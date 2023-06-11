Paolo Banchero after being asked to pick between prime Dwight Howard and Shaq: I'll give it to Shaq

Clutch Points: Prime Dwight or prime Shaq from their Orlando days? 🤔 Paolo Banchero: “Dwight was pretty freakin good… I think Shaq came out his rookie year dominating quicker as a rookie, so I’ll give it to Shaq.” (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/28KCD9qQBw
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Banchero’s agent Mike Miller said Paolo wishes he could represent both Italy and the United States, even though that’s impossible 🤷 pic.twitter.com/7pEz1yFV2C – 4:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
As Paolo Banchero is still to make a decision on the country he will be representing, his agent illustrated how difficult it is for the Magic’s forward to make up his mind.
“For a youngster like Paolo, it is always good to have different options.” 🤔 basketnews.com/news-190561-ba… – 5:10 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Agent for Paolo Banchero: He’d like to play for Italy and Team USA but he knows he can’t do that sportando.basketball/en/paolo-banch… – 4:37 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
While Italy still awaits the final decision of Paolo Banchero, the Italian federation started to consider some alternatives for the naturalized player’s spot 👀🇮🇹
Trail Blazers big man Drew Eubanks might become a new naturalized player for the Italian NT:
basketnews.com/news-190530-it… – 2:52 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Who are you rocking with against prime 2009 Dwight Howard? 🤔
(h/t @dfavors14) pic.twitter.com/Hc7gNmXcR3 – 4:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He doesn’t make anything harder than it has to be…that’s something that I want to work on”
Paolo Banchero is impressed by Nikola Jokić!
@Pp_doesit | @TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine
Hear more content from the #NBAFinals! siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/9JbdrlkQ9J – 3:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“That’s when I kind of knew he was a big time player.”
Paolo Banchero on Jimmy Butler
More #NBAFinals content ➡️ siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals @SiriusXMSports
#NBAFinals | @Pp_doesit | @TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/ybbxF5zPTV – 12:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hello Friday!
☀️The Starting Lineup is LIVE from Miami!☀️
Today’s guests include: Kyle Lowry, Michael Porter Jr, Paolo Banchero, & Mike Miller
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/2YshKDAsIu – 7:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dwight Howard says Taoyuan Leopard’s plan to cut his pay by 65% for the next season sportando.basketball/en/dwight-howa… – 5:46 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Paolo Banchero “of P5 Productions” (and the Orlando Magic) was a reporter at the NBA Finals today and asked Kyle Lowry for his all-time Villanova starting 5:
Kyle’s picks: Ed Pinckney, Tim Thomas, Randy Foye, Mikal Bridges and himself.
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart off the bench. – 2:33 PM
Clutch Points: “I was offered a contract which was 65% less than what they gave me the first time to come to Taiwan, and I felt like that was very disrespectful.” Dwight Howard expressed dissatisfaction with the T1 League’s Taoyuan Leopards (via @tvbsworldtaiwan) pic.twitter.com/B3qKEmvSIB -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 9, 2023
Former NBA player Dwight Howard expressed dissatisfaction with the T1 League’s Taoyuan Leopard’s plan to cut his pay by 65% for the next season and showed interest in making another run at the NBA, but left the door open for a possible return to Taiwan. In an interview with TVBS on Wednesday (June 7), Howard said the Leopards offered him a contract that would provide 65% less in salary than what they gave him in his first season. He said this was “very disrespectful” as he felt that he had “brought value to the team.” -via Taiwan News / June 8, 2023
In Wednesday, Howard took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support, including the hashtag #untilnexttime, and ended the post with the following question in Mandarin: “Leave a comment below on if and when I should return to Taiwan?” -via Taiwan News / June 8, 2023
Mike Miller, agent for Paolo Banchero, said that the Rookie of the Year has not decided yet on whether to play for Italbasket or Team USA in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup. “For a youngster like Paolo it is always good to have different options. He would like to play for both national teams, but he knows very well he can’t do it. So he will have to make a decision but we don’t know when it will be. It could take 2 days or 3 months. At the moment we are not saying yes or no to the possibility of playing in the World Cup, it will never be a choice against one NT or the other. We will get in touch with Italy, we owe it to them. Paolo has had two meeting with Grant Hill for Team USA. He must ponder well the decision that will have an impact on the player’s next 15/20 years” Miller said to Sky Sport, as reported by Tuttosport. -via Sportando / June 10, 2023
While Italy still awaits the final decision of Paolo Banchero, who remains undecided whether he will commit to the USA or Italy at the FIBA level, the Italian federation started to consider some alternatives for the naturalized player’s spot. Of course, there’s a case of Darius Thompson. The Baskonia’s point guard is married to an Italian woman, and he’s expected to receive his full Italian citizenship soon. He might even become available for Italy in time for the World Cup. -via BasketNews / June 10, 2023
Scott Agness: Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin will be serving as a media correspondent for the NBA during the finals — along with fellow rookies Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler and Jalen Williams. Best of all, this is a good excuse to give these rising stars a taste of the #NBAFinals. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / May 31, 2023