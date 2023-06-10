Paolo Banchero still undecided about playing for Team USA or Italy

Mike Miller, agent for Paolo Banchero, said that the Rookie of the Year has not decided yet on whether to play for Italbasket or Team USA in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup. “For a youngster like Paolo it is always good to have different options. He would like to play for both national teams, but he knows very well he can’t do it. So he will have to make a decision but we don’t know when it will be. It could take 2 days or 3 months. At the moment we are not saying yes or no to the possibility of playing in the World Cup, it will never be a choice against one NT or the other. We will get in touch with Italy, we owe it to them. Paolo has had two meeting with Grant Hill for Team USA. He must ponder well the decision that will have an impact on the player’s next 15/20 years” Miller said to Sky Sport, as reported by Tuttosport.
Source: Emiliano Carchia @ Sportando
Agent for Paolo Banchero: He'd like to play for Italy and Team USA but he knows he can't do that
While Italy still awaits the final decision of Paolo Banchero, the Italian federation started to consider some alternatives for the naturalized player’s spot 👀🇮🇹
Trail Blazers big man Drew Eubanks might become a new naturalized player for the Italian NT:
basketnews.com/news-190530-it…
“He doesn’t make anything harder than it has to be…that’s something that I want to work on”
Paolo Banchero is impressed by Nikola Jokić!
“That’s when I kind of knew he was a big time player.”
Paolo Banchero on Jimmy Butler
Hello Friday!
☀️The Starting Lineup is LIVE from Miami!☀️
Today’s guests include: Kyle Lowry, Michael Porter Jr, Paolo Banchero, & Mike Miller
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
Paolo Banchero “of P5 Productions” (and the Orlando Magic) was a reporter at the NBA Finals today and asked Kyle Lowry for his all-time Villanova starting 5:
Kyle’s picks: Ed Pinckney, Tim Thomas, Randy Foye, Mikal Bridges and himself.
While Italy still awaits the final decision of Paolo Banchero, who remains undecided whether he will commit to the USA or Italy at the FIBA level, the Italian federation started to consider some alternatives for the naturalized player’s spot. Of course, there’s a case of Darius Thompson. The Baskonia’s point guard is married to an Italian woman, and he’s expected to receive his full Italian citizenship soon. He might even become available for Italy in time for the World Cup. -via BasketNews / June 10, 2023
Scott Agness: Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin will be serving as a media correspondent for the NBA during the finals — along with fellow rookies Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler and Jalen Williams. Best of all, this is a good excuse to give these rising stars a taste of the #NBAFinals. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / May 31, 2023
Grant Hill, the managing director of Team USA, spoke about the plans that the national team has for Rookie of The Year Paolo Banchero and MVP Joel Embiid, both candidates to join Team USA. -via BasketNews / May 29, 2023