Erik Spoelstra on Jamal Crawford saying it's Nikola Jokic vs. Spoelstra, not Heat players: That's absurd

Clutch Points: Erik Spoelstra on Jamal Crawford’s comments asying Nikola Jokic is ‘so good, he’s not even playing against the Miami Heat players. He’s playing against Spoelstra.’ “Look at me, I look ridiculous. I’m not out there playing. He’s not playing against me. That’s absurd … No.” (via… pic.twitter.com/YxLB0pNPqz
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Nikola Jokic is averaging:
30.1 points
13.3 rebounds
9.8 assists
1.8 threes
1.1 steals
1.0 block
54.0% from the field
46.6% from three
80.6% from the free-throw line pic.twitter.com/6aGLJPlaL4 – 7:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Finals MVP odds: Nikola Jokic a near-lock to win Bill Russell trophy as Nuggets near victory over Heat
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic before Game 5: “It’s not going to be emotional, it’s a job that needs to be done” #NBAFinals
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic’s odds to win the NBA Finals MVP award are promising 😳 pic.twitter.com/EWMTLGxNNG – 5:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
New for @FOXSports, I dove into how Nikola Jokic went from being an unknown gamble to a guy who’s transforming the game.
“He’s like Steph Curry, one of the guys who changed basketball,” Nuggets assistant coach Ognjen Stojakovic told me.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/he… – 5:37 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Erik Spoelstra today really said that the Heat Mascot being good to go for the next home game after taking the hit from Conor McGregor and ending up in the ER is “Heat toughness” 😂😂
“He’s not going to miss any time.” – 5:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
It wasn’t long ago that people thought Nikola Jokic was just an “analytical darling.” We were lectured that we had no idea what we were talking about because there was no way that he was as good as the analytics said. Well, we were right. He was and is exactly what we thought. – 5:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Assuming Nikola Jokic wins Finals MVP, either tomorrow or later in the week, we will have had six consecutive seasons with a different Finals MVP.
This would be the first time that has happened since 2004-2009. The longest streak ever is eight years, 1974-81. – 5:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live with @ZachLowe_NBA! Talking Nuggets, Jokic, Murray, and more.
youtube.com/live/M5zjRixpE… – 4:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on the people within the organization — strength coach Felipe Eichenberger, equipment manager Sparky Gonzalez, trainer Jason Miller, assistant coach Ogi Stojakovic — who have been with him on this entire journey: “I’m just happy that I have the same guys around me.” pic.twitter.com/TtJ1w1EvVU – 4:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra:
“Everybody’s counting us out, we’re used to that. But ultimately it has to be decided between those 4 lines.”
“The crowd’s not gonna decide it. The narratives aren’t gonna decide it. Whatever the analytics are about 3-1, that ain’t gonna decide it.” – 3:34 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Erik Spoelstra on the Heat’s mascot taking a punch from Conor McGregor that sent him to the ER but being back for Game 5:
“That’s the Miami Heat toughness that we’re talking about,” he said. – 3:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
There is no new update on Tyler Herro, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra announces. Herro will go through another workout today. – 3:19 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Erik Spoelstra said there “is no new update” on the status of Tyler Herro. – 3:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nikola Jokic today at the NBA Finals on countryman Darko Rajakovic getting the Raptors job
“I think it’s a lot of respect for him and his work. I think he deserves it. He’s seen a lot, he’s been through a lot, and I think he deserves it. He’s going to do a great job there.” – 3:00 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I think there’s a side of Jok we haven’t seen yet,” Jamal Murray says if his belief that Jokic can be even better. Murray says Jokic has continued to improve since his B2B MVP seasons. – 2:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray says this is the best he’s ever seen Nikola Jokic play, but, “I think there’s more to come, actually. I think we haven’t seen a side of Jok that we’re going to see, where he can be pure dominance throughout the entire game.” – 2:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nikola Jokic on Darko Rajakovic, via @joevardon “I think it’s a lot of respect for him and for his work. I think it is deserved. He’s been through a lot. I think he deserves it. I think he is going to do a great job there.” – 2:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic says Jammer Nelson texted him when Denver got the Finals. Wilson Chandler has also reached out. He spoke with Mike Miller when the team was in Miami. – 2:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic says he’s excited for Sparky, Ogi, Jason Miller, Felipe, etc and the possibility of tomorrow night.
“I like to stick with my people who’ve been with me from the beginning.” – 2:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic said he’s heard from Jameer Nelson and Wilson Chandler, saw Mike Miller in Miami and saw Monte Morris during the Nuggets’ current run. Also heard from his “Serbian comrades.” – 2:47 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic on Monte Morris showing up for game 4: He’s a guy I really like as a friend.
Says he’s heard from Wilson Chandler, Mike Miller, Jameer Nelson, and a few others. As well as his teammates from Serbia. – 2:46 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I know it’s a big opportunity. I think we all know it’s a big opportunity,” Nikola Jokic says of tomorrow’s game. – 2:45 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic says everybody was “locked in” at practice today. Says he’s confident the team is ready for tomorrow. – 2:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets’ defense: “We’re growing in the Finals. Every game we’re better and better.” – 2:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarter points in the Finals:
28 — Nikola Jokic
25 — Jamal Murray
23 — Duncan Robinson
22 — Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/bokT3DoGo5 – 1:54 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Lil Wayne was in disbelief of Jokic’s game 😳
(via @JalenRose) pic.twitter.com/fiXDqKqfve – 12:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Not sure if this is my most or least controversial take, but here goes: I think Jokic and Giannis should be considered the co-best players in the NBA.
Both have historic strengths and exploitable weaknesses and circumstance will dictate who fares better over the next few years. – 8:37 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Nikola Jokic registered a historic triple-double performance on the way to the Nuggets taking a 2-1 lead over the Heat in the NBA Finals. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/07/aro… – 4:00 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
How did Denver survive the non-Jokic minutes in the fourth quarter? Jeff Van Gundy joined SportsCenter Australia to break it down after Game 4. pic.twitter.com/GcXnx4QPbc – 8:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest career playoff PER in the last 70 years (minimum 50 games played):
29.1 — Nikola Jokic
28.6 — Michael Jordan
27.9 — LeBron James
26.6 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/sh3rJJCgin – 7:39 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Top postseason TPAs (1974-present)
1. ’18 LeBron James: 223.5
2. ’84 Larry Bird: 202.1
3. ’03 Tim Duncan: 197.4
4. ’23 Nikola Jokic: 190.8
5. ’19 Kawhi Leonard: 189.7
6. ’12 James: 189.2
7. ’91 Michael Jordan: 184.6
8. ’09 James: 182.1
9. ’13 James: 181.6
10. ’90 Jordan: 178.3 pic.twitter.com/Peq3aHgJ7I – 7:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Erik Spoelstra: “I told the guys, feel whatever you want to feel tonight. It’s fine. You probably shouldn’t sleep tonight any amount of time. I don’t think anybody will…We’ve done everything the hard way. And that’s the way it’s going to have to be done right now, again.” – 12:11 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra on facing a 3-1 deficit: “We’ve had to do this the hard way, and we’re gonna have to do it again.” pic.twitter.com/NcvW75Cf5R – 11:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on the message:
“All we’re gonna focus on is getting this thing back to the 305.”
“It’s gonna be a gnarly game in Denver…By the time we get on that plane, all we’re thinking about is getting it back to Miami.” – 11:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra: “All we’re going to be focused on is getting this thing back to the 305, getting this thing back to Miami.” – 11:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Erik Spoelstra with a pissed off sprint on the court for timeout that would make Rick Carlisle proud. – 10:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nuggets open the second half on a 10-4 run and lead by 10. Erik Spoelstra calls for a timeout. – 10:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Erik Spoelstra:
“This is what you want the Finals to be.”
“This is a very compelling series.” pic.twitter.com/IOXzZ46F91 – 6:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra, who also coached the Heat’s Big Three era, “This group has a competitive will that’s as strong as any group I’ve been around.” – 6:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Erik Spoelstra ahead of Game 4: “This group has a competitive will that’s as strong as any group I’ve been around.” – 6:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Heat continue to be “really encouraged” by Tyler Herro’s progress. Herro remains out tonight. – 6:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro “just started this process” of working toward being cleared. Says team taking it one step at time, still encouraged in progress of working back from hand surgery. – 6:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra’s daily Tyler Herro “update” pic.twitter.com/vp6OPTe5Gg – 6:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro is making progress, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. – 6:49 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Erik Spoelstra revealed yesterday that Tyler Herro’s contact workouts have only involved members of the coaching staff. Hence, a preview of Woj’s latest inside report on the progress of the Heat guards’ hand injury… – 1:15 PM
Clutch Points: Jamal Crawford: “Did you believe that you would get back to this moment?” Jamal Murray: “I was busting my a** for a good 6-7 months straight like I didn’t wanna do it but doing extra…I know that we’re gonna need me at this time and it’s paying off.” pic.twitter.com/UjMovAwMyh -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 10, 2023
StatMuse: Leading the Finals in: — Screen assists (25) — Deflections (13) — Loose balls recovered (7) — Contested shots (64) — Blocks per game (1.5) pic.twitter.com/7CW9jwUIJD -via Twitter @statmuse / June 11, 2023
Will it be challenging to manage emotions with the championship within reach in the upcoming game? Nikola Jokic: “It’s not going to be emotional; it’s going to be a job that needs to be done. We are going to be locked in and ready to go. It’s just a game that we need to win.” -via EuroHoops.net / June 11, 2023
When Nikola Jokic arrived in Denver, the organization had concerns about him. He was overweight. His athleticism was limited. His work ethic was in question. Nuggets assistant coach Ognjen Stojakovic hoped Jokic could transform into a combination of Dirk Nowitzki and Marc Gasol. But after working with the 19-year-old for a few years, he realized Jokic could become much more. “He’s like Steph Curry, one of the guys who changed basketball,” Stojakovic told FOX Sports. ” … Now you have a big who is actually an all-around player. That’s the dream of every coach, to have a guy who is a seven-footer, who plays from one to five offensively.” -via FoxSports.com / June 11, 2023