Jabari Smith to James Harden: ‘Come back home’

There have been many reports that James Harden is thinking of signing with the Rockets this offseason. What do you make of that? Jabari Smith: That’d be great. The team would want a Hall of Famer. It’s promising, but we’re not just banking on that. We’re still focused on us and how we can improve as a team. What would be your pitch to Harden for him to join Houston again? Jabari Smith: Come back home. He did so much for that city; there’s still so much love for him in Houston. It would definitely feel like home for him if he came back Source: Dionysis Aravantinos @ HoopsHype