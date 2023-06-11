Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. 'likely' to change teams this summer?

Yet the early signals emanating from Toronto — while free agents-to-be Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. appear more likely than not to relocate — suggest that the Raptors are not interested in a total rebuild and view their offseason plans as a retool.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Per @TheSteinLine this morning:
“Other free agents-to-be that have been linked to the Rockets in recent weeks include Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, Brooklyn’s restricted free agent Cam Johnson, Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and the Milwaukee duo of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.
I have… – 1:02 PM
Per @TheSteinLine this morning:
“Other free agents-to-be that have been linked to the Rockets in recent weeks include Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, Brooklyn’s restricted free agent Cam Johnson, Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and the Milwaukee duo of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.
I have… – 1:02 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Toronto can cross off Head Coach on their offseason to do list.
The Raptors enter a pivotal offseason with the focus on their own free agents led by Fred VanVleet. pic.twitter.com/qSwFFxcc5d – 4:24 PM
Toronto can cross off Head Coach on their offseason to do list.
The Raptors enter a pivotal offseason with the focus on their own free agents led by Fred VanVleet. pic.twitter.com/qSwFFxcc5d – 4:24 PM
More on this storyline
But is it enough? That’s where the Raptors join the fray. The franchise is deciding its direction, and many around the league believe Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. won’t return (both have player options). Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are heading into the final years of their contracts (Anunoby has a player option for 2024-25). -via Bleacher Report / June 9, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023
Other free agents-to-be that have been linked to the Rockets in recent weeks include Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, Brooklyn’s restricted free agent Cam Johnson, Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and the Milwaukee duo of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 11, 2023
Clutch Points: “The Lakers could be in the market for a point guard. When you think about the available point guards— Fred VanVleet, Kyrie Irving. Their best bet might be to bring back D’Angelo Russell.” —Shams Charania Thoughts? 🤔 (via @FanDuelTV) pic.twitter.com/sI9R74ZPqS -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 6, 2023
The Magic, according to league sources, have their eyes firmly on Toronto free-agent guard Gary Trent Jr., a solid two-way guard who averaged 17.4 points last season and made 38.4% of his career 3-point tries. -via Heavy.com / June 6, 2023