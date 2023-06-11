Cam Johnson, Dillon Brooks, Khris Middleton among free agents that interest Rockets?

Other free agents-to-be that have been linked to the Rockets in recent weeks include Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, Brooklyn’s restricted free agent Cam Johnson, Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and the Milwaukee duo of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Some fun Darko Rajakovic facts: Was on staffs that coached stars like Durant, Westbrook, Melo, PG13, Morant, Sabonis, Booker, but also Raptors/Canada Basketball links like Andy Rautins, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Serge Ibaka, Steve Novak, Rasual Butler, Patrick Patterson …
Bucks forward Khris Middleton had a surgical procedure on his right knee after Milwaukee was upset in the first round by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, sources told ESPN on Thursday, confirming news first reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Middleton is expected to make a full recovery and resume working on the court in July, according to the Journal-Sentinel. Middleton, 31, dealt throughout the season with issues with his right knee, which he injured last season during the Bucks’ first-round playoff victory over the Chicago Bulls. The injury caused Middleton to miss all of Milwaukee’s seven-game loss to the Boston Celtics during the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals. He then played only 33 regular-season games this season because of a combination of issues, including the right knee and recovery from the left wrist surgery he had last offseason. -via ESPN / June 9, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton underwent successful surgery on his right knee shortly after the playoffs to address an issue that plagued him this past season, league sources tell The Athletic. Middleton, 31, is expected to fully recover from the minor arthroscopic procedure, and he should be back on the court in July. Per sources, the clean-up procedure to his right knee was planned and scheduled prior to the season coming to a close. -via The Athletic / June 8, 2023
There is a growing sense among league executives that Middleton will return to the Bucks on a long-term agreement. Another key Milwaukee starter, however, sharp-shooting center Brook Lopez, is a veteran free agent on Houston’s radar, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 6, 2023
The Athletic: Jaren Jackson Jr. was asked if he thought Dillon Brooks calling LeBron James “old” backfired in the Grizzlies-Lakers series. “It helped L.A. get around something and get some energy… but he is old. He kicked our ass and he’s old.” 🎥 @PodcastPShow -via Twitter / June 5, 2023
Outside of Harden, other high-ranking targets for Houston include Brook Lopez, Dillon Brooks and restricted free agents Cam Johnson and Austin Reaves, league sources said. -via The Athletic / May 23, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue Holiday Second team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 9, 2023
