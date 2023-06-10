Ricky Rubio: 'My NBA days are coming to an end'

Ricky Rubio: 'My NBA days are coming to an end'

Main Rumors

Ricky Rubio: 'My NBA days are coming to an end'

June 10, 2023- by

By |

More on this storyline

Steering clear of his 12th campaign in the NBA, the experienced point guard revisited his options beyond the league based in North America. “I am starting to consider my return,” he commented on intending to move his talents back to Europe during an appearance on the podcast La Sotana, “Going home. To Barcelona. Close to home.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 29, 2023
Confirming the endgame, Rubio wishes to play in Europe when his son starts school. “In two or three years,” was the NBA timeline shared last December. “I have two years left on my contract. Maybe one,” added Rubio in the most recent interview referring to the 2024-25 portion not fully guaranteed, “We will see.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 29, 2023
Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs are urging Ricky Rubio to play for Spain at the FIBA Basketball World Cup — an ultra-competitive environment that could be a launchpad into a bounce-back 2023-24 campaign. But Rubio is still undecided about that — even though he understands the benefits of playing on that summer stage compared to run-of-the-mill workouts. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 10, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home