Kyrie Irving will debut with Drew League next month

Marc Stein: I think based on everything I’ve heard, Kyrie wants to stay in Dallas. And one motivation that that was suggested to me is that, you know, he’s tired of the narrative that he’s trying to get his, you know, force his way to the Lakers. And you know, so why not try to convince LeBron to come to the Mavs even though again, that’s just not possible. But it’s negotiation time. And he wants to you know, establish himself as having value to the Mavs both on and off the court. That was really my first reaction. -via Apple Podcasts / June 9, 2023