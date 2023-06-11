Jimmy Butler on if there's appreciation for at least reaching Finals: Not at all, the goal is winning a championship

Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler on if there’s appreciation for what they’ve accomplished so far: “Not at all. At the beginning of this year we talked about winning a championship…That’s always the goal with the Heat. It’s about winning.” “It’s about holding that trophy collectively as a unit.” pic.twitter.com/a3LLfx4e82
Source: Twitter @BradyHawk305
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on if there’s appreciation for what they’ve accomplished so far:
“Not at all. At the beginning of this year we talked about winning a championship…That’s always the goal with the Heat. It’s about winning.”
“It’s about holding that trophy collectively as a unit.” pic.twitter.com/a3LLfx4e82 – 3:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler:
“We didn’t come this far to stop playing now, no matter what the odds are or the analytics.”
“When we get out there we just gotta compete. We gotta win one, and then we gotta win another one, and then another one.” – 3:39 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Jimmy Butler on the Heat’s mindset now: “We’ve got to win three before they win one.” – 3:34 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jimmy Butler: “The next 3 are legit must wins or we came this far for no reason.” – 3:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler: “We didn’t come this far to stop playing now. No matter what the odds are, the analytics, when we get out there we’ve just got to compete. We’ve got to win one, and then we’ve got to win another one, and then we’ve got to win another one.” – 3:33 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Jimmy Butler marketing game on point during NBA Finals Media Day with his @BigFaceCoffee shirt pic.twitter.com/yB1tFJ9vlB – 3:31 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s partnership is a core piece of the Heat’s magical postseason run. For years the pair dreamed about playing with one another — now Butler feels like he’s got to hold up the championship pact he made with his close friend.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA – With a resume light on awards and honors for such a significant player, how do we explain Jimmy Butler to the next generation?
theathletic.com/4562463/2023/0… – 10:44 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most clutch points this playoffs (and their clutch FG%):
39 – Jimmy Butler (48%)
31 – Jayson Tatum (44%)
29 – Nikola Jokic (36%)
24 – Marcus Smart (57%) pic.twitter.com/dP8nrk26p7 – 4:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat faces an uphill climb in Finals that only one team has overcome. But still, the Heat remains resolute miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jimmy Butler on getting a win in Game 5: “We have to. We have no other choice. Otherwise, we did all this for no reason.” – 3:16 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We’re going to continually fight, starting tomorrow.”
Jimmy Butler said the Heat are down but not out after going down 3-1 😬
pic.twitter.com/6bpDanHEva – 1:04 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jimmy Butler: “We really do believe in one another and ourselves as individuals. We’ve done some hard things all year long in this playoff run as well. And now it’s like the hardest of the hard. But like we always say, the things that you want is on the other side of hard is.” – 12:30 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler on the Heat’s shooters missing shots and if he needs to look for his shot more. “I won’t do it.” … “I always have confidence in those guys.” pic.twitter.com/xRS6YJgydM – 11:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler: “Now we’re in a must-win situation every single game. … it’s not impossible. We got three more to get.” pic.twitter.com/Vrdjzm7eRb – 11:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Nobody in the history of pitchmen has ever appeared more sincerely joyous than Jimmy Butler in his Michelob Ultra commercials. AK – 10:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler attacked the basket in transition and drew a foul on Jokic. Imagine that. – 10:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It would seem like Jimmy Butler should be involved in a lot more of the Heat’s offensive actions. – 10:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Total made three-pointers this postseason:
Nikola Jokic: 33 (on 68 attempts)
James Harden: 31 (on 82 attempts)
LeBron James: 26 (on 106 attempts)
Jalen Brunson: 26 (on 80 attempts)
Jimmy Butler: 25 (on 70 attempts)
Kevin Durant: 17 (on 51 attempts) – 9:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Not sure why Denver left Michael Porter Jr. on the floor for the last possession of the half — you knew that the Heat were going to put him into the pick-and-roll. Nuggets got lucky with Jimmy Butler bricking both free-throws. – 9:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Nuggets 55, Heat 51.
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 26 points for the Heat. Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic each with 16 points for the Nuggets. Denver led by as many as nine points. – 9:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler was a little passive to start this one. But he scored seven of his team’s final 10 points to end the 1st.
He’s got 9 pts, 2 rebs and 2 assts. Heat need him to be great tonight. – 9:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets need to put Christian Braun on Jimmy Butler as his secondary defender when it’s not Aaron Gordon. – 9:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler came alive in his two-minute stint to end the 1Q, scoring seven points, including a corner 3 at the buzzer, to give the Heat a 21-20 lead going into the 2Q. – 9:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Heck of a close to the first quarter for the Miami Heat….They go on a 10-2 run and lead 21-20….Jimmy Butler comes alive with seven in that stretch…Nuggets got a little stagnant offensively – 9:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
And there’s Jimmy Butler
After a long pause with it not being a shooting foul, he gets up a corner spot-up with 2 seconds left
Somehow…the Heat lead? – 9:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jeff didn’t close out all the way with 2 seconds left on the game clock, and Jimmy Butler gets a buzzer beater as a result. – 9:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 21, Nuggets 20. Jimmy Butler with 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. – 9:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Heat were -4 in that brief/unusual first quarter stretch without Jimmy Butler – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Different substitution pattern tonight. Jimmy Butler subbed out with 4:41 left in the first quarter. He has typically played the entire first quarter. – 8:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Spo just sat Jimmy Butler with 4:41 left in the 1st quarter. He’s been playing the entire 1st/3rd quarter thru the 1st 3 games of the series. – 8:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Another great defensive possession by MPJ, switching onto Jimmy Butler and forcing a wild pass on the baseline. 24 second violation. – 8:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
five minutes into this one and the Heat and Nuggets are tied at 7-7…..Denver shooting just 2-7 to start, but the Heat are shooting just 3-8…..Jimmy Butler has a few assists, Nikola Jokic has a few rebounds…..pretty even start – 8:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I will say that Jimmy Butler has emphasized staying attached to Jamal Murray at the hip on these screens
It was noticeably bad last game
He’s picked it up in that regard – 8:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is looking for that Jamal Murray matchup a lot early. – 8:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Heat Game 4 starters:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo – 8:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pregame reading: Jimmy Butler and Michael Porter Jr. will define tonight’s Game 4.
milehighsports.com/key-matchups-a… – 8:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Same starting lineups for both teams tonight.
Heat: Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent.
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray. – 8:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Can Jimmy Butler give Miami another dominant Game 4 performance? 👀 pic.twitter.com/UY8HnE1m4D – 3:33 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jimmy Butler Is Wired to Win si.com/nba/2023/06/09… via @SInow – 2:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
This was hilarious from Jimmy Butler in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/HFdypdeGU1 – 1:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“That’s when I kind of knew he was a big time player.”
Paolo Banchero on Jimmy Butler
More #NBAFinals content ➡️ siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals @SiriusXMSports
#NBAFinals | @Pp_doesit | @TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/ybbxF5zPTV – 12:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports:
I wrote about a massive Game 4 and why Michael Porter Jr. and Jimmy Butler are the most important swing factors.
milehighsports.com/key-matchups-a… – 11:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic has commanding lead as Miami’s Game 3 loss pushes Jimmy Butler back in NBA Finals MVP odds
cbssports.com/nba/news/final… – 10:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA playoff payoff? It’s not necessarily a matter of Heat cashing in (particularly Duncan Robinson). sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/09/nba… Jimmy Butler’s payoff for this playoff run? The equivalent of about one game check. So, no, it’s not about the money. – 9:27 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jimmy Butler felice per l’arrivo di Leo Messi a Miami: Porterà tanto al calcio di qui ed alla città sportando.basketball/jimmy-butler-f… – 1:54 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Heat shooting off Jimmy Butler passes in the NBA Finals (min 3 shots).
Besides Gabe Vincent, it’s been quite bad.
In Game 3, Butler had 13 potential assists (four assists). pic.twitter.com/mcGSG4SYEo – 5:13 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Reporter: “Do you bring something or recall something about the 2020 NBA Finals Game 5 vs. Lakers that you can bring to this game?” Jimmy Butler: “Absolutely nothing.” (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/4JyexhJtZj -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 11, 2023
Clutch Points: “I have to do a better job of getting guys open, whether it be off a screen or my attacks. We gotta find ways to do it, and it’s not easy. it’s definitely not easy when you’re in the Finals.” – Jimmy Butler (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/j1JP9fHlCC -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 11, 2023
Melissa Rohlin: Jimmy Butler on where his belief in winning four games stands now: “It’s an an all-time high,” he said. -via Twitter @melissarohlin / June 11, 2023