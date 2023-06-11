Novak Djokovic after winning record-breaking 23rd grand slam: Mamba mentality, Kobe Bryant... I believe in that mental power

Clutch Points: “Mamba Mentality, Kobe Bryant. You know it’s going to happen already before it actually happens. I truly believe in that power. Mental power, projecting your thoughts and creating your future.” Novak Djokovic on his mindset before the French Open final pic.twitter.com/W8iK7rvSO7
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 What does this trade mean for the future?
🏀 What does this trade mean for the present?
🏀 A strong message is being sent
🏀 Kobe Bufkin NBA Draft Profile
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/JFVGFmnl5x – 1:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
In my first 2023 NBA mock draft a few weeks ago, I had the Utah Jazz selecting Taylor Hendricks, Kobe Bufkin, and Rayan Rupert with their 3 picks. Since then, the landscape has changed a bit. So now, 2 weeks before the draft, I have 3 new names in mind …sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:23 PM
In my first 2023 NBA mock draft a few weeks ago, I had the Utah Jazz selecting Taylor Hendricks, Kobe Bufkin, and Rayan Rupert with their 3 picks. Since then, the landscape has changed a bit. So now, 2 weeks before the draft, I have 3 new names in mind …sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:23 PM
“I don’t think his personality, I don’t think he was built to have a lot of fun,” Barkley said. “I don’t know if he was built to have fun. He was a great person, I liked him, rest in peace. But he was a real serious guy. And the problem you have, if you’re gonna do our show, I don’t think people understand, we’re on from seven to two in the morning. Nobody wants to be damn serious from seven to two in the morning.” -via Awful Announcing / June 9, 2023
ClutchPoints: “Kob is just special… Me and Kob was just wired the same… Had we got a chance to play together, I think it could have been fun.” Chris Paul on almost being traded to the Lakers in 2011 and playing with Kobe Bryant (via @thepivot ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 7, 2023
Do you have a favorite Finals moment, whether from a personal standpoint and your own performance, or just the series itself? Mike Breen: I don’t mean to dodge the question, but it’s impossible to name just one. That first one, I remember that when it was over, I couldn’t believe that I just called an NBA Finals. And then the first time you do a game seven. Or 2008, the Celtics and the Lakers, the two storied franchises, to do an NBA Finals with them. And then when it goes to players, to document what LeBron James was doing, what Kobe Bryant was doing, the San Antonio Spurs and their dynasty. And then the Warriors dynasty, and to be able to document Steph Curry and what he was able to do in the big moment, the LeBron James block, Cleveland finally [winning a title]. Just incredible. -via GQ.com / June 6, 2023