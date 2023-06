Novak Djokovic after winning record-breaking 23rd grand slam: Mamba mentality, Kobe Bryant... I believe in that mental power

Do you have a favorite Finals moment, whether from a personal standpoint and your own performance, or just the series itself? Mike Breen: I don’t mean to dodge the question, but it’s impossible to name just one. That first one, I remember that when it was over, I couldn’t believe that I just called an NBA Finals. And then the first time you do a game seven. Or 2008, the Celtics and the Lakers, the two storied franchises, to do an NBA Finals with them. And then when it goes to players, to document what LeBron James was doing, what Kobe Bryant was doing, the San Antonio Spurs and their dynasty. And then the Warriors dynasty, and to be able to document Steph Curry and what he was able to do in the big moment, the LeBron James block, Cleveland finally [winning a title]. Just incredible. -via GQ.com / June 6, 2023