Ricky Rubio: 'My NBA days are coming to an end'

Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs are urging Ricky Rubio to play for Spain at the FIBA Basketball World Cup — an ultra-competitive environment that could be a launchpad into a bounce-back 2023-24 campaign. But Rubio is still undecided about that — even though he understands the benefits of playing on that summer stage compared to run-of-the-mill workouts. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 10, 2023