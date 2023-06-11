Lil' Wayne on Nikola Jokic: I ain't ever see no s*** like that

Jalen Rose: Great to see my brother Lil’ Wayne at the NBA Finals, discussing Nikola Jokic.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live with @ZachLowe_NBA! Talking Nuggets, Jokic, Murray, and more.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on the people within the organization — strength coach Felipe Eichenberger, equipment manager Sparky Gonzalez, trainer Jason Miller, assistant coach Ogi Stojakovic — who have been with him on this entire journey: “I’m just happy that I have the same guys around me.” pic.twitter.com/TtJ1w1EvVU – 4:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nikola Jokic today at the NBA Finals on countryman Darko Rajakovic getting the Raptors job
“I think it’s a lot of respect for him and his work. I think he deserves it. He’s seen a lot, he’s been through a lot, and I think he deserves it. He’s going to do a great job there.” – 3:00 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I think there’s a side of Jok we haven’t seen yet,” Jamal Murray says if his belief that Jokic can be even better. Murray says Jokic has continued to improve since his B2B MVP seasons. – 2:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray says this is the best he’s ever seen Nikola Jokic play, but, “I think there’s more to come, actually. I think we haven’t seen a side of Jok that we’re going to see, where he can be pure dominance throughout the entire game.” – 2:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nikola Jokic on Darko Rajakovic, via @joevardon “I think it’s a lot of respect for him and for his work. I think it is deserved. He’s been through a lot. I think he deserves it. I think he is going to do a great job there.” – 2:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic says Jammer Nelson texted him when Denver got the Finals. Wilson Chandler has also reached out. He spoke with Mike Miller when the team was in Miami. – 2:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic says he’s excited for Sparky, Ogi, Jason Miller, Felipe, etc and the possibility of tomorrow night.
“I like to stick with my people who’ve been with me from the beginning.” – 2:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic said he’s heard from Jameer Nelson and Wilson Chandler, saw Mike Miller in Miami and saw Monte Morris during the Nuggets’ current run. Also heard from his “Serbian comrades.” – 2:47 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic on Monte Morris showing up for game 4: He’s a guy I really like as a friend.
Says he’s heard from Wilson Chandler, Mike Miller, Jameer Nelson, and a few others. As well as his teammates from Serbia. – 2:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets’ defense: “We’re growing in the Finals. Every game we’re better and better.” – 2:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarter points in the Finals:
28 — Nikola Jokic
25 — Jamal Murray
23 — Duncan Robinson
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Lil Wayne was in disbelief of Jokic’s game 😳
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Not sure if this is my most or least controversial take, but here goes: I think Jokic and Giannis should be considered the co-best players in the NBA.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Nikola Jokic registered a historic triple-double performance on the way to the Nuggets taking a 2-1 lead over the Heat in the NBA Finals. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/07/aro… – 4:00 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
How did Denver survive the non-Jokic minutes in the fourth quarter? Jeff Van Gundy joined SportsCenter Australia to break it down after Game 4. pic.twitter.com/GcXnx4QPbc – 8:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest career playoff PER in the last 70 years (minimum 50 games played):
29.1 — Nikola Jokic
28.6 — Michael Jordan
27.9 — LeBron James
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Top postseason TPAs (1974-present)
1. ’18 LeBron James: 223.5
2. ’84 Larry Bird: 202.1
3. ’03 Tim Duncan: 197.4
4. ’23 Nikola Jokic: 190.8
5. ’19 Kawhi Leonard: 189.7
6. ’12 James: 189.2
7. ’91 Michael Jordan: 184.6
8. ’09 James: 182.1
9. ’13 James: 181.6
StatMuse @statmuse
Most clutch points this playoffs (and their clutch FG%):
39 – Jimmy Butler (48%)
31 – Jayson Tatum (44%)
29 – Nikola Jokic (36%)
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should Nikola Jokic have won NBA MVP? Too soon to call Jamal Murray a superstar? #NBAFinals Game 4 instant reaction & more! Guests: @OldenPolynice1 @MarkG_Medina @CuttinosLife
Vinny Benedetto: “I know it’s a big opportunity. I think we all know it’s a big opportunity,” Nikola Jokic says of tomorrow’s game. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / June 11, 2023
Adam Mares: Jokic says everybody was “locked in” at practice today. Says he’s confident the team is ready for tomorrow. -via Twitter @Adam_Mares / June 11, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Nikola Jokić on Darko Rajakovic being hired as the new Toronto Raptors head coach: “I think it’s a lot of respect for him and for his work, and I think he deserves it…I think he’s going to do a great job there.” pic.twitter.com/e8f2wsAePA -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / June 11, 2023