with 21 points and nine rebounds. Kevin Love, who hadn’t played since Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, started and grabbed 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. “It’s just part of our DNA, for one,” Vincent said. “You know, everyone on this team has battled through adversity in some manner and been knocked down and had to get back up. And for No. 2, we have a lot of experience in these close games. So when it comes down to the wire, we are strangely comfortable.” -via ESPN / June 5, 2023