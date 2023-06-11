Jamal Murray believes Nikola Jokic has even higher level to hit: I think we haven't seen a side of Jokic we're going to see, pure dominance

Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray says this is the best he’s ever seen Nikola Jokic play, but, “I think there’s more to come, actually. I think we haven’t seen a side of Jok that we’re going to see, where he can be pure dominance throughout the entire game.”
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live with @ZachLowe_NBA! Talking Nuggets, Jokic, Murray, and more.
youtube.com/live/M5zjRixpE… – 4:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on the people within the organization — strength coach Felipe Eichenberger, equipment manager Sparky Gonzalez, trainer Jason Miller, assistant coach Ogi Stojakovic — who have been with him on this entire journey: “I’m just happy that I have the same guys around me.” pic.twitter.com/TtJ1w1EvVU – 4:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nikola Jokic today at the NBA Finals on countryman Darko Rajakovic getting the Raptors job
“I think it’s a lot of respect for him and his work. I think he deserves it. He’s seen a lot, he’s been through a lot, and I think he deserves it. He’s going to do a great job there.” – 3:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray on Nikola Jokić getting better:
“I think there’s more to come with Jok…I think we’re going to see something from him that we haven’t seen from him before.”
Mentioned his decisions are even quicker, that he’s taking what the defense gives from him at all times. pic.twitter.com/MtuRwQ59aw – 2:59 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I think there’s a side of Jok we haven’t seen yet,” Jamal Murray says if his belief that Jokic can be even better. Murray says Jokic has continued to improve since his B2B MVP seasons. – 2:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray says this is the best he’s ever seen Nikola Jokic play, but, “I think there’s more to come, actually. I think we haven’t seen a side of Jok that we’re going to see, where he can be pure dominance throughout the entire game.” – 2:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray says he believed a long time ago that the Nuggets would get to this point: “I’ve had that belief for a very long time. This is no new confidence for me.” – 2:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nikola Jokic on Darko Rajakovic, via @joevardon “I think it’s a lot of respect for him and for his work. I think it is deserved. He’s been through a lot. I think he deserves it. I think he is going to do a great job there.” – 2:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic says Jammer Nelson texted him when Denver got the Finals. Wilson Chandler has also reached out. He spoke with Mike Miller when the team was in Miami. – 2:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic says he’s excited for Sparky, Ogi, Jason Miller, Felipe, etc and the possibility of tomorrow night.
“I like to stick with my people who’ve been with me from the beginning.” – 2:49 PM
Nikola Jokic says he’s excited for Sparky, Ogi, Jason Miller, Felipe, etc and the possibility of tomorrow night.
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic said he’s heard from Jameer Nelson and Wilson Chandler, saw Mike Miller in Miami and saw Monte Morris during the Nuggets’ current run. Also heard from his “Serbian comrades.” – 2:47 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic on Monte Morris showing up for game 4: He’s a guy I really like as a friend.
Says he’s heard from Wilson Chandler, Mike Miller, Jameer Nelson, and a few others. As well as his teammates from Serbia. – 2:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets’ defense: “We’re growing in the Finals. Every game we’re better and better.” – 2:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarter points in the Finals:
28 — Nikola Jokic
25 — Jamal Murray
23 — Duncan Robinson
22 — Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/bokT3DoGo5 – 1:54 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Lil Wayne was in disbelief of Jokic’s game 😳
(via @JalenRose) pic.twitter.com/fiXDqKqfve – 12:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Not sure if this is my most or least controversial take, but here goes: I think Jokic and Giannis should be considered the co-best players in the NBA.
Both have historic strengths and exploitable weaknesses and circumstance will dictate who fares better over the next few years. – 8:37 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Nikola Jokic registered a historic triple-double performance on the way to the Nuggets taking a 2-1 lead over the Heat in the NBA Finals. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/07/aro… – 4:00 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
How did Denver survive the non-Jokic minutes in the fourth quarter? Jeff Van Gundy joined SportsCenter Australia to break it down after Game 4. pic.twitter.com/GcXnx4QPbc – 8:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest career playoff PER in the last 70 years (minimum 50 games played):
29.1 — Nikola Jokic
28.6 — Michael Jordan
27.9 — LeBron James
26.6 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/sh3rJJCgin – 7:39 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Top postseason TPAs (1974-present)
1. ’18 LeBron James: 223.5
2. ’84 Larry Bird: 202.1
3. ’03 Tim Duncan: 197.4
4. ’23 Nikola Jokic: 190.8
5. ’19 Kawhi Leonard: 189.7
6. ’12 James: 189.2
7. ’91 Michael Jordan: 184.6
8. ’09 James: 182.1
9. ’13 James: 181.6
10. ’90 Jordan: 178.3 pic.twitter.com/Peq3aHgJ7I – 7:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most clutch points this playoffs (and their clutch FG%):
39 – Jimmy Butler (48%)
31 – Jayson Tatum (44%)
29 – Nikola Jokic (36%)
24 – Marcus Smart (57%) pic.twitter.com/dP8nrk26p7 – 4:00 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should Nikola Jokic have won NBA MVP? Too soon to call Jamal Murray a superstar? #NBAFinals Game 4 instant reaction & more! Guests: @OldenPolynice1 @MarkG_Medina @CuttinosLife
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The man won’t let people call him Mike?!!!!!
He calls Jamal Murray ‘Molly Mal’ and Bruce Brown ‘Brucie B’.
But Mike is going to far?!??
Somebody call him Mikey Wikey today just to see if he likes it, pretty please. – 1:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
“We’re just ready to win a championship,” Jamal Murray said.
Throughout a pivotal five-minute stretch, while Nikola Jokic could only coach from the baseline, the #Nuggets proved it.
denverpost.com/2023/06/10/jam… – 1:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most assists in the 2023 playoffs:
186 – Nikola Jokic
134 – Jamal Murray
On pace to be the first duo that is top 2 in assists in a playoff run since 2001. pic.twitter.com/P7w2gXOnCG – 12:15 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Even the powerhouse two-man game of Nikola Jokic and and Jamal Murray needs a counterweight. Enter Aaron Gordon, who’s here to wreck all your bright ideas for slowing down the Nuggets: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 11:13 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
From overnight: After-the-buzzer Lowe Post podcast on DEN Game 4 win: Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown, Jamal Murray + surviving Jokic’s foul trouble, what to watch for in G5, Denver on the doorstep, more w/ @kpelton:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3X6G5Sb
Apple: apple.co/42wlE27 – 9:49 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
5 Numbers to Know from Game 4 of the Finals, including Jamal Murray’s career-best assist flurry, Nikola Jokic’s deflections & how this series is being decided on Miami’s end of the floor.
nba.com/news/numbers-g… – 9:12 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This postseason, Austin Reaves became just the sixth player in NBA history to attempt more than 50 3PT’s pointers and 50 FT’s and shoot above 44% from deep, 48% on FG’s and 89% on FT’s
The other five are Dirk, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray. – 8:46 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jamal Murray last night:
✅ 12 AST
✅ 0 TOV
Since the NBA began tracking turnovers in 1977-78, only two players have recorded more assists in a Finals game without committing a turnover:
17 — Robert Reid (6/5/1986)
13 — Magic Johnson (6/2/1987)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:31 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Caught up with Jamal Murray’s father, Roger, after Game 4: “We train for the moment because that’s the moment we perform in,” he told DNVR. “The regular thing is the regular thing, anybody can do it. But the moment is the moment, and that’s what you put your work in for.” – 12:08 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon just called Jamal Murray a “point gawd” with his 12 assists and zero turnover line. – 12:01 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray tonight: “he was a point guard – point God – today.”
Said Murray took what the game gave him and AG was extremely complimentary of his game. – 12:01 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray: “He was a point guard — a point God today.” – 12:00 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon says the Nuggets feel like they have a counter for “pretty much everything” when it comes to how opposing teams guard the Jamal Murray-Nikola Jokic two-man game.
“When we’re clicking, we’re a juggernaut offensively and defensively, too.” – 11:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray on the Denver Nuggets defense in these wins:
“We’re all on a string. Everybody’s rotating for each other. Even if we make a mistake, somebody’s there to step up.”
“I think we’re doing a good job of playing for each other on both ends of the floor.” pic.twitter.com/qLpA8N8c7F – 11:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 12+ AST and 0 TOV in a Finals game:
– Robert Reid (1986)
– Magic Johnson (1987)
And now, Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/2E5RrvTr9V – 11:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray: “It’s a defensive game. Last series was up and down…this series is about execution, no turnovers, get stops and stay together.” – 11:40 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jamal Murray these playoffs has been astonishingly good. It’s not just shot-making – in the regular season he doesn’t really control the game w his passes. If he got harassed on-ball it spelled trouble.
He’s been a true PG WITH a point center. Just leveling up all over the place – 11:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Jamal Murray what it took to survive the non-Jokic minutes in the fourth quarter.
“We’re just ready to win a championship.” – 11:35 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Nuggets needed someone other than Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to stand tall. Because Aaron Gordon did, Denver is one win away from its first NBA title, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4598576/2023/0… – 11:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bruce Brown was massive in 4th, taking advantage of Jamal Murray drawing so much attention and finishing with 21 points. Brown was relentless. Aaron Gordon was in attack mode earlier in game. Nuggets role players played integral part in putting Denver step away from championship – 11:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jamal Murray in Game 4:
12 assists
0 turnovers pic.twitter.com/ijZnk0vhDo – 11:29 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also, know Jamal Murray didn’t shoot well in Game 4, but he just totally dictated the game on offense again with Jokic for Denver. 12 assists and no turnovers. That’s 42 assists vs. 11 TOs in the series, including two games with 1 or 0 TOs.
Denver wastes so few possessions – 11:27 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Nuggets did an incredible job surrounding Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray with talented players who perfectly complement the star duo.
Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, etc. are an excellent supporting cast. pic.twitter.com/h9NSQDQl0G – 11:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jamal Murray is the first player in finals history with 10 or more assists in his first four games. I thought he was terrific tonight – 11:25 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Jamal Murray had 34-10-10 in Game 3 but was maybe better in Game 4? 0 turnovers, 12 assists, 15 points, and handled all the pressure when Nikola sat in the fourth with five fouls. – 11:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Heat “held” Jokic to only 4 assists again and Nuggets still won
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon: 18 assists, 2 turnovers (none by Murray) – 11:18 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Don’t you get it? Jamal Murray had 12 assists. He’s a two-guard !! – 11:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jamal Murray has been on another level this #NBAFinals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v3R119nsS1 – 11:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
10+ assists, 0 turnovers, documented NBA Finals history
– Robert Reid (17 in 1986)
– Magic Johnson (13 in 1987)
– JAMAL MURRAY (12 in 2023)
– Danny Ainge (10 in 1985)
– Derek Fisher (10 in 2000) – 11:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With Nikola Jokic sitting, Jamal Murray orchestrating the offense so smooth. – 10:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jamal Murray had 1 game with 10 assists in the playoffs before these Finals.
He’s now 4 for 4 in 10-assist games vs Heat in 2023 Finals. Had 6 10-assist games all regular season. Never in his career has had more than 2 straight 10-assist games.
PLAYOFF JAMAL – 10:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I will say that Jimmy Butler has emphasized staying attached to Jamal Murray at the hip on these screens
It was noticeably bad last game
He’s picked it up in that regard – 8:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is looking for that Jamal Murray matchup a lot early. – 8:45 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray has a black wrap around the heel of his left hand minutes before tip off. He suffered a pretty nasty floor burn in Game 3. – 8:32 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray went over to hug his dad again before this Game 4 and also hugged his Kentucky coach John Calipari in attendance tonight – 8:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 4 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Same starting lineups for both teams tonight.
Heat: Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent.
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray. – 8:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s how Jamal Murray’s averages in his first three NBA Finals games stacks up to Steph Curry’s Finals debut in 2015. pic.twitter.com/lQtNeKY50I – 7:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s the key to closing this series down for Denver”
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why Jamal Murray is the most important player for Denver #BringItIn
Hear more #NBAFinals content right here! siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals
@SiriusXMSports | @RickKamlaSports pic.twitter.com/WQUL9pTo0q – 6:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeAndre Jordan has been coaching up Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray all season. He’s not afraid to call out the Nuggets’ stars behind the scenes. Talked with @MyckMiller and @TaylorKilgore33 about how Denver’s vets have injected this team with championship DNA. pic.twitter.com/Ty3YCB9KE3 – 5:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Game 3 may have been the best defensive game of Nikola Jokic’s career.
From his paint and rim defense, to out-smarting Bam Adebayo, Jokic’s fingerprints were all over the Nuggets’ stout defensive win.
“He’s an elite defender,” Jamal Murray said.
thednvr.com/inside-the-bes… – 4:35 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The Jamal Murray lovefest continues with this quick essay I wrote ahead of Game 4 with ties to Jordan, Curry, West, Magic and Cousy.
youtube.com/shorts/vpMdjd0… – 4:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The playoffs are where a player proves who they really are—and this is the second time we’ve seen Jamal Murray dominate
📼: youtu.be/CPDGz0PhFLY pic.twitter.com/aDYMqVFedI – 2:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
One of my favorite reads of the Finals. Great angle by @MichaelVPina diagnosing the beginnings of the Jamal Murray/Nikola Jokic pick-and-roll: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/9/2… – 1:45 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @nuggets Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.5 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 10.1 APG in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Teammate Jamal Murray has figures of 27.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 6.8 APG.
They can become the first duo in NBA history to each average at least 25 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG in a postseason. – 1:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New: A look at what the Heat need to do to bounce back in tonight’s Game 4, including why they should continue to trap Jamal Murray.
allucanheat.com/2023/06/09/mia… – 12:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA – Jamal Murray’s production increase from regular season to playoffs is incredible, and it’s happened all three years he’s made the postseason.
On how Playoff Murray is one of a kind in NBA history:
theathletic.com/4596782/2023/0… – 11:22 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Jamal Murray is a superstar. Yes, SUPERSTAR.
I wrote for @sn_nba about why you can take those 0 All-Star appearances, put it in your pipe and smoke it.
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja… pic.twitter.com/9L2QFBiFSQ – 10:12 AM
Jamal Murray is a superstar. Yes, SUPERSTAR.
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Jamal Murray is a superstar. Yes, SUPERSTAR. I wrote for
@sn_nba
about why you can take those 0 All-Star appearances, put it in your pipe and smoke it.
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja… – 10:05 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New Feature @Ringer: I went long on the Jamal Murray-Nikola Jokic pick-and-roll, which may go down as the most effective and resourceful connection in NBA history: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/9/2… – 9:53 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
New edition of THE LIST. Notes from game 3.
✅ Jamal Murray operating in the PnR
✅ Christian Braun’s “aggressive” cutting
✅ Same play, different roles
youtu.be/nHVSptga2j8 – 3:52 AM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Jamal Murray & Nikola Jokic make history, each with 30 point triple doubles as the Nuggets beat the Heat in Game 3 of the #NBAFinals! 🏀🏆 pic.twitter.com/mmLgpDtA1D – 8:29 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Loved Jamal Murray explaining how good Nikola Jokić is on defense.
“He’s an elite defender in the pick and roll and for what he lacks, he makes up for it.” pic.twitter.com/kG4JR9NNNk – 6:34 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
What do Miami do to stop Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets?
“I mean, for me, when times get really, really tough in life, first you start with prayer!” 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/7PeZj4KB75 – 5:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
OUCH!
Jamal Murray suffered a brutal floor burn in Game 3 😳
(via @msinger) pic.twitter.com/EYGOdBUpD7 – 4:01 PM
OUCH!
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Jamal Murray sustained a bad floor burn in Game 3.
When he was younger, his dad would have him do pain tolerance drills — including balancing cups of hot tea on his quads while holding a squat — to prepare for moments like this. From NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/q7WNTrLAPt – 3:54 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray gives a glimpse into the mental side of his game and how he prepares with visualization. He sometimes will ask what jerseys the Nuggets are wearing so he can envision those details. pic.twitter.com/6J3TubeFPi – 3:46 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Still can’t believe Jamal Murray made this shot pic.twitter.com/jgsgPe7soJ – 3:36 PM
Vinny Benedetto: “I know it’s a big opportunity. I think we all know it’s a big opportunity,” Nikola Jokic says of tomorrow’s game. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / June 11, 2023
Adam Mares: Jokic says everybody was “locked in” at practice today. Says he’s confident the team is ready for tomorrow. -via Twitter @Adam_Mares / June 11, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Nikola Jokić on Darko Rajakovic being hired as the new Toronto Raptors head coach: “I think it’s a lot of respect for him and for his work, and I think he deserves it…I think he’s going to do a great job there.” pic.twitter.com/e8f2wsAePA -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / June 11, 2023
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray: “We’ve got Stan and Josh (Kroenke) in the locker room, win or loss. That means a lot. I’ll still get messages from Tim (Connelly). I’ll still get messages from Monte (Morris).” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / June 11, 2023
Melissa Rohlin: Jamal Murray said Klay Thompson reached out to him after he suffered the ACL tear in 2021 and talked about how much that meant to him. -via Twitter @melissarohlin / June 11, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray on when he thought this team could win a championship: “It was long before we made it here that I thought this was going to happen…I’ve personally had that belief for a long time. This is no new confidence for me.” pic.twitter.com/GDKMO1qxkV -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / June 11, 2023