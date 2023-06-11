Ignas Brazdeikis to work out for Raptors

Ignas Brazdeikis will work out for the Toronto Raptors straight after the championship celebration in Lithuania. Fresh off the championship celebration with Zalgiris Kaunas, Ignas Brazdeikis is heading straight to an NBA workout. According to BasketNews sources, Brazdeikis will attend the Toronto Raptors’ mini-camp next week.
Source: Donatas Urbonas @ BasketNews
Source: Donatas Urbonas @ BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Fresh off the championship celebration with Zalgiris, Ignas Brazdeikis is heading straight to an NBA workout 👀
Brazdeikis will attend the Toronto Raptors’ mini-camp:
basketnews.com/news-190576-ig… – 4:11 AM
Fresh off the championship celebration with Zalgiris, Ignas Brazdeikis is heading straight to an NBA workout 👀
Brazdeikis will attend the Toronto Raptors’ mini-camp:
basketnews.com/news-190576-ig… – 4:11 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Lithuania welcomed a positive update on Ignas Brazdeikis’ availability in the FIBA World Cup 2023 🇱🇹
Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis balances health, family, and contract factors:
basketnews.com/news-190470-li… – 12:14 PM
Lithuania welcomed a positive update on Ignas Brazdeikis’ availability in the FIBA World Cup 2023 🇱🇹
Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis balances health, family, and contract factors:
basketnews.com/news-190470-li… – 12:14 PM
More on this storyline
The four-day mini-camp in Toronto, where players on the Raptors’ radar will participate, kicks off on Monday. Brazdeikis’ contract with Zalgiris includes a player option and an NBA exit clause. 24-year-old Brazdeikis averaged 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in his rookie EuroLeague season, contributing to Zalgiris’ sensational playoff run. -via BasketNews / June 11, 2023