Kyle Lowry tells soccer star Neymar: See you in Miami for Game 6

Before departing the arena, Kyle Lowry shook the hand of Brazilian football star Neymar and gave him a parting message. “We’ll be back for Game 6,” he said. “We’ll see you then.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kyle Lowry still believes in Miami’s chance to force a Game 6 despite the narratives 😤
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
In the Finals, the Vincent-Strus-Butler-Martin-Bam lineup has a 97 offensive rating
The Lowry-Robinson-Butler-Martin-Bam lineup has a 132 offensive rating
Backs against the wall in game 5, the formula is simple:
Jimmy and Bam staying on the floor, and a short leash for others – 11:03 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Are the Heat about to be on a different clock with Tyler Herro? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/10/ira… Plus: Spoelstra on challenges; Fizdale returns, as does Mike Miller; Lowry names his best; and the Riley influence. – 9:08 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Kyle Lowry’s rule is to ALWAYS help off the strong-side corner. pic.twitter.com/fRbOA4BmdF – 10:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
No Strus or Duncan on the floor. It’s Lowry, Caleb, Jimmy, Love and Bam. – 10:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jokic/Gordon lead Miami starters 32-26 at halftime
Lowry leads Nuggets bench 13-6
Gabe Vincent’s fouls are going to be something to watch on both fronts – 9:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Christian Braun: -12 in 1st half, no field goal attempts.
Kyle Lowry made sure to hit him as soon as they were matched up.
Fascinated to see if, when, how, and with who Miami breaks out the zone. They didn’t even go there when Jokic was out. – 9:52 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Kyle Lowry has literally been a force to be reckoned with in this first half. #nbafinals – 9:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets 55, Heat 51 at half. Butler 14, Lowry 13, Adebayo 12 for Heat. Gordon, Jokic 16 apiece for Nuggets. Denver had led by nine late in second period. – 9:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry with 13 points on four field-goal attempts off the bench. – 9:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver getting mauled by chainsaws: no whistle
Jokic’s hand is within 3 feet of Lowry: flagrant – 9:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A Zeller block and then Lowry in transition in the paint . . . of course. – 9:09 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kyle Lowry with the classic “run up the big in transition” trick. First person I saw really exploit that was CP3. sbnation.com/nba/2020/2/27/… – 9:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Butler finding a flow in his usual slots nos
Now Lowry board and pull-up 3
Tie game – 9:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Basketball is our job…my legacy is going to be left with my children.”
Kyle Lowry shares what validates his career
More #NBAFinals content ➡️ siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals @SiriusXMSports
#NBAFinals | @MiamiHEAT | @Klow7 | @TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/ROMU69z7N7 – 4:08 PM
More on this storyline
Kyle Lowry also candidly dismissed that narrative. “People are always going to run their mouths. It’s like a–holes, everybody’s got one,” Lowry told B/R while getting dressed. “We’ve been in this situation the entire playoffs where people have counted us out and said we’re an undrafted team, but we are in the NBA Finals for a damn reason. I don’t think we listen to the noise because, at the end of the day, a team is 15 deep.” -via Bleacher Report / June 10, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry, who had a bad slip at the end of Game 3, will play tomorrow. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 8, 2023