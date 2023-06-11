Jabari Smith to James Harden: ‘Come back home’

There have been many reports that James Harden is thinking of signing with the Rockets this offseason. What do you make of that? Jabari Smith: That’d be great. The team would want a Hall of Famer. It’s promising, but we’re not just banking on that. We’re still focused on us and how we can improve as a team. What would be your pitch to Harden for him to join Houston again? Jabari Smith: Come back home. He did so much for that city; there’s still so much love for him in Houston. It would definitely feel like home for him if he came back.
Source: Dionysis Aravantinos @ HoopsHype
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jabari Smith on James Harden:
“Come back home. He did so much for that city; there’s still so much love for him in Houston. It would definitely feel like home for him if he came back.” hoopshype.com/lists/jabari-s… – 7:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Rockets could target Kyrie Irving if James Harden returns to 76ers in free agency
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 6:44 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Caught up with Jabari Smith for @HoopsHype to talk about his rookie year, the 2023-24 Rockets and James Harden rumors:
hoopshype.com/lists/jabari-s… – 5:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets will have roughly $60 million of cap space and a variety of ways to use it. Bring back James Harden? Maybe. But there are valid options to consider. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:36 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Total made three-pointers this postseason:
Nikola Jokic: 33 (on 68 attempts)
James Harden: 31 (on 82 attempts)
LeBron James: 26 (on 106 attempts)
Jalen Brunson: 26 (on 80 attempts)
Jimmy Butler: 25 (on 70 attempts)
Kevin Durant: 17 (on 51 attempts) – 9:44 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport
Two 3-team Trades to Make James Harden Think Hard About Houston Rockets -> Potential solutions for the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks
bleacherreport.com/articles/10078… – 2:57 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The point guard market will take center stage this summer. A first stab @YahooSports untangling the Chris Paul web in Phoenix, that touches from the Lakers, Kyrie Irving and James Harden to everyone in between: sports.yahoo.com/suns-decision-… – 1:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Suns could make run at James Harden this summer
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/09/rum… – 12:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns could “make a run for” James Harden
sportando.basketball/en/suns-could-… – 10:26 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA — Teamed up with our @kellyiko to discuss all things Rockets, including the merits of the James Harden pursuit, what they should do with picks 4 and 20, what other free agents make sense, and what Ime Udoka can accomplish.
theathletic.com/4595658/2023/0… – 9:54 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA xecs see James Harden – @HoustonRockets rumors as a “negotiation ploy” and, worse, have some tough reviews on Harden’s general outlook.
One told @SteveBHoop: “Who’s the last person to know it’s over? The player. His status as a max player, it’s over.”
heavy.com/sports/houston… – 9:12 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul options! Rumors about Dame, DA, James Harden for Trade Machine Thursday! @PHNX_Suns is going live, get in here:
youtube.com/watch?v=GQ38Mh… pic.twitter.com/DAKx9prOxu – 5:58 PM
Dawkins was in the NBA’s smallest market, Oklahoma City. In contrast to the Clippers, the Thunder almost never get any free agents. They have to not only nail the draft — they must crush it. They almost always do, going back to the Durant/Westbrook/James Harden three-year run from ’07 to ’09. And the biggest trade they did make, sending George to the Clips, brought back Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, now a first-team all-NBA point guard. And they’ve kept excelling at the draft, adding Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams the last three years, and developing undrafted two-way talent like wing Luguentz Dort. -via The Athletic / June 9, 2023
“Look, in the right situation, I think [James Harden] could be an important part of a team. He could contribute to a good team,” said an Eastern Conference exec told Heavy. “But is he ready to take that role and be paid what that role is worth? From our conversations, what James is looking for is someone to pay him at a rate that he thinks that he’s worth, which he’s not. “So James is in that unfortunate circumstance that we talk about all the time. Who’s the last person to know it’s over? The player. His status as a max, alpha player in this league, it’s over. He can’t produce wins.” -via Heavy.com / June 9, 2023
Harden does still have value, to be clear. “He can get numbers; he can help a team,” the exec said. “But he’s not a max player anymore. You can’t justify it. The unfortunate part is that more and more of us are going to metrics, and there’s nobody’s metric measurement that looks at him and his efficiency and what he gives up defensively and says, ‘Oh, yeah, this is a guy we should max out.’” -via Heavy.com / June 9, 2023
Do you feel like you should’ve made the All-Rookie 1st Team? Will you use it as fuel, extra motivation for the upcoming season? Jabari Smith: I definitely felt like that was a goal heading into the season, but I don’t think I did enough to make it. Everyone that was on the first team deserved to be on it. I don’t think there were any wrong selections. But yeah, I’ll definitely use it as motivation for next year. -via HoopsHype / June 11, 2023
What was your ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment this past season? Jabari Smith: It was around my second or third game of the season. We played the Bucks, and Giannis probably had like 40, missed two shots, and dominated us overall. That was my ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment. -via HoopsHype / June 11, 2023
Q: There was a defensive want to from last year’s rookies, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr., and obviously some tools and even some successes. Do you have a sense of what they can be and what that could do for the group?” Ime Udoka: I think they’re only scratching the surface, what they did last year. You see some natural tendencies there, which is a great thing, especially for younger guys. They have that that dog mentality, and they want to guard and take on the challenge. And so, anytime you have that you can only go up from there. There’s some natural skillsets and things you can’t teach, obviously tremendous length and versatility to be able to guard multiple positions. So, those guys have a head start on that and that’s only going to be become better for the group. And that’s my thing, to challenge and push them in that area to become even better but they’ve already set the example of what they can be. -via Houston Chronicle / May 18, 2023