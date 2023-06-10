Ricky Rubio: 'My NBA days are coming to an end'

Ricky Rubio: “My idea when I left Europe to play in the NBA is to come back one day. I don’t know where I’ll be mentally and physically, and if I’ll still want to keep playing, but yeah my NBA days are coming to an end.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Steering clear of his 12th campaign in the NBA, the experienced point guard revisited his options beyond the league based in North America. “I am starting to consider my return,” he commented on intending to move his talents back to Europe during an appearance on the podcast La Sotana, “Going home. To Barcelona. Close to home.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 29, 2023
Confirming the endgame, Rubio wishes to play in Europe when his son starts school. “In two or three years,” was the NBA timeline shared last December. “I have two years left on my contract. Maybe one,” added Rubio in the most recent interview referring to the 2024-25 portion not fully guaranteed, “We will see.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 29, 2023
Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs are urging Ricky Rubio to play for Spain at the FIBA Basketball World Cup — an ultra-competitive environment that could be a launchpad into a bounce-back 2023-24 campaign. But Rubio is still undecided about that — even though he understands the benefits of playing on that summer stage compared to run-of-the-mill workouts. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 10, 2023